See 2740 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

INSPIRED ASSISTANT COACH

Inspire Swimming is seeking passionate coaches to join our staff. Depending on experience and personal objectives, coaches will lead or assist developmental and/or advanced groups of all ages (5-18), although the vast majority of our program is 14 & under.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Head Swim coach is responsible for the operation of the swim team including recruiting, budgeting, communicating with parents, and coaching swimmers to be their personal best. The Head Swim Coach will also help guide, mentor and train assistant coaches in these areas.

FITTER AND FASTER SEEKS WEBSITE & CONTENT CONTRIBUTOR

The Fitter and Faster Website & Content Contributor is a part-time position. This professional creates and maintains interesting, accurate, effective, and easy-to-understand pages on the Fitter and Faster Website that describe individual camps that we produce throughout the USA and beyond.

DIRECTOR OF TECHNOLOGY AND COMMUNICATIONS

The ASCA Director of Technology and Communications develops and executes strategic initiatives and operational activities in the areas of member services, continuing education, organizational growth, e-commerce, marketing and communications. This position reports to the CEO.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

The University of Michigan Athletic Department is accepting applications for an Assistant Swimming Coach for the Women’s Swimming Program. This position reports directly to the Head Swimming & Diving Coach and is responsible to perform duties in accordance with University, NCAA and Conference rules, regulations and policies.

HEAD COACH LAKESHORE SWIM CLUB

Lakeshore Swim Club is a not-for-profit development and competitive organization offering high quality professional coaching and technical instruction for all ages and abilities.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT MEN AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

The Department of Athletics at Whittier College (NCAA Division III) is now accepting applications for the Graduate Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach position beginning the 2021-2022 school year.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

The Head men’s and women’s Swimming and Diving coach is responsible for establishing an effective team program where student-athletes have a positive intercollegiate experience. They must demonstrate exceptional administrative and technical coaching skills and provide a holistic developmental emphasis within their program.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH/TRIATHLON COACH

Emmanuel College, located in northeast Georgia, is accepting applications for a full-time Assistant Coach to assist with the Men’s and Women’s Swimming/Triathlon program.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH – UNIVERSITY OF IOWA ATHLETICS

The University of Iowa Athletics Department seeks applications from self-motivated, results-oriented individuals with the knowledge, ability and interpersonal skills required to serve as Assistant Women’s Swimming Coach – a full-time position, salary commensurate with qualifications and experience, including full University benefits. The University of Iowa is an NCAA Division I Power Five institution and a member of the Big Ten Conference.

SWIMATLANTA SITE DIRECTOR/ HEAD COACH

SwimAtlanta is seeking an experienced, dynamic and positive individual for the position of site director and head swim coach. We are looking for a motivated, high energy candidate that will work to grow and develop the site. This individual must have the ability to communicate effectively and build relationships with staff, swimmers, volunteers, and program participant parents.

YMCA WESTSIDE SILVER FINS HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Coach assigned groups as requested by the Senior Director of Competitive Swim. Ensures the 13 & under competitive swim program meets the needs of the community and association standards. Provide a season overview or macro plan for all coaching staff to follow. Develop a full curriculum for all 13 & under coaches.

ASSISTANT COACH – MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach will assist the Head Coach with all areas associated with the swimming program including: practice preparation and implementation; meet management; student-athlete recruitment and retention; coordination of team travel; dryland preparation and implementation; and community engagement.

BAYLOR SWIM CLUB / BAYLOR SCHOOL SENIOR ASSISTANT COACH

The Baylor Swim Club located in Chattanooga, TN is now accepting applications for a part-time Senior Assistant Coach to help facilitate its’ growing aquatics program. The Baylor Swim Club is a school-supported and coach-operated USA Swimming club running on the campus of the Baylor School.

AGUA FULL-TIME AGE GROUP & SITE LEAD COACH

Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics (AGUA), located in New York City, is seeking an experienced and energized full-time coach to lead our satellite location in Battery Park City and serve as primary group coach to 12 & under swimmers. Successful candidates will be determined, driven individuals who ready to commit to our core values, goals, and mission (aguaswim.com).

FULL TIME COACH

Gold Swim Team is a large USA Swim Team located in the Atlanta, GA area and we are looking for a full time Age Group Coach for one of our locations. The past two age group coaches we have hired have been college swimmers and grown up in swimming.

