Cali Condors, Energy Standard Announce Protected Athletes For 2021

This week, the ISL will be announcing each team’s “protected” athletes: effectively, the pool from which each team will be retaining athletes as part of the draft process. To be clear: these are not the lists of athletes that a team will protect; rather, it is the group from which the team will choose up to 15 to protect, and from which fans will pick 1 additional swimmer to protect.

That means the new information will tell us two big things: which athletes have declined or refused to return to their former teams (which is something the league is, apparently, allowing), and which athletes are being given special exceptions after skipping the 2020 season and being allowed to return to their 2019 teams. Also excluded are athletes who didn’t register for the 2021 ISL season.

The professional swimming league started today with last year’s top two finishing teams, the 2020 league champion Cali Condors and the 2019 league champion Energy Standard. The league will continue with two more teams each day this week.

While these lists were pretty as-expected, we expect more interesting revelations later in the draft, both from teams like the London Roar that were missing many athletes from the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and from the lower-ranked teams, which have historically been more challenged by athletes not wanting to return in an effort to race for better teams.

DRAFT PROCESS IN BRIEF

On June 21, teams will announce the first 5 athletes that they will retain from their 2021 rosters.

On June 28, teams will announce up to 10 additional athletes that they will retain from their 2021 rosters. After that, there will be a public vote for a 16th athlete that each team will retain from their 2021 rosters.

On June 29, teams will draft the remainder of their rosters, with the lowest finishing teams from last year’s season getting advantageous draft positions.

This group of “protected” athletes are not yet actually retained. Today’s lists show the athletes who have “confirmed their commitment to remain on their current team if selected by the team’s General Manager or if elected by the fans online, during the ISL Draft.” That means teams can essentially choose to retain athletes from these lists.

An athlete who doesn’t agree to stay with their team from last season will enter the draft pool as a rookie. Unretained athletes from this list will enter the draft pool as a veteran.

Among the interesting names being retained are Florent Manaudou with Energy Standard. While he’s been a fixture for this team, a very public breakup between his agent Jean-Francois Salessy and the club where he was the General Manager did create some risk that Manaudou might attempt to move on from the team next season.

Cali Condors Protected Swimmers

Cali Condors Beata Nelson Bowe Becker Caeleb Dressel Coleman Stewart Eddie Wang Erika Brown Hali Flickinger Justin Ress Kacper Majchrzak Kelsi Dahlia Kevin Cordes Khader Baqlah Lilly King Mallory Comerford Marcin Cieslak Mark Szaranek Mitch Larkin Molly Hannis Natalie Hinds Nic Fink Olivia Smoliga Radoslaw Kawecki Sherridon Dressel Tomas Peribonio Townley Haas

Of note:

This pool includes pretty much all of Cali’s top scorers from last year, including league MVP Caeleb Dressel . The highest 2020 scorer not included is Allison Schmitt . She was the #78 overall scorer in the league last year, but is not among the 940 athletes registered for the 2021 season. Another key swimmer not included is Melanie Margalis , also not registered for the league. She had the #3 time in the league last year in the 200 IM and 400 IM .

The highest 2020 scorer not included is She was the #78 overall scorer in the league last year, but is not among the 940 athletes registered for the 2021 season. Australia’s Ariarne Titmus was a standout for Cali in 2019, but did not compete in 2020 along with many other top Australian competitors, who faced tough travel restrictions amid the pandemic. She was not among the 940 names registered as of last week, and also does not appear on this list. Backstroker Mitch Larkin was named to the roster last year, but like Titmus did not compete. He’s on the protected list.

was a standout for Cali in 2019, but did not compete in 2020 along with many other top Australian competitors, who faced tough travel restrictions amid the pandemic. She was not among the 940 names registered as of last week, and also does not appear on this list. On the flip side, Clyde Lewis does appear on the league’s registration list but not on this list, suggesting he’ll enter the draft pool and not be retained by Cali.

does appear on the league’s registration list but not on this list, suggesting he’ll enter the draft pool and not be retained by Cali. Others not registered (at least, as of the 940-name list from last week): Gunnar Bentz, Meghan Small, Haley Anderson, Veronica Burchill, Kelly Fertel.

Lia Neal has retired. Tate Jackson appears to be no longer eligible due to a one-month suspension for THC.

Energy Standard Protected Swimmers

Energy Standard Anastasiya Shkurdai Andrei Zhilkin Andrius Sidlauskas Ben Proud Benedetta Pilato Chad Le Clos Emily Seebohm Evgeny Rylov Felipe Lima Femke Heemskerk Florent Manaudou Georgia Davies Ilya Shymanovich Imogen Clark Ivan Girev Kliment Kolesnikov Kregor Zirk Lucy Hope Madeline Banic Mary-Sophie Harvey Max Litchfield Maxim Stupin Sarah Sjostrom Sergey Shevtsov Simonas Bilis Siobhan Haughey Tamara van Vliet Viktoriya Gunes Zsuzsanna Jakabos

Of note: