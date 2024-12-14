Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Tristan Jankovics Breaks 21-Year-Old Canadian Record in 400 IM With 4:02.01

2024 Short Course World Championships

Canada’s Tristan Jankovics set a new national record in the 400 IM during the preliminary heats at the Short Course World Championships this morning, throwing down a time of 4:02.01.

Jankovics’ broke the 21-year-old record by .71, besting the previous standard of 4:02.72 set by Brian Johns back in 2003.

At just 20 years old, the Canadian record was older than Jankovics himself.

JANKOVICS’ SPLITS

Fly Back Breast Free
55.15 1:01.19 1:09.15 56.52

The last time Jankovics raced the 400 IM in SCM was back in 2021, when he recorded a time of 4:38.66.

Jankovics is the #3 seed heading into the finals of the 400 IM, behind Great Britain’s Max Litchfield (4:00.37) and neutral athlete Ilia Borodin (4:01.28).

Earlier in the competition, Jankovics took on the 200 IM, where he placed 10th in the prelims with a personal best time of 1:53.81 and narrowly missed qualifying for the final.

0