AGUA FULL-TIME AGE GROUP LEAD COACH

Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics (AGUA), located in New York City, is seeking an experienced and energized full-time coach to be the lead group coach of 12 & under swimmers. Successful candidates will be determined, driven individuals who are ready to commit to our core values, goals, and mission (aguaswim.com).

YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Assists in coaching, recruiting, counseling, conditioning, and evaluating for the swim team as directed. Responsible for instructing student-athletes in how to perform their sport which may also include teaching courses related to competition in varsity athletic programs.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

Amherst has taken a leadership role among highly selective liberal arts colleges and universities in successfully diversifying the racial, socio-economic, and geographic profile of its student body. The College is similarly committed to enriching its educational experience and its culture through the diversity of its faculty, administration and staff.

RALEIGH SWIMMING ASSOCIATION SEEKING ASSISTANT COACHES

Interested in working in the dynamic, fast-growing Triangle Area of North Carolina? Passionate about coaching age group swimmers? Raleigh Swimming Association (RSA) is searching for coaches to work with our Age Group athletes. Compensation is commensurate with experience. The start date for this position is July 2021.

LAKESIDE AQUATIC CLUB SEEKS SENIOR ASSISTANT COACH

Lakeside Aquatic Club is a Silver Medal Club that is a coach directed, board supported, nationally competitive swim team with 5 different locations and over 900 swimmers on the competitive, stroke, and lesson programs.

ASSISTANT SENIOR/ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

Windermere Laker Aquatics is a four year old swim program that has one of the top Age Group programs not only in the state but country. While being a top age group program, we also provide beginner lessons and private/group lessons.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Primarily reporting to the head coach of swimming and diving, this position will assist the head coach of swimming and diving in all phases of the program. Responsibilities include coaching and teaching (75%) and administrative duties (25%).

ASSISTANT COACH

Camana Bay Aquatic Club (CBAC) is looking for a full-time assistant coach to help lead our program in delivering “Aquatic Sports for All” in the Cayman Islands. We have 300+ year-round swimmers in our competitive and non-competitive team, as well as a growing Swim School, and a very successful Artistic Swimming team.

DIVING COACH (ASSISTANT COACH)

Reporting to the Head Coach of the Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving program; the responsibilities will include, but are not limited to assisting the head coach in all aspects of the program; recruiting; training and player development; monitoring student-athlete academic progress; coordinating team travel; and extensive daily administrative duties as assigned by the head coach.

FRISCO ISD NATATORIUM ASSISTANT MANAGER/HEAD CLUB COACH

Direct and manage the district USA Swimming (USAS) club team as well as coach the top-level club swim groups. In coordination with the FISD Swim/Dive Coordinator will oversee the hiring, supervising, and mentoring of all assistant USAS coaches. Ensure that the USAS staff provides quality aquatics programs to meet the needs of all ages and abilities under the guidelines established by the national governing bodies of United States Aquatic Sports and the American Swimming Coaches Association.

ACCOUNT MANAGER

Elsmore Swim Shop, one of the largest and most successful swim team dealers in the US, is currently seeking a high energy, people-oriented account manager to join our growing organization in our Des Moines Iowa location. In this position, you will be responsible for managing account sales, new and existing client relations, and bring in new business. As the lead point of contact for all swim team matters, you should anticipate the client’s needs, work within the company to ensure deadlines for client are met and help the client in all their team outfitting needs.

MARLINS OF RALEIGH SWIM TEAM SEEKS SWIM COACH

The Marlins Of Raleigh Swim Team is seeking a full time lead coach for our AG 3 Black and Pre Senior groups at our North Raleigh Site.

GRADUATE INTERN FOR MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

The Graduate Intern for Men’s and Women’s Swimming is a 10-month, 35-hour/week position starting in August 2021 that supports the work of the men’s and women’s swimming programs and the Department of Athletics. The Graduate Intern will focus on responsibilities that include but are not limited to: coaching/teaching, recruiting, team travel, weekly practice/training sessions, community service, academic enrichment, counseling of students, and other duties assigned by the Athletics administration

SWIMOUTLET REGIONAL TEAM SALES REPRESENTATIVE

SwimOutlet has grown to become the largest competitive swim retailer and team dealer in the United States. We offer the largest assortment of products, superior customer service and best quality available. We are a team of swimmers and we love swimming.

