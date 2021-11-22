See 3181 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 3581 Swim Jobs.

MTV ASSISTANT COACH

MTV Swim Team is looking for a qualified candidate to serve as Assistant Age Group Coach to build off the deep traditions of excellence that Mount Vernon Swimming has been known for.

VILLAGE OF ISLANDS IN ISLAMORADA, FLORIDA SEEKS MASTERS SWIMMING COACH

The Village of Islands in Islamorada, Florida seeks a masters swimming coach. Applicants will submit proposals via this link: https://www.demandstar.com/app/limited/bids/393003/details Your proposals will be for the development and operation of the Masters Swimming Program at Founders Park Ron Levy Aquatic Center.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Effectively and efficiently manage the day-to-day operations of Southern California Swimming. Responsible for ensuring the efficiency of business operations as well as working closely with the General Chair, Board of Directors, volunteers and the SCS community. Directs staff and volunteers and assists in departments necessary to operate a large LSC in accomplishing its stated Mission and Vision Statement

AQUATICS COORDINATOR (MCBURNEY YMCA)

The YMCA of Greater New York is here for all New Yorkers — to empower youth, improve health, and strengthen community. Founded in 1852, today the Y serves a diverse population of more than half a million New Yorkers who learn, grow, and thrive through programs and services at our 24 branches. Community is the cornerstone of the Y.

HEAD SWIM COACH (AQUATICS)

The appointee is recruited as Head Swim Coach to assist the Aquatics Director in the successful delivery and future development of the Aquatics programme. The role reports to the Aquatics Director.

FULL TIME ASSISTANT COACH/AQUATICS SUPERVISOR

The JCC Bridgewater Tide (BWTD), located in Bridgewater, NJ, is seeking one full time coach to grow and develop the base of our program, including our Pre-Competitive group, so that those swimmers develop into successful athletes once they reach the senior level. In coordination with the Head Coach, the full time assistant coach will take BWTD to new levels of success. This coach will also work with Aquatics throughout the year.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

SwimRight Academy Miami founded by 4-time Olympic Champion and the General Manager of the LA Current Lenny Krayzelburg is now hiring. If you are from the swimming world like us and would like to make an impact by teaching others to swim, you’re welcome to join our team led and inspired by Lenny.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT COACHES NEEDED

The Waunakee WAVE is a year-round competitive swim program located in Waunakee, WI a short drive to Madison, WI. We are currently looking for several energetic, technique oriented and experienced assistant coaches. These positions range from assisting a lead coach or being a lead coach for one of our groups. This position does have the opportunity to grow into a position with more hours and responsibility within the club.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH

Austin Swim Club is in search of an experienced and enthusiastic Associate Head Coach. The team has over 350 swimmers that train at our beautiful 20 lanes short course pool located in Southwest Austin. We are seeking an Associate Head Coach to help lead and grow our team.

LLANERCH COUNTRY CLUB HEAD SUMMER SWIM COACH – 8 WEEK POSITION

Llanerch Country Club, located in Havertown, PA, is seeking an enthusiastic and organized swim team coach for the 2022 season beginning mid-May and running through early August.

ASSISTANT HEAD COACH / REC SWIMMING – LAS TRAMPAS SWIM TEAM, LAFAYETTE, CA

The Las Trampas Swim Team (LTST) seeks an Assistant Head Swim Coach for the 2022 summer rec season! LTST is a family-oriented, parent-supported member of the Diablo Community Swim League, located in Lafayette, CA. At the heart of the LTST community are approximately 200 children who enjoy improving their swimming skills in a competitive atmosphere.

FULL AND PART TIME COACHES

EVOLUTION AQUATICS is seeking multiple Age Group and Stroke Development swim coaches for immediate hire. Candidates need prior experience as a swim coach, swim instructor, and/or competitive swimmer. Positions are Salary or Hourly pay based upon experience and availability (full-time and part-time considered). Coaches will be expected to lead, and/or assist, with daily swim and dryland training sessions and attend weekend swim meets one to two times per month.

