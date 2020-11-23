If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 2909 Swim Jobs.

A3 PERFORMANCE SEEKS AGENTS TO JOIN THE FASTEST GROWING SWIMWEAR BRAND IN AMERICA

A3 Performance is the fastest-growing brand of performance swimwear in America. As an Innovator and Leader in product development, A3 Performance is now taking an innovative approach to brand growth and distribution.

AGE GROUP COACH-RACE AQUATICS

RACE Aquatics is a competitive swim club located in Bowling Green, Kentucky, a member of USA and Kentucky Swimming, and is governed according to the rules of both of those organizations.

AGE GROUP COACH/ SENIOR DEVELOPMENT

Temecula Swim Club (TMEC), a chartered USA Swimming team, is seeking a qualified, dedicated, and experienced Age Group/Senior Development swim coach, who will work with young athletes, ages 5 to 17 years old. The position entails five-afternoon practices per week (Monday-Friday) plus one swim meet per month.

VIRGINIA GATORS SWIMMING (GATR) SEEKS A FULL-TIME, SALARIED HEAD COACH

The Virginia Gators is a Board of Directors governed, 501 (c)3 Non-profit organization located in Roanoke, VA. Virginia Gators – Roanoke has 100+ swimmers in 5 groups. The club owns the Gator Aquatic Center, which is an indoor facility with an 8 lane SCY pool. It also has an exclusive lease with the City of Roanoke to manage and operate an outdoor 7 lane pool that gives the club ample access to long course swimming.

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH

Rancho Colorados Swim Team is looking for an energetic and team-driven Head Swim Coach to join our vibrant Swim Team community. The Head Swim Coach will provide swimmers with an opportunity to master their swimming techniques and carry our competitive swim team program forward.

LAS VEGAS SWIM CLUB – AGE GROUP COACH POSITION AVAILABLE

Las Vegas Swim Club (LVSC) is seeking an experienced Age Group level coach to lead our Silver Group. The Silver Group is comprised of experienced and highly committed Age group swimmers (ages 8-11) who are working to take their technique and speed to the next level.

DAVIS AQUATIC MASTERS HEAD COACH

The mission of the Davis Aquatic Masters (DAM) is to benefit the community through increased physical fitness via swimming competition, and education about the health benefits of swimming. DAM promotes physical fitness through swimming for all adult members of the community and promotes competition through events open to the community and Northern California.

AGE GROUP COACH

Karishim Swim Club (KASC), a competitive swimming club in Newton, MA, is currently accepting applications for the position of Age Group Coach. We are looking for a coach who is a dynamic team player and is excited to help KASC continue its growth in both size and achievement. We are looking for someone to contribute our athlete’s growth both in and out of the pool.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Illinois State University invites applications for the position of Assistant Swim Coach. This position will work under broad policy guidance and exercise sound judgment when making critical decisions in an ever-changing and dynamic environment. Independent and collaborative analysis will be conducted to solve problems, develop policies and procedures, and complete complex tasks associated with the position.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Upper Valley Aquatic Center is full multi-purpose Aquatic and Fitness Center with multiple pools located in beautiful White River Junction, Vermont. We seek a dynamic, experienced year-round Head Age Group Coach. We are a Level 1 USA Swim team with 140 swimmers.

SANDHILL SANDSHARKS ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

The Sandhills Sandsharks Swim Team, located in the Southern Pines/Pinehurst area of North Carolina, one hour south of Raleigh/Durham/Chapel Hill, is accepting applications for the position of Age Group Coach. There is room for advancement for the right candidate. The club is a small team established over 35 years ago with approximately 80+ athletes. SSS hosts two Open Water meets each year.

HEAD COACH, SANTA CLARA SWIM CLUB

Santa Clara Swim Club is seeking a Head Coach. This position will lead our national and elite post/grad groups, direct our wet-side programming as well as build and mentor a team of high caliber coaches and swimmers. SCSC is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded by George Haines in 1951. As a coach driven, board supported program, it has developed champions at all levels, in and out of the water

HEAD OF AQUATICS

UWCSEA seeks 2 experienced Head of Aquatics for each of its campuses from August 2021.

