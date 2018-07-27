Watch the Race Videos from Day 2 Finals at 2018 U.S. Nationals

2018 U.S. National Championships
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
- Meet website
- Meet information
- Event Order
- Full selection procedures
- Psych Sheet
- SwimSwam Previews Index
- TV Schedule
- Pick ‘Em Contest
- Omega Results
- Live Stream
- Thursday Finals Heat Sheet
Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day Two of the 2018 U.S. National Championships in Irvine, California. The B, C, and D finals, as well as all other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
WOMEN’S 200 FREE
- GOLD: Katie Ledecky– 1:54.60
- SILVER: Allison Schmitt– 1:55.82
- BRONZE: Gabby Deloof– 1:56.55
- FOURTH: Leah Smith– 1:56.93
MEN’S 200 FREE
- GOLD: Andrew Seliskar– 1:45.70
- SILVER: Blake Pieroni– 1:45.93
- BRONZE: Conor Dwyer– 1:46.08
- FOURTH: Townley Haas– 1:46.15
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST
- GOLD: Micah Sumrall– 2:22.06
- SILVER: Bethany Galat– 2:23.32
- BRONZE: Annie Lazor– 2:24.42
MEN’S 200 BREAST
- GOLD: Josh Prenot– 2:07.28
- SILVER: Andrew Wilson– 2:08.71
- BRONZE: Will Licon– 2:08.72
WOMEN’S 200 BACK
- GOLD: (TIE GOLD) Regan Smith– 2:06.43 / Kathleen Baker– 2:06.43
- SILVER: —
- BRONZE: Isabelle Stadden– 2:08.24
MEN’S 200 BACK
- GOLD: Ryan Murphy– 1:54.15
- SILVER: Jacob Pebley– 1:55.68
- BRONZE: Austin Katz– 1:56.12
WOMEN’S 50 FLY
- GOLD: Kelsi Dahlia– 25.48
- SILVER: Kendyl Stewart- 25.83
- BRONZE: Hellen Moffitt- 26.45
MEN’S 50 FLY
- GOLD: Michael Andrew– 22.93
- SILVER: Caeleb Dressel– 22.97
- BRONZE: Chatham Dobbs- 23.38
