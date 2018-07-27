Watch the Race Videos from Day 2 Finals at 2018 U.S. Nationals

2018 U.S. National Championships

Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day Two of the 2018 U.S. National Championships in Irvine, California. The B, C, and D finals, as well as all other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE

  1. GOLD: Katie Ledecky– 1:54.60
  2. SILVER: Allison Schmitt– 1:55.82
  3. BRONZE: Gabby Deloof– 1:56.55
  4. FOURTH: Leah Smith– 1:56.93

MEN’S 200 FREE

  1. GOLD: Andrew Seliskar– 1:45.70
  2. SILVER: Blake Pieroni– 1:45.93
  3. BRONZE: Conor Dwyer– 1:46.08
  4. FOURTH: Townley Haas– 1:46.15

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

  1. GOLD: Micah Sumrall– 2:22.06
  2. SILVER: Bethany Galat– 2:23.32
  3. BRONZE: Annie Lazor– 2:24.42

MEN’S 200 BREAST

  1. GOLD: Josh Prenot– 2:07.28
  2. SILVER: Andrew Wilson– 2:08.71
  3. BRONZE: Will Licon– 2:08.72

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

  1. GOLD: (TIE GOLD) Regan Smith– 2:06.43 / Kathleen Baker– 2:06.43
  2. SILVER: —
  3. BRONZE: Isabelle Stadden– 2:08.24

MEN’S 200 BACK

  1. GOLD: Ryan Murphy– 1:54.15
  2. SILVER: Jacob Pebley– 1:55.68
  3. BRONZE: Austin Katz– 1:56.12

WOMEN’S 50 FLY

  1. GOLD: Kelsi Dahlia– 25.48
  2. SILVER: Kendyl Stewart- 25.83
  3. BRONZE: Hellen Moffitt- 26.45

MEN’S 50 FLY

  1. GOLD: Michael Andrew– 22.93
  2. SILVER: Caeleb Dressel– 22.97
  3. BRONZE: Chatham Dobbs- 23.38