AQUATICS ADMINISTRATOR

Make a splash at the new Hampton Aquatics Center! The City of Hampton is looking for a dynamic visionary to serve as the Aquatics Administrator. This newly created position is a part of the Parks, Recreation and Leisure Services Department and will play an integral role in leading operations and staff in expanding aquatics programs in the City of Hampton to include competition at the national level.

EMORY & HENRY COLLEGE ASSISTANT COACH – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

The Assistant Coach supports the Head Coach for their assigned sport(s). In that support role, the Assistant Coach is responsible for helping to operate a program for student-athletes, with differing abilities and skills, and serves as a role model

ASSISTANT COACH

To align with the policy and procedures set forth by the Mission Viejo Nadadores and to assist the Division Director, Head Age Group Coach and Head Coach in developing 12& under athletes to make an uncompromised commitment to the pursuit of excellence, through the process of striving to be the best that they can be, to acquire life enhancing attributes such as integrity, discipline, teamwork and sportsmanship.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH., NITRO SWIMMING, CEDAR PARK, TEXAS

Nitro Swimming, winners of 15 Texas Age Group Swimming Championships, and one of the top programs in USA Swimming is saying goodbye to our Head Age Group Coach from our Cedar Park location. After 6+ years with us he is moving on to become the Head Coach of a program in Tulsa.

WATER POLO TECHNICAL DIRECTOR (SINGAPORE WATER POLO)

Within the guidelines and constraints determined by Singapore Swimming Association (SSA), the Water Polo Technical Director is a leadership role for the delivery of the overall technical strategies and plans for water polo

HEAD SWIMMING COACH

Lycoming College seeks a Head Swimming Coach. This position is responsible for all aspects of Lycoming College’s NCAA Division III men’s and women’s swimming program and will be expected to abide by and uphold regulations of the NCAA Division III and the Middle Atlantic States Collegiate Athletic Corporation.

AGE GROUP COACH

Mecklenburg Swim Association (MSA Swim) in the Charlotte, NC area is looking for a coach to assist in our Age Group and Developmental Programs coaching primarily 12 and Under swimmers. More information can be found at msaswim.com

TRITONWEAR SEEKS MARKETING MANAGER

Using swimming as our $16B beachhead into the market, our products are being used by thousands of athletes globally in over 60 countries ranging from grassroots beginners up to Olympic Gold Medalists – including​ ​30+ National Olympic Federations​ heading into the Tokyo 2021 Olympics.

PART-TIME DECK COACH

The Northland United Swim Team, a year-round swim club, is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Part-time Deck Coach. The ideal candidate is passionate about the sport of swimming, is focused on swimmer development and loves children.

CAYMAN ISLANDS – TECHNICAL DIRECTOR

Working with the Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (“CIASA“) Board, the Technical Director will play a key role in the development and implementation of the CIASA Strategic Plan, liaising with stakeholders to effectively deliver all aspects of the plan at every level from Learn To Swim through to and including High Performance Competitive Swimming.

DEVELOPMENTAL COACH

Sailfish Aquatics is a 150 member Safe Sport Recognized USA Swimming team based in Concord, NC, (ranked by Money Magazine as a top 50 Place to Live). We are a CEO managed, board owned 501c3 organization, with an independent board, not a parent/member board.

ASSISTANT COACH (SWIMMING)

Camana Bay Aquatic Club (CBAC) is looking for a full-time assistant coach to help lead our program in delivering “Aquatic Sports for All” in the Cayman Islands. We have 100+ year-round swimmers in our competitive and non-competitive team, as well as a growing Swim School, and a very successful Artistic Swimming team.

ASSISTANT SWIM TEAM COACH AND SWIM INSTRUCTOR AT THE BAY CLUB REDWOOD SHORES

Under the direction of the Aquatics Director, the Assistant Swim Coach is responsible for providing coaching for swim team and stroke school; maintaining a safe and effective learning environment while focusing on the fulfillment of clients’ swimming goals; achieving personal revenue goals; and providing the best customer service and hospitality to members and guests.

FAST – HEAD SATELLITE COACH

The Flying Fish Arizona Swim Team (FAST) in Tucson, Arizona is seeking an energetic, self-motivated, passionate swim coach to serve as the head site coach for our newly acquired satellite location.