SENIOR ASSISTANT COACH, FULL-TIME POSITION

Charger Aquatics is seeking an experienced, dynamic and positive individual for the position of Senior Assistant Coach. This position is responsible for serving as Lead Coach for the Senior 2 and Senior 3 practice groups, as well as performing administrative duties. The Senior Assistant Coach will also serve as the Meet Director/Coordinator for all CAQ-hosted Events, as well as assist with Summer Programming. The Senior Assistant Coach will work in partnership with the Head Coach all aspects of the Senior Program.

SUMMIT CITY AQUATICS HEAD COACH

This knowledgeable individual will be responsible for directing and overseeing all aspects of training and competition for a team of swimmers with a wide variety of backgrounds and ages. This individual must have the ability to communicate effectively and build relationships with staff, swimmers, volunteers, and program participant parents.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH-MEN AND WOMEN

Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swimming Coach Duties and Responsibilities: Clarion University is an NCAA Division II member which competes in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC). Clarion invites applications for the position of Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swimming Coach.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH, FULL-TIME POSITION

Charger Aquatics is seeking an experienced, dynamic and positive individual for the position of Head Age Group Coach. This position is responsible for oversight of the Age Group Program, Lead Coach for the Age Group 1 and Age Group 2 practice groups, as well as performing administrative duties. The Head Age Group Coach will also provide oversight of all Lifeguard needs for the Natatorium, as well as Summer Aquatics Programming.

MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING ASSISTANT COACH

The Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving assistant coach is responsible for assisting the Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving head coach in leading a successful Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving program at Manchester University. This will include assisting in managing all aspects of coaching, eligibility, recruitment, retention, budget and scheduling. The Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving assistant coach is also responsible for assisting the Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving head coach in fundraising for the Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving program, instructing and Game Day management assignments.

DELMAR DOLFINS HEAD COACH

Implement and manage existing year-round competitive and lesson programs. Oversee daily practices, develop meet schedules, and supervise assistant coaches.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH – SWIM TEAM

The YMCA of Greater Brandywine currently offers a comprehensive benefits package that includes a free YMCA family membership, medical and dental insurance along with a 12% employer contribution to the retirement savings plan. Program discounts on YMCA of Greater Brandywine programs, camps, childcare, and continuing education classes at Immaculata University. Up to four free hours of Childwatch per day.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

The Athletics Department at Marist College invites applications for a full-time, 12-month position as Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach. This position will report to the Director of Athletics. Marist College is an NCAA Division I program and member of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC).

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Wissahickon Community Aquatic Club (WCAC) seeks a passionate Head Age Group Coach who is committed to motivating and developing athletes from novice to national levels. The Head Age Group Coach will report to the Program Director.

SWIMOUTLET REGIONAL TEAM SALES REPRESENTATIVE

SwimOutlet has grown to become the largest competitive swim retailer and team dealer in the United States. We offer the largest assortment of products, superior customer service and best quality available. We are a team of swimmers and we love swimming.

SWIM TEAM HEAD COACH

The State College Branch of the YMCA of Centre County is seeking an experienced Head Swim Team Coach for their team of 150+ swimmers. This is a full-time position with a comprehensive benefits package which includes generous paid time off, paid holidays, employer funded retirement plan after 2 years, and employer paid health insurance for the employee.

GRADUATE ASSISTANTS – SWIM & DIVE COACH (2 POSITIONS)

Wagner College, a NCAA Division I member of the Northeast Conference, is searching for qualified candidates for two open positions with our swim programs an Assistant Swimming Coach (Graduate Assistant) and a Head Diving coach (Graduate Assistant). These positions will carry extensive responsibilities with regard to recruiting, administrative functions and overall swim/diving training.

WOMEN’S DIVING ASSISTANT COACH

The University of Mary in Bismarck, ND is seeking qualified applicants for a part-time Women’s Diving Assistant Coach.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT FOR WOMEN’S SWIMMING

The University of Mary in Bismarck, ND is seeking applicants for a Graduate Assistant. This is a part-time exempt position. The Graduate Assistant for Women’s Swimming supports the head coach in all aspects of the swimming program. This position will assist in travel planning, recruiting, practice planning, meet management, public relations, scheduling, out-of-pool activities, player communication, and other duties as needed.