RAC SEEKS PART-TIME ASSISTANT COACH

The Ridgefield Aquatic Club (RAC) is pleased to announce the recruitment of a Part-Time Assistant Coach. RAC is a 260 member swim team (164 competitive members that compete in the Connecticut Swimming LSC). The club operates as a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization that is managed by a volunteer Board of Directors that works closely with the Head Coach/CEO on the business side, while the Head Coach/CEO is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the swim program.

RAC SEEKS FULL-TIME DEVELOPMENT COACH

The Ridgefield Aquatic Club (RAC) is pleased to announce the recruitment of a Full-Time Development Coach. RAC is a 260 member swim team (164 competitive members that compete in the Connecticut Swimming LSC). The club operates as a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization that is managed by a volunteer Board of Directors that works closely with the Head Coach/CEO on the business side, while the Head Coach/CEO is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the swim program.

LEAD GOLD/SENIOR GROUP COACH

Rockwood Swim Club (RSCA) has been a staple in St. Louis county for over 30 years. During that time we have introduced thousands of kids to the fun, exciting environment of competitive swimming. Swimmers of all ages and abilities have a home in the Rockwood Swim Club family. We strive to give every swimmer the personal attention they deserve to continue their improvement. RSCA is a team of 300+ members and is ranked top 3 in St. Louis.

SUMMER SWIM TEAM HEAD COACH

The Cedar Park Typhoons have openings for their coaching staff for the summer season of 2022, including a Head Coach. The season kicks off May 2, 2022 with practices Monday – Friday after school (4pm – 9pm) and the first meet on Saturday, May 21, 2022. The season switches to morning practices once school is over for summer. Dual meets & Divisionals are Saturday mornings with the last meet (Invitationals) on Sunday July 10, 2022.

HEAD COACH SWIMMING

The Western Australian Institute of Sport (WAIS) seek an experienced Swimming Head Coach to lead the Western Australian, Swimming Australia, High Performance Hub Swimming Program into current and future Olympiads.

FACILITIES DIRECTOR

The Facilities Director will join a high-performing aquatics staff and provide direct supervision for the facility through the delivery, administration, and guidance of operations and aquatic facility management. This individual will be responsible for directing all aspects of facility management including but not limited to operations, contact management, planning, budget management, staffing, and maintenance of water health and safety standards.

HEAD COACH FOR DALY CITY (CA) DOLPHINS AQUATIC CLUB

DCD is a year-round club swimming team at Giammona Pool in Daly City. Our members range from entry-level swimmers to senior-level high school swimmers — all of whom train hard, work as a team, and most importantly have fun while being immersed in the competitive world of swimming.

AGE GROUP COACH (FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME POSITIONS AVAILABLE)

With a roster of over 250 athletes, and utilization of 3 local pools, BTA is seeking motivated and experienced coaches to lead groups within our growing team. They will work with the Head Coach and other Lead Coaches to develop the team through technique-based practices, team building, and advanced training. BTA wants to provide every swimmer an opportunity to improve their swimming skills to the best of their ability and achieve success in a safe environment.

FULL-TIME ASSISTANT COACH: SARASOTA SHARKS

The Full-Time Assistant Coach will work directly with the National Team, Head Senior, and Head Age Group coaches in all aspects of the program. This position will include coaching with the Senior Program and Age Group Program.

LAKESIDE AQUATIC CLUB SEEKS SENIOR ASSISTANT COACH

Lakeside Aquatic Club is a Silver Medal Club that is a coach directed, board supported, nationally competitive swim team with 5 different locations and over 900 swimmers on the competitive, stroke, and lesson programs. Our 30-year tradition of excellence in USA Swimming is highlighted by our multi-year Gold Medal Team and top 10 Virtual Club Championship finish

VOLUNTEER WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

Stonehill College is in the midst of it’s second season with it’s new women’s varsity swim program. The team is off to an excellent start and is looking for an enthusiastic and team-oriented coach to be a part of history as we build the next great swim program. This is posted as a volunteer assistant coach position. However, for the right candidate with a lifeguarding certification, there is the potential for pay.