SCOTTSDALE SWIM TEAM HEAD COACH

The Scottsdale Swim Team (the Squids), located in Walnut Creek, CA, is a parent-supported recreational swim team for children ages 4 to 18. The team is a part of Scottsdale Swim & Tennis Club. As a team, we are committed to providing a fun and nurturing environment for swimmers of all abilities where quality instruction and competition are balanced with family-oriented activities and team building.

AGE GROUP COACH(S) – 2 COACHES NEEDED

The Merage Jewish Community Center of Orange County in Irvine, Ca is seeking an experienced coach for the JCC Waves Swimming Team and Aquatics Department. This position is open immediately.

ASSISTANT AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Burkwood Swim and Racquet Club (Burkwood), located in Mechanicsville, VA just outside Richmond, is looking for an enthusiastic and dynamic individual to fill its Assistant Aquatics Director position. This is a year round full-time position offering with benefits.

PART TIME AGE GROUP LEAD COACH

South Carolina Swim Club began in 2016 as a merger of two existing swim teams, the Mount

Pleasant Swim Club (MPSC), and the LTP Racing Club in Mount Pleasant, SC. In Sept. of 2020,

SCSC and the North Charleston Mocs merged to form the SCSC Mocs.

HEAD ASSISTANT COACH

The Fort Belvoir Swim Team (FBST) is growing and you can be a part of its success. We are currently recruiting a professional with extensive experience coaching.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH FOR FLAGLER FLUID SWIM TEAM

Swim Coach for Bronze Level swimmers of Flagler Fluid Swim Team. This is our entry level competitive group. A swimmer must be able to swim to enter this group, or have had swim lessons prior.

HEAD SWIM COACH

Buenaventura Swim Club is seeking an experienced & enthusiastic Head Coach for our year-round program. We are a non-profit established in 1962, board-governed, coach-led swim team in Ventura, California operating out of Ventura Aquatic Center & Rio Mesa High School.

ASSISTANT SWIM DIRECTOR/LEAD SWIM INSTRUCTOR

We are seeking highly motivated, energetic swim professionals to help lead our year-round indoor learn to swim program

DIVING COACH, PART-TIME

Wooster offers an excellent, comprehensive liberal arts education, culminating in a rigorous senior project, in which each student works one-on-one with a faculty mentor to conceive, organize and complete a significant research project on a topic of the student’s own choosing

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING & POOL MANAGER

Wooster offers an excellent, comprehensive liberal arts education, culminating in a rigorous senior project, in which each student works one-on-one with a faculty mentor to conceive, organize and complete a significant research project on a topic of the student’s own choosing.

P2LIFE.COM REMOTE POSITION

P2Life.com is a family-owned, performance-based, nutritional supplement and health and wellness company that was designed for swimmers, by swimmers, to protect health and promote performance.

MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING ASSISTANT COACH

The Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving assistant coach is responsible for assisting the Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving head coach in leading a successful Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving program at Manchester University.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – OAKLAND UNIVERSITY

The Department of Athletics at Oakland University (NCAA Division 1) is now accepting applications for an Assistant Swimming Coach beginning the 2020-2021 school year. The Assistant Coach will assist in all aspects of the program, from coaching student-athletes, season planning, team travel, recruiting, and other duties as assigned, all the wile functioning in compliance with NCAA, Horizon League, and Oakland University rules and policies.

GROUP LEAD COACH – AUSTIN, TEXAS

Waterloo Swimming (WLOO) is looking for an energetic, enthusiastic, and knowledgeable Swim Coach to direct/lead our Bronze swim group. The Bronze group is composed of of 10U yr old swimmers that are new to the sport of swimming. All swimmers are legal in all four strokes. Candidates should be able to show technique driven processes and improvements in swimmers at this level.

DIVENTURES SWIM TEACHER

Do you love working with kids or helping others learn new skills? Do you want hours that can work around your school schedule? Join our fun and passionate team. No swimming or coaching experience necessary! Paid training. Guaranteed hours. Competitive pay. Morning, evening and weekend shifts available.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Assist the head coach in all aspects of coaching and administering the men’s and women’s swimming and diving program, an NCAA Division III program, and Kissinger Pool. This includes skill development, practice and meet preparation, recruiting, and other duties as assigned.

