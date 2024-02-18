WATCH: Claire Curzan Wins 200 Back To Complete Trifecta In Doha (Day 7 Race Videos)

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 11th – February 18th, 2024
- Doha, Qatar
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Official Entries
- Live Results
- How To Watch
- Day 1 Prelims Recap | Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap | Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap | Day 3 Finals Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Recap | Day 4 Finals Recap
- Day 5 Prelims Recap | Day 5 Finals Recap
- Day 6 Prelims Recap | Day 6 Finals Recap
- Day 7 Prelims Recap | Day 7 Finals Recap
With day 7 of the 2024 World Championships in the books, we only have one more night to go in Doha. Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden was one of the big highlights, as she claimed her 6th straight World Championship title in the 50 butterfly. American Claire Curzan also made history, becoming the second person to ever sweep the 50 through 200 backstrokes at a single World Championship meet.
Catch up on those races and others from day 7 with the below race videos, courtesy of NBC Sports, World Aquatics, and Mr. Carter on X. The semifinal race videos are currently unavailable.
WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY — FINAL
- World Record: 24.43 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2014)
- Championship Record: 24.60 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2017)
- World Junior Record: 25.46 — Rikako Ikee, Japan (2017)
- 2023 World Champion: 24.77 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden
Final:
- Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 24.63
- Melanie Henique (FRA) — 25.44
- Farida Osman (EGY) — 25.67
- Erin Gallagher (RSA) — 25.69
- Angelina Kohler (GER) — 25.71
- Alexandria Perkins (AUS) — 25.85
- Anna Ntountounaki (GRE) — 25.89
- Brianna Throssell (AUS) — 25.96
Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden claimed her sixth straight world title in the 50 butterfly, touching in 24.63. Her winning time here would’ve advanced her to the finals of the 50 free, where she is qualified 1st for tomorrow’s final.
World Aquatics Video:
Women’s 50m Butterfly 🦋 #AQUADoha2024
🥇Sarah Sjostrom – 24.63
🥈Melanie Henique -25.44
🥉Farida Osman – 25.67 pic.twitter.com/lC8ZqvzWDP
— World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) February 17, 2024
Video From X:
CM (50M) – 🏊♀️ 50M PAPILLON
🥇 Sarah Sjöström 🇸🇪 24.63
🥈 Melanie Henique 🇫🇷 25.44
🥉 Farida Osman 🇪🇬 25.67
2015 – Sjöström
2017 – Sjöström
2019 – Sjöström
2022 – Sjöström
2023 – Sjöström
2024 – Sjöström #AQUADoha2024 #Natation pic.twitter.com/4ZPpsvaz6o
— MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) February 17, 2024
MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINAL
- World Record: 20.91 — Cesar Cielo, Brazil (2009)
- Championship Record: 21.04 — Caeleb Dressel, United States (2019)
- World Junior Record: 21.75 — Michael Andrew, United States (2017)
- 2023 World Champion: 21.06 — Cameron McEvoy, Australia
- Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 21.96, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 22.07
Final:
- Vladyslav Bukhov (UKR) — 21.44
- Cameron McEvoy (AUS) — 21.45
- Ben Proud (GBR) — 21.53
- Michael Andrew (USA) — 21.71
- Isaac Cooper (AUS) — 21.77
- Kenzo Simons (NED) — 21.81
- Bjorn Seeliger (SWE) — 21.83
- Kristian Gkolomeev (GRE) — 21.84
In the upset of the meet, Vladyslav Bukhov of Ukraine touched out Cameron McEvoy by 0.01 in the 50 free. His winning time of 21.44 was just shy of his 21.38 from semifinals, but garnered him a world title. McEvoy hit the wall in 21.45, a bit off the 21.13 marker he produced in prelims.
Video From X:
CM (50M) – 🏊♂️ 50M NAGE LIBRE
🥇 Vladyslav Bukhov 🇺🇦 21.44
🥈 Cameron McEvoy 🇦🇺 21.45
🥉 Benjamin Proud 🇬🇧 21.53
Bukhov est le premier ukrainien titré et médaillé sur 50m nage libre aux championnats du monde ! #AQUADoha2024 #Natation pic.twitter.com/XkL9fwkEYL
— MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) February 17, 2024
WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE — FINAL
- World Record: 2:03.14 — Kaylee McKeown, Australia (2023)
- Championship Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith, United States (2019)
- World Junior Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith, United States (2019)
- 2023 World Champion: 2:03.85 – Kaylee McKeown, Australia
- Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 2:10.39, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 2:11.04
Final:
- Claire Curzan (USA) — 2:05.77
- Jaclyn Barclay (AUS) — 2:07.03
- Anastasia Shkurdai (NIA) — 2:09.08
- Eszter Szabo-Feltothy (HUN) — 2:09.76
- Laura Bernat (POL) — 2:09.92
- Gabriela Georgieva (BUL) — 2:10.11
- Dora Molnar (HUN) — 2:11.01
- Freya Colbert (GBR) — 2:11.22
American Claire Curzan completed her sweep of the backstroke events in Doha, clocking a new best time in the 200 back (2:05.77) en route to gold. Australian Jaclyn Barclay clocked a big best time for silver, touching in 2:07.03.
