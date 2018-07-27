U.S. Nationals Day 2 Pick’em Update: Upsets Rule Again

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
Contest rules and prizes can be found here.
The 200 free winner, Katie Ledecky, was picked correctly by nearly everyone (97%), but the lower places were much harder. Only 4% had Allison Schmitt in 2nd. No one had Gabby Deloof 3rd (only 4 people had her in any position), and only 10% had Leah Smith 4th-she was a popular choice for 2nd or 3rd.
Men’s 200 free winner Andrew Seliskar was a surprise. No one picked him to one and only 1 person had him anywhere in their top 4 (good call CraigH). Blake Pieroni was a popular choice for 2nd (46%), but Conor Dwyer (8%) and Townley Haas (1%) were upsets at 3rd and 4th.
The upsets continued in the women’s 200 breast. No one had Micah Sumeral winning. Bethany Galat was a popular choice for 2nd (76%), but only 2 people had Emily Escobedo in 3rd.
The men’s 200 breast continued the the upsets. Josh Prenot was picked by only 30% to win. Favorite Kevin Cordes was 5th. Andrew Wilson (18%), Will Licon (16%) and Nic Fink (22%) were moderately popular choices for the remaining spots.
The women’s 200 back saw a tie between pre meet favorites Kathleen Baker and Regan Smith. For the purpose of scoring the tie, all entries of either Baker or Smith were combined to a single entry.
The men’s 200 back finally saw an event go chalk. Favorite Ryan Murphy (94%) was followed by Jacob Pebley (88%), and Austin Katz (64%). Clark Beach (7%) was a bit of an up set for 4th.
Kelsi Dalhia was the top pick (92%) in the 50 fly, and Kendyl Stewart (27%), Hellen Moffit (8%), and Sarah Gibson (22%) weren’t huge surprises behind her.
The men’s 50 fly saw a role reversal. There were consensus first and second place picks who switched places. Michael Andrew (2%) and Caeleb Dressel (2%) were near unanimous picks for each other’s finishing spots. Chatham Dobbs was picked 3rd by only one person (well done fvb).
Standings
lcb was the day 2 winner with 89 points. They were followed by 3 people with 86, Dcrabbe6, DannyP, and SST_11.
Day 2 Totals
|Day 2
|1
|lcb
|89
|2
|Dcrabbe6
|86
|2
|DannyP
|86
|2
|SST_11
|86
|5
|Tonto
|84
|5
|CaribbeanSwimmer
|84
|5
|Irishicouldswim
|84
|8
|aznswimmaboi12
|83
|9
|tpmackey
|81
|9
|stvhall24
|81
We have a new leader after day 2. tpmackey is in 1st with 141 points. They are followed by Tonto with 140, lcb with 139 and CaribbeanSwimmer with 138.
Overall Standings
|Entry
|Total
|Day 1
|Day 2
|1
|tpmackey
|141
|60
|81
|2
|Tonto
|140
|56
|84
|3
|lcb
|139
|50
|89
|4
|CaribbeanSwimmer
|138
|54
|84
|5
|ashao
|137
|61
|76
|6
|Double Arm Freestyle
|136
|67
|69
|6
|Purpleviking
|136
|60
|76
|6
|houdini21
|136
|58
|78
|6
|ecg
|136
|57
|79
|10
|RR Surge
|135
|63
|72