UNIVERSITY OF LYNCHBURG FULL TIME ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

The University of Lynchburg, located in central Virginia, is accepting applications for an assistant coach for women’s and men’s swimming. The successful candidate will report directly to the Director of Swimming and will be responsible for assisting with leadership to the swim program, recruitment and retention of student-athletes, scheduling and team travel, budget management, and equipment purchases.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT – IUP SWIMMING/AQUATICS

This position is overseen by the Head Swimming Coach/Aquatics Director and directly supervised by Assistant Swimming Coach/Aquatics Director for Operations.

SENIOR ASSISTANT COACH, FULL-TIME POSITION

Charger Aquatics is seeking an experienced, dynamic and positive individual for the position of Senior Assistant Coach. This position is responsible for serving as Lead Coach for the Senior 2 and Senior 3 practice groups, as well as performing administrative duties. The Senior Assistant Coach will also serve as the Meet Director/Coordinator for all CAQ-hosted Events, as well as assist with Summer Programming. The Senior Assistant Coach will work in partnership with the Head Coach all aspects of the Senior Program.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH, MEN’S AND WOMEN’S

Seattle University is a highly selective, independent, Catholic, Jesuit institution adjacent to downtown Seattle, and is seeking a dynamic and proven athletics department professional to serve as its Assistant Coach, Men’s & Women’s Swimming.

AGE GROUP COACH – ALPHA AQUATICS

Alpha Aquatics is a nationally competitive swim team of 200+ athletes located in west Los Angeles in the El Segundo and Westchester areas. The team focuses on creating a fun, energized, race paced training environment for all levels from beginner to Jr National and Sr National levels.

LEAD 13-14 COACH PALO ALTO STANFORD AQUATICS- RINCONADA SITE

Lead 13-14 coach with group size of 30-40 swimmers. In addition, Asst Senior Coach aiding in and planning Senior training and schedule. Other areas of growth and financial compensation may be available based on experience. Looking to fill the position no later than the end of July with a start date of August 16th, 2021

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Country Club at Woodmoor is seeking an experienced, motivated individual for the position of Head Coach for our year round club swim team, The Woodmoor Tsunamis. This knowledgeable individual will be responsible for directing and overseeing all aspects of training and competition for a team of swimmers with a wide variety of backgrounds and ages. This individual must have the ability to communicate effectively and build relationships with staff, swimmers, volunteers, and program participant parents.

FULL TIME HEAD AGE GROUP COACH — SUN PRAIRIE STORM (WI) REPOST

The Sun Prairie Storm is looking for a dynamic leader to become our full time Head Age Group Coach. This individual would report directly to the Head Coach and would work with him to direct the entire age group program, from novice swimmers to zone qualifiers.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH — SUN PRAIRIE STORM (WI) — REPOST

Sun Prairie Storm is seeking an experienced, motivated individual to become our first Associate Head Coach. This individual will work directly with the Head Coach, working to develop a pathway for all swimmers. The Associate Head Coach will run the senior side of the club, from emerging swimmers through our top swimmers.

DIRECTOR OF AQUATICS

Greater Somerset County YMCA is seeking a Director of Aquatics to oversee aquatic operations at the Bridgewater and Somerville branches. Under the direction of the Senior Branch Executive Director, the Aquatics Director will provide leadership in developing, implementing, and administering aquatics programs that are consistent with the mission of Greater Somerset County YMCA. Will supervise approximately 60 part-time staff and manage a budget of approximately $375,000.

ASSISTANT COACH

Neerja Modi School is seeking a confident assistant coach with strong leadership skills to motivate and enhance skills of put young swimmers in Primary and middle school. Individuals who are passionate about working with younger children preferably 5+ years, but is comfortable coaching all levels. This coach must able to create a safe and positive environment in order for to enable our young students to reach their potential.

FULL-TIME AGE GROUP COACH & LESSONS PROGRAM MANAGER

WEST Coast Aquatics is seeking an energetic and personable addition to our coaching staff. This role is split between coaching our Challenge training group on the competitive swim team and managing our Learn-to-Swim Lessons Program.