HEAD COACH, LAS CRUCES AQUATIC TEAM

Las Cruces Aquatic Team seeks an experienced and enthusiastic Head Coach for a full-time position in sunny Las Cruces, New Mexico. The team has approximately 90 year-round swimmers from developmental through elite. We are seeking a Head Coach to lead and grow our team, while maintaining a positive environment that fosters hard work, team unity, and a love for the sport. Outstanding candidates are self-motivated, inspiring to swimmers at all levels, and can demonstrate the ability to bring a team of diverse swimming abilities together as a cohesive unit.

SINGAPORE NATIONAL ARTISTIC SWIMMING HEAD COACH

Report to the Executive Director and Sport Director (Artistic Swimming). To ensure, that within the guidelines and constraints determined by Singapore Swimming Association (SSA), the head coach is responsible for the overall high performance organisation and management of the Singapore National Artistic Swimming Team, including development of the athlete and coaching pathways.

THE AQUATIC COORDINATOR/ ASSISTANT MEN AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

The Aquatic Coordinator/ Assistant Men and Women’s Swimming Coach reports directly to the Head Men and Women’s Swimming Coach and Director of Aquatics. The focus of this position is to assist the head coach in managing all aspects of a highly competitive NCAA Division III Men and Women’s Swimming program. The top priority must be the overall collegiate experience of the student-athlete and a commitment to promoting a positive and healthy team culture that encourages growth and development. This job also will assist the head coach in the overall management of the aquatics program.

AQUA SWIFT AQUATICS SEEKING FULL TIME HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Responsible to over see our age group program from novice to AAAA swimmers. Aqua Swift the last three years has grown from 65 swimmers to over 150 swimmers. We have placed in the top 8 in our LSC championship meet and have had multiple Texas State (TAGS) champions. Our program has 2 sites, one indoor and one outdoor year-round pools.

RALEIGH SWIMMING ASSOCIATION SEEKING SALARIED FULL-TIME COACH

Raleigh Swimming Association (RSA) is searching for a coach to work with our Age Group athletes. This is a salaried position with benefits. Compensation is commensurate with experience. The start date for this position is April 2022.

HEAD GIRLS VARSITY SWIM COACH

Kent Place School in Summit, NJ seeks a Head Varsity Swim Coach for the 2021-22 Winter Season. KPS swims Monday – Friday from 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. at Fairleigh Dickinson University Pool. Meets are Monday – Friday afternoons and/or early evening. If you or someone you know may be interested in learning more about the position, please contact the Athletic Director, Bobbi Moran at [email protected] or call 908-273-0900, ext 228 and leave your name and contact information.

WALNUT COUNTRY SWIM TEAM (STINGRAYS) SEEKS HEAD COACH

The Walnut Country Swim Team (Stingrays) is currently seeking to hire a new Head Coach for the 2022 Summer Recreational Swim Season and preseason. All interested applicants should apply via email to [email protected] and [email protected] Please include an up-to-date resume and a brief biography about you and your experience in the swim world. See below for further information. Thank you for your interest and Go Stingrays.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT

Located in Northampton, MA, Smith College is one of the largest women’s colleges in the country and is dedicated to excellence in teaching and research across the liberal arts. A faculty of outstanding scholars interact with students in small classes, as advisors, and through student-faculty research projects.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH / HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

CSTE is looking for a high energy coach who is willing/ready to lead a team of age group coaches, serve our age group athletes and families, and step up as a senior assistant coach in support our Head Coach when required.

MASTERS SWIMMING COACH

Join the Bellevue Club and Hotel team. Our dynamic property, located on the Eastside, includes a 250,000-square-foot fitness facility, three restaurants, a full-service spa and 66-room boutique hotel.

AQUATICS HEAD COACH

Fig Garden Swim & Racquet Club, established as a private non-profit in 1963, is located in the charming “Old Fig” area of Fresno, California. Masters Swim, Youth Swim Team, Summer Swim Program, Adult Swim Lessons are all available for Club members and non-members.

SWIMSWAM – PART-TIME CONTRACT WRITER

SwimSwam is always on the lookout for new writers and reporters to join our growing team!

ASSISTANT COACH

Tiger Shark Swim Team is seeking an assist coach, committed to supporting the mission and vision of Tiger Shark Swim Team and promoting our programs throughout the community. This is a full-time position working with athletes from our age group and senior levels as well as some administrative work and opportunities to coach at meets.

