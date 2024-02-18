13-Year-Old Amar’e San Diego Cracks 1:00 in 100 Yard Breast

2024 Oahu Senior Meet

February 2, 2024

Honolulu, Hawaii

Short Course Yards (25 yards), timed finals

Full Meet Results

While many of the state’s top high school swimmers were preparing for the Hawaii High School State Championships, a group of middle schoolers and college-aged swimmers raced at the one day 2024 Oahu Senior Meet.

That included 13-year-old Amar’e San Diego, who swam a new best time in the 100 yard breaststroke in 59.84.

That is his first time under 1 minute in that event and ranks him as the 4th-best (current) 13-year-old in the US this season:

Top 5 current 13-year olds, USA, 100 yard breaststroke:

Eli Siniak, Irvine Novaquatics – 57.66 Ethan Zhou, Lakeside Aquatic Club – 58.42 Austin Chu, CSP Tideriders – 59.34 Amar’e San Diego, Kamehameha Swim Club – 59.84 Cullen Kahl, Magnolia Aquatic Club – 1:00.45

San Diego had previously swum 1:00.04 in November. In total, he has now taken almost three seconds off his previous best time coming into the season – which was done last February at 1:02.62. The 2024 edition of those short course age group championships are coming next weekend in Kona, giving him another big opportunity to drop time.

He also swam a new personal best of 24.32 in the 50 free, shaving .02 seconds off his prior best time.

The meet also served as a pre-conference tune-up for swimmers from the University of Hawaii ahead of next week’s MPSF Conference Championship meet.

Hawaii only had two spring dual meets on their schedule – against Fairfield on January 2nd and Ohio State on January 5th – meaning that they head into the swimming portion of the MPSF Championships on a six week break from collegiate competition.

Transfer and NCAA Division II Champion Karol Ostrowski swam 43.31 in the 100 free and 47.49 in the 100 fly. Grant Stoddard was 2nd in that 100 fly in 47.51 – which is already .05 seconds better than he did to place 4th at last year’s MPSF Championships.