WATCH: Claire Curzan Wins 200 Back To Complete Trifecta In Doha (Day 7 Race Videos)

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

With day 7 of the 2024 World Championships in the books, we only have one more night to go in Doha. Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden was one of the big highlights, as she claimed her 6th straight World Championship title in the 50 butterfly. American Claire Curzan also made history, becoming the second person to ever sweep the 50 through 200 backstrokes at a single World Championship meet.

Catch up on those races and others from day 7 with the below race videos, courtesy of NBC Sports, World Aquatics, and Mr. Carter on X. The semifinal race videos are currently unavailable.

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY — FINAL

Final:

Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 24.63 Melanie Henique (FRA) — 25.44 Farida Osman (EGY) — 25.67 Erin Gallagher (RSA) — 25.69 Angelina Kohler (GER) — 25.71 Alexandria Perkins (AUS) — 25.85 Anna Ntountounaki (GRE) — 25.89 Brianna Throssell (AUS) — 25.96

Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden claimed her sixth straight world title in the 50 butterfly, touching in 24.63. Her winning time here would’ve advanced her to the finals of the 50 free, where she is qualified 1st for tomorrow’s final.

CM (50M) – 🏊‍♀️ 50M PAPILLON 🥇 Sarah Sjöström 🇸🇪 24.63

🥈 Melanie Henique 🇫🇷 25.44

🥉 Farida Osman 🇪🇬 25.67 2015 – Sjöström

2017 – Sjöström

2019 – Sjöström

2022 – Sjöström

2023 – Sjöström

2024 – Sjöström #AQUADoha2024 #Natation pic.twitter.com/4ZPpsvaz6o — MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) February 17, 2024

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINAL

World Record: 20.91 — Cesar Cielo, Brazil (2009)

Championship Record: 21.04 — Caeleb Dressel, United States (2019)

World Junior Record: 21.75 — Michael Andrew , United States (2017)

, United States (2017) 2023 World Champion: 21.06 — Cameron McEvoy , Australia

, Australia Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 21.96, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 22.07

Final:

In the upset of the meet, Vladyslav Bukhov of Ukraine touched out Cameron McEvoy by 0.01 in the 50 free. His winning time of 21.44 was just shy of his 21.38 from semifinals, but garnered him a world title. McEvoy hit the wall in 21.45, a bit off the 21.13 marker he produced in prelims.

CM (50M) – 🏊‍♂️ 50M NAGE LIBRE 🥇 Vladyslav Bukhov 🇺🇦 21.44

🥈 Cameron McEvoy 🇦🇺 21.45

🥉 Benjamin Proud 🇬🇧 21.53 Bukhov est le premier ukrainien titré et médaillé sur 50m nage libre aux championnats du monde ! #AQUADoha2024 #Natation pic.twitter.com/XkL9fwkEYL — MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) February 17, 2024

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE — FINAL

World Record: 2:03.14 — Kaylee McKeown , Australia (2023)

, Australia (2023) Championship Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith , United States (2019)

, United States (2019) World Junior Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith , United States (2019)

, United States (2019) 2023 World Champion: 2:03.85 – Kaylee McKeown, Australia

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 2:10.39, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 2:11.04

Final:

Claire Curzan (USA) — 2:05.77 Jaclyn Barclay (AUS) — 2:07.03 Anastasia Shkurdai (NIA) — 2:09.08 Eszter Szabo-Feltothy (HUN) — 2:09.76 Laura Bernat (POL) — 2:09.92 Gabriela Georgieva (BUL) — 2:10.11 Dora Molnar (HUN) — 2:11.01 Freya Colbert (GBR) — 2:11.22

American Claire Curzan completed her sweep of the backstroke events in Doha, clocking a new best time in the 200 back (2:05.77) en route to gold. Australian Jaclyn Barclay clocked a big best time for silver, touching in 2:07.03.

CM (50M) – 🏊‍♀️ 200M DOS 🥇 Claire Curzan 🇺🇸 2:05.77

🥈 Jaclyn Barclay 🇦🇺 2:07.03

🥉 Anastasiya Shkurdai 🏳️ 2:09.08 Curzan est la deuxième nageuse à réaliser le triplé en dos ! 👑 #AQUADoha2024 #Natation pic.twitter.com/egJTftn6zr — MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) February 17, 2024

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY — FINAL

World Record: 49.45 — Caeleb Dressel, United States (2021)

Championship Record: 49.50 — Caeleb Dressel, United States (2019)

World Junior Record: 50.62 — Kristof Milak, Hungary (2017)

2023 World Champion: 50.14 – Maxime Grousset, France

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 51.67, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 51.93

Final:

Diogo Matos Ribeiro of Portugal doubled up on fly victories in Doha, adding 100 fly gold to his resume. The 50 fly gold medalist from day two hit the wall in 51.17, while Simon Bucher (51.28) and Jakub Majerski (51.32) finished closely behind.

😱🥇Diogo Matos Ribeiro strikes again, this time in the 100m Fly with a close win 🏊‍♂️// ⏱️ 51.17 #AQUADoha2024 pic.twitter.com/tIZcUrdyyt — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) February 17, 2024

CM (50M) – 🏊‍♂️ 100M PAPILLON 🥇 Diogo Matos Ribeiro 🇵🇹 51.17 NR

🥈 Simon Bucher 🇦🇹 51.28

🥉 Jakub Majerski 🇵🇱 51.32 #AQUADoha2024 #Natation pic.twitter.com/8hJ2EpS68O — MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) February 17, 2024

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE — FINAL

World Record: 8:04.79 — Katie Ledecky , United States (2016)

, United States (2016) Championship Record: 8:07.39 — Katie Ledecky , United States (2015)

, United States (2015) World Junior Record: 8:11.00 — Katie Ledecky , United States (2014)

, United States (2014) 2023 World Champion 8:08.87 — Katie Ledecky, United States

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 8:26.71, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 8:29.24

Final:

In one of the most exciting races of Doha 2024, Italy’s Simona Quadarella and Germany’s Isabel Gose battled down to the final stroke in the 800 free. Quadarella hit the wall just 0.09 ahead of Gose, doubling up on golds after grabbing victory in the 1500 earlier in the meet. Gose claimed silver, marking three medals in Doha for her.

CM (50M) – 🏊‍♀️ 800M NAGE LIBRE 🥇 Simona Quadarella 🇮🇹 8:17.44

🥈 Isabel Gose 🇩🇪 8:17.53

🥉 Erika Fairweather 🇳🇿 8:22.26 Quadarella est la première italienne à réaliser le doublé 800/1500 ! 👑 #AQUADoha2024 #Natation pic.twitter.com/uWoQw5QT0O — MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) February 17, 2024

MIXED 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY — FINAL

World Record: 3:18.83 — Australia (2023)

Championship Record: 3:18.83 — Australia (2023)

World Junior Record: 3:24.29 — Australia (2023)

2023 World Champion: 3:18.83 — Australia

Final:

China (Pan, Wang, Li, Yu) — 3:21.18 Australia (Taylor, Cartwright, Jack, Throssell) — 3:21.78 United States (Armstrong, King, Curzan, Douglass) — 3:22.28 Canada — 3:23.79 Italy — 3:24.40 Netherlands — 3:25.14 Slovakia — 3:29.88 Hong Kong — 3:31.13

China was too strong in the mixed 4×100 freestyle relay, touching in a new Asian record time of 3:21.18. Their squad was comprised of Pan, Wang, Li, and Yu.