NBC Sports (U.S. Restricted):
Video From X (End Of The Race Only):
CM (50M) – 🏊♀️ 200M DOS
🥇 Claire Curzan 🇺🇸 2:05.77
🥈 Jaclyn Barclay 🇦🇺 2:07.03
🥉 Anastasiya Shkurdai 🏳️ 2:09.08
Curzan est la deuxième nageuse à réaliser le triplé en dos ! 👑 #AQUADoha2024 #Natation pic.twitter.com/egJTftn6zr
— MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) February 17, 2024
MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY — FINAL
- World Record: 49.45 — Caeleb Dressel, United States (2021)
- Championship Record: 49.50 — Caeleb Dressel, United States (2019)
- World Junior Record: 50.62 — Kristof Milak, Hungary (2017)
- 2023 World Champion: 50.14 – Maxime Grousset, France
- Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 51.67, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 51.93
Final:
- Diogo Matos Ribeiro (POR) — 51.17
- Simon Bucher (AUT) — 51.28
- Jakub Majerski (POL) — 51.32
- Nyls Korstanje (NED) — 51.41
- Chad le Clos (RSA) — 51.48
- Zach Harting (USA) — 51.68
- Mario Molla Yanes (ESP) — 51.72
- Josif Miladinov (BUL) — 51.73
Diogo Matos Ribeiro of Portugal doubled up on fly victories in Doha, adding 100 fly gold to his resume. The 50 fly gold medalist from day two hit the wall in 51.17, while Simon Bucher (51.28) and Jakub Majerski (51.32) finished closely behind.
NBC Sports (U.S. Restricted):
World Aquatics Video:
😱🥇Diogo Matos Ribeiro strikes again, this time in the 100m Fly with a close win 🏊♂️// ⏱️ 51.17 #AQUADoha2024 pic.twitter.com/tIZcUrdyyt
— World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) February 17, 2024
Video From X:
CM (50M) – 🏊♂️ 100M PAPILLON
🥇 Diogo Matos Ribeiro 🇵🇹 51.17 NR
🥈 Simon Bucher 🇦🇹 51.28
🥉 Jakub Majerski 🇵🇱 51.32 #AQUADoha2024 #Natation pic.twitter.com/8hJ2EpS68O
— MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) February 17, 2024
WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE — FINAL
- World Record: 8:04.79 — Katie Ledecky, United States (2016)
- Championship Record: 8:07.39 — Katie Ledecky, United States (2015)
- World Junior Record: 8:11.00 — Katie Ledecky, United States (2014)
- 2023 World Champion 8:08.87 — Katie Ledecky, United States
- Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 8:26.71, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 8:29.24
Final:
- Simona Quadarella (ITA) — 8:17.44
- Isabel Gose (GER) — 8:17.53
- Erika Fairweather (NZL) — 8:22.26
- Eve Thomas (NZL) — 8:24.86
- Agostina Hein (ARG) — 8:29.19
- Ichika Kajimoto (JPN) — 8:29.24
- Kiah Melverton (AUS) — 8:29.35
- Ajna Kesely (HUN) — 8:29.83
- Maddy Gough (AUS) — 8:36.43
In one of the most exciting races of Doha 2024, Italy’s Simona Quadarella and Germany’s Isabel Gose battled down to the final stroke in the 800 free. Quadarella hit the wall just 0.09 ahead of Gose, doubling up on golds after grabbing victory in the 1500 earlier in the meet. Gose claimed silver, marking three medals in Doha for her.
Video From X (End Of The Race Only):
CM (50M) – 🏊♀️ 800M NAGE LIBRE
🥇 Simona Quadarella 🇮🇹 8:17.44
🥈 Isabel Gose 🇩🇪 8:17.53
🥉 Erika Fairweather 🇳🇿 8:22.26
Quadarella est la première italienne à réaliser le doublé 800/1500 ! 👑 #AQUADoha2024 #Natation pic.twitter.com/uWoQw5QT0O
— MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) February 17, 2024
MIXED 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY — FINAL
- World Record: 3:18.83 — Australia (2023)
- Championship Record: 3:18.83 — Australia (2023)
- World Junior Record: 3:24.29 — Australia (2023)
- 2023 World Champion: 3:18.83 — Australia
Final:
- China (Pan, Wang, Li, Yu) — 3:21.18
- Australia (Taylor, Cartwright, Jack, Throssell) — 3:21.78
- United States (Armstrong, King, Curzan, Douglass) — 3:22.28
- Canada — 3:23.79
- Italy — 3:24.40
- Netherlands — 3:25.14
- Slovakia — 3:29.88
- Hong Kong — 3:31.13
China was too strong in the mixed 4×100 freestyle relay, touching in a new Asian record time of 3:21.18. Their squad was comprised of Pan, Wang, Li, and Yu.
NBC Sports (U.S. Restricted):
Video From X (End Of The Race Only):
CM (50M) – 🏊♀️ 4X100M NAGE LIBRE MIXTE 🏊♂️
🥇 CHINE 🇨🇳 3:21.18 AS
(Pan 47.29, Wang 47.41, Li 53.11, Yu 53.37)
🥈 AUSTRALIE 🇦🇺 3:21.78
🥉 USA 🇺🇸 3:22.28
C’est une première pour la Chine de gagner cette épreuve ! #AQUADoha2024 #Natation pic.twitter.com/fmcCLWL409
— MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) February 17, 2024
Olympic trials gonna be crazy in 200 Back….two woman who would otherwise final at the Olympics and be a medal contender will be left off…