HEAD SWIM COACH

Sailfish Aquatics, a USA Swimming Bronze Medal club based in Concord, NC is looking for a Head Coach to lead our Age Group, Senior and Developmental feeder programs. Our current Head Coach is retiring due to health concerns. More information on the team is available at sailfishaquatics.org

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The Jennersville YMCA is seeking a full-time Aquatic Director who can lead the Jennersville Y’s aquatics department to achieve high standards of excellence in programming, staff development and exceptional customer service. The Aquatic Director leads the aquatics team in providing a safe environment and provides leadership in expanding the Jennersville Y’s aquatic programming.

FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH – SIOUX FALLS SWIM TEAM

The Sioux Falls Swim Team is an established team in the South Dakota LSC with over 250 competitive swimmers of various abilities. SFST is seeking to hire a full time and administrative coach to help with our continued growth and development. The coach will have responsibilities that include on deck coaching and administrative responsibilities. The position requires availability in the afternoons M-F as well as weekends and travel swim meets both locally and regionally.

MISSION VIEJO HEAD DIVING COACH

The Mission Viejo Nadadores, a 501(c) 3 charitable organization, is seeking a Head Coach to support our mission and guide the development of our team of 200+ divers from novice to elite. Our facility is outdoors in Southern California. Candidate will answer to the Executive Director and be responsible for overall team management, including training programs, recruitment, schedules, supervising coaches, ensuring compliance with policies and procedures, and conducting staff meetings, as well as other functions.

AGE GROUP/SENIOR COACH – PART TIME/POTENTIAL FULL TIME

We are looking for a swimming coach with at least 3 years experience of coaching in the Age Group and/or Senior divisions.

SINGAPORE SWIMMING NATIONAL HEAD COACH

The Singapore Swimming Association is the national sports association governing Swimming, Waterpolo, Diving, Artistic Swimming and Open Water Swimming in Singapore.

HELENA LIONS SWIM TEAM (HLST) SEEKS HEAD COACH, SALARY RANGE 34K-36K

The Helena Lions Swim Team (HLST), a USA Swimming club in Helena, MT is seeking an energetic, engaging, motivated, experienced, dynamic Head Coach for a team of approximately 70 swimmers to further develop an already strong program

AGE GROUP COACH – PART TIME

We are seeking an enthusiastic and organized age group coach who is dedicated to developing quality age group swimmers through our established curriculum focused on fundamental stroke technique. This coach will be working directly with our Head Age Group Coach to establish technically efficient swimmers.

COMPETITIVE AQUATICS HEAD COACH

Do you have a competitive drive and the ability to inspire a team of athletes? Are you seeking a role in competitive swimming that will allow you to utilize your experience and abilities to help develop youth swimmers? This may be the role for you…

SWIM LESSONS MANAGER

We are seeking an enthusiastic and organized swim lesson/ stroke school manager with the experience and expertise to direct and lead over 250 age group swimmers at our Flower Mound/ Lewisville site (LISD Westside Aquatic Center). We are looking for some who is dedicated to developing a quality swim lesson program through an establish curriculum.

HEAD COACH

Bulldog Aquatic Club is seeking a Head Coach. This position is responsible for operation of the swim team including organizing, completing assigned tasks, communicating with parents, working swimmers, and reporting to the Board of Directors.

HEAD COACH, NEW TRIER AQUATICS

Lead a world-class competitive swim and water polo program that meets the needs of novice, competitive and high-performance swimmers and competitive 14U and 18U water polo athletes. Improve the competitive standing of existing programs.

NAVY SWIMMING – VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT SWIM COACH (WOMEN)

The women’s swimming and diving program at the United States Naval Academy is accepting applications for a Volunteer Assistant Swim Coach. You will have the opportunity to administer and coach a team of student athletes at a military service academy while operating under NCAA Division I and Patriot League conference rules and regulations.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Kamehameha Swim Club (KSC) is currently accepting resumes for the Head Age Group Coach position. Interested candidates should have a passion for the sport, experience with competitive swimming, three years of experience coaching age group athletes, excellent communication skills, and a strong work ethic.