SWIM COACH – SWIM CAMP

Swimming Simply was started in 2020 by a passionate swimmer and mother in the Denver area who noticed a gap in swim offerings. While there were plenty of opportunities in her area for young children to learn to swim and a few very competitive swim teams for school-age children there was very little offered for kids who can swim but need support with stroke development and an opportunity to learn to love the water.

PART TIME ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Compensation: Commensurate with coaching experience

Education: Bachelor’s Degree preferred (Not Required)

Hours Per Week Under 30 hours (afternoon , early evening and Weekend hours as needed per meet schedule).

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Multnomah Athletic Club is seeking a confident assistant coach with strong leadership skills to motivate and enhance our competitive swim program. Individuals who are passionate about working with youth athletes primarily 12 & Under, but is comfortable coaching all levels. This coach needs to be able to have good decision making skills that are in the best interest of the athlete and the program and be able to create a safe and positive environment in order for our athletes to be able to reach their potential.

FULL-TIME AG SWIM COACH

The FISH Swim Team, located in McLean, VA, seeks a full-time swim coach to work primarily with our age group swimmers. Located just outside of Washington DC, we are in a great swimming environment and a fantastic area to start or further a career in swim coaching.

HEAD SWIMMING COACH/AQUATICS DIRECTOR

York College of Pennsylvania seeks applicants for the position of Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach/Aquatics Director. Qualified individuals will be highly motivated and will possess the swimming knowledge, recruiting expertise, and coaching skills to lead the men’s and women’s NCAA Division III swimming programs and participating student-athletes to high levels of competitiveness, academic achievement, and citizenship.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH – BLUE WAVE SWIMMING, TAMPA BAY, FLORIDA

Passion. enthusiasm and a, “whatever it takes” attitude; it’s what we expect from our swimmers…and what we are looking for in a new Head Age Group Coach. High 5, Inc. is a forward-thinking community non-profit that empowers Blue Wave Swimming to create an environment that fosters the development of champions in and out of the pool.

FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY – ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH (MEN & WOMEN)

FAU Swimming & Diving is looking to hire an assistant coach for their men and women Swim & Dive program.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Farmingdale Aquatics is seeking a part time swim coach. With expectation of our new state of the art aquatic center coming, our program has experienced significant growth and we are looking for a highly motivated, experienced, well organized, and enthusiastic individual who can develop our young athletes into top competitors.

THE RACE CLUB SEEKS FULL-TIME COACH

The Race Club is seeking to fill a full-time coaching position to start as soon as possible. The focus of the Race Club is to teach excellent science-based swimming technique using the most advanced technology available. The job primarily entails teaching and coaching swimmers ages eight and up of all abilities through camps, private instruction, and online coaching, utilizing our broad library of videos, articles, workouts, and studies.

HEAD HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIM COACH

Coordinate the organization and implementation of the athletic program

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Candidates are encouraged to apply for a part-time assistant swim coach position with Franklin College located in Franklin, IN approximately 20 miles south of Indianapolis, IN, the amateur sports capital of the world and home of the NCAA.

ASSISTANT COACH – MEN AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Founded in 1843 in Worcester, Massachusetts, the College of the Holy Cross is among the nation’s leading liberal arts institutions. A highly selective, four-year, exclusively undergraduate college of 3,100 students, Holy Cross is renowned for offering a rigorous, personalized education in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition.

MSA-AGE GROUP COACH-10 AND UNDER

Mecklenburg Swim Association (MSA Swim) in the Charlotte, NC area is looking for a coach to assist in our Age Group and Developmental Programs coaching primarily 10 and Under swimmers. More information on the team can be found at msaswim.com

TIGARD TUALATIN SWIM CLUB – HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Tigard-Tualatin Swim Club is conducting a search for a dynamic Head Age Group Coach. TTSC is a multi-site team that operates out of pools in both Tigard and Tualatin, OR (suburbs of Portland). We currently have approximately 130 swimmers ranging from age 5 to 18.

PETERS TOWNSHIP SWIM CLUB ASSISTANT COACHES

Peters Township Swim Club, an AMS swimming club, is seeking inspiring and energetic assistant coaches with excellent leadership, communication, and team building skills to support the club’s rapidly growing membership and established coaching staff. You will aid in the development of a program that will create a solid foundation for our athletes all while driving the continued success of our swimmers. Competitive compensation is based on experience.