AQUATIC DIRECTOR – PRINCETON FAMILY YMCA

Under the direction of the Senior Director, Programs & Operations, the Aquatics Director is responsible for the management and operation of the Princeton Family YMCA’s aquatics programs; pool and lifeguard schedules, Red Cross certifications, YMCA swim lessons, competitive swim teams, water aerobics, etc. S/he assists in the development and oversight of the budget.

HEAD COACH WOODMONT COUNTRY CLUB

Woodmont Country Club is one of the premier clubs in the nation, located a short distance from our Nation’s Capital. Woodmont is looking for an energetic, enthusiastic, and knowledgeable Swim Coach to direct/lead our summer swim team. The Seahawks are a young team competing in the Country Club Swim and Dive Association located in the Washington DC area.

ASSISTANT COACH INTERN – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Connecticut College is conducting a search for an Assistant Coach Intern Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving. The coach will assist the head coach of men’s and women’s swimming and diving with coaching/teaching during in-water practice sessions, out-of-water chalkboard and video analysis, in-meet coaching and pre-meet preparation, student-athlete counseling sessions (academic progress, social parameters, role on team, skill/strategy development), recruitment, and operations management. The coaching intern will adhere to all NCAA, NESCAC, and College regulations and represent the institution with the highest professionalism.

GLOBAL ECOMMERCE TECHNOLOGY PRODUCT MANAGER

Spiraledge is a collection of companies focused on health and wellness and is the holding company of fast growing e‐commerce sites SwimOutlet.com & Everyday Yoga. Both SwimOutlet.com and Everyday Yoga have been named an Internet Retailer Hot 100 Company. We are a fully remote team with headquarters in Campbell, CA.

ECOMMERCE SITE MERCHANDISING DIRECTOR

Spiraledge is a collection of companies focused on health and wellness and is the parent company of fast growing e‐commerce sites SwimOutlet.com & Everyday Yoga. Both SwimOutlet.com and Everyday Yoga have been named an Internet Retailer Hot 100 Company. We are a fully remote team, with headquarters in Campbell, California.

CRO – CONVERSION RATE OPTIMIZER | A/B TESTING MANAGER, SWIMOUTLET

Spiraledge is a collection of companies focused on health and wellness and is the holding company of fast growing ecommerce sites SwimOutlet.com & Everyday Yoga. Both SwimOutlet.com and Everyday Yoga have been named an Internet Retailer Hot 100 Company. We are a fully remote team with headquarters in Campbell, California.

CATEGORY MANAGER – FASHION & SURF LIFESTYLE

Spiraledge is a collection of companies focused on health and wellness and is the holding company of fast growing ecommerce sites SwimOutlet.com & Everyday Yoga. Both SwimOutlet.com and Everyday Yoga have been named an Internet Retailer Hot 100 Company. We are a fully remote team, with headquarters in Campbell, California.

DIRECTOR OF YOUTH COMPETITIVE SWIMMING

The Director of Youth Competitive Swimming is responsible for the overall tone, direction and implementation of the YMCA of Greater Des Moines youth swim team program and the “Elite” Travel Team based out of the Wellmark YMCA Branch. This position will first and foremost be on deck coaching the Elite Travel Team swimmers. This position will oversee all aspects and personnel of the Swim Team.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

WAVE Aquatics is seeking an enthusiastic leader with pool operations and aquatics management experience.

SWIM COACH II

Provide leadership, instruction and motivation for swim team participants, attend swim meets/team functions, promote the swim team program within association guidelines, and maintain a safe environment. Understands that the team purpose is to develop swimmers’ skills, teach good sportsmanship, and demonstrate a high level of integrity in a caring and nurturing environment.

AGE GROUP/SR COACH—PART TIME-POTENTIAL FULL TIME

We are looking for a swimming coach with at least 3 years experience of coaching in the age group and/or Senior divisions. The ideal candidate will be able to have excellent technical knowledge of the sport along with the ability to write challenging workouts for multiple workout groups which vary in skill. The ideal candidate will also need to have a working knowledge of Team Unify, Meet Manager, and Excel.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Crimson Aquatics – Boston Branch, is seeking Lead Age Group Coach to join our established and successful swim team based in Boston, MA. Crimson Aquatics is home to Olympians, National team members, National junior team members, Olympic trial qualifiers, and National champions.