HEAD GIRLS’ WATER POLO COACH

The Head Girls’ Water Polo Coach is responsible for providing leadership and guidance to student athletes within the Water Polo program. Determines the goals and direction of the Program and is responsible for the health, safety and welfare of every student athlete under their supervision.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Swim San Diego is seeking qualified candidates for lead and assistant coaching positions with our competitive Age Group and Senior programs

SWIM TEACHER

Daytime, evening, weekend shifts Do you love working with kids or helping others learn new skills? Do you want hours that can work around your school schedule? Join our fun and passionate team. No swimming or coaching experience necessary! Paid training. Guaranteed hours.

AGE GROUP AND SENIOR GROUP COACH

Denver Swim Academy (DSA) is looking for a dynamic Age Group/Senior group coach. Denver Swim Academy Practices out of Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora Colorado.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Tigard-Tualatin Swim Club is conducting a search for a dynamic Head Age Group Coach. TTSC is a multi-site team that operates out of pools in both Tigard and Tualatin, OR (suburbs of Portland). We currently have approximately 130 swimmers ranging from age 5 to 18.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Barton College has an opening for a Part-Time Assistant Swim Coach, reporting directly to the Head Swim Coach

ASSISTANT SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

Saginaw Valley State University, a DII member of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic conference invites applications for the position of Assistant Coach for Swimming & Diving to assist the head coach to develop, promote and supervise all facets of the track program

ASSISTANT COACHES

The Lake Forest Swim Club is hiring Developmental Coaches for the upcoming 2020-2021 short course season. These positions will work with one or more of our Developmental squads with opportunities to assist with Sr level squads.

FULL TIME SENIOR & AGE GROUP COACH WITH SSAN IN SPRING, TX

Swim Streamline at Northampton (SSAN) is seeking qualified applicants for a FULL TIME SENIOR & AGE GROUP COACH. SSAN is a year-round swim team in the Spring/Woodlands area of Houston, Gulf Swimming.

VICKSBURG SWIM ASSOCIATION HEAD COACH

Vicksburg Swim Association (www.vsaswim.org) is one of Mississippi’s oldest and most successful swim programs. It enjoys broad community support and utilizes the state’s premier city-owned 50-meter Olympic-sized outdoor pool. We also utilize two indoor 25-yard pools for year-round swimming.

AQUATICS EXPERIENCE MANAGER

At Diventures, where safety is our number one priority and fun is our number one goal, we are in the relationship business. The Aquatics Experience Manager contributes to the success of Diventures by consistently building positive experiences and lasting relationships with our customers through high-touch, high-communication, personalized customer service

DAYTIME LIFEGUARDS NL AQUATIC CENTER – VOORHEES, NJ

We are currently looking for Daytime/Evening Lifeguards to work at our brand new aquatic center in Voorhees, NJ. Must be certified in Lifeguarding, First Aid and CPR (some training available on site). Free membership to our state-of-the-art swim center included!!

MSA SWIM – LESSONS COORDINATOR

This position is to assist the Swim Lessons Director in all functions of operating the MSA Swim School. This is intended to be a training position for 3 months with a promotion to a Swim Lessons Director position at a new facility.

SWIMMAC CAROLINA HEAD COACH

Established in 1977, Mecklenburg Aquatic Club (SwimMAC Carolina) is a nonprofit high performance competitive swim club that offers programs for people of all ages and skill levels. Dedicated to its mission of empowering young people to be champions in life through excellence in swimming, the organization has grown from a small competitive team to a premier swim institution, achieving a Gold Medal Club ranking in the USA Swimming Club Excellence Program.

ASSISTANT WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH AND ASSOCIATE IN THE DEPARTMENT OF INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETICS AND PHYSICAL EDUCATION

The Women’s Assistant Swimming Coach provides administrative, instructional, and recruiting support services under the direction and supervision of the Head Women’s Swimming Coach.

If you have a Swim Job to present to the community, please submit here and SwimSwam will post to the Swim Jobs channel.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $75, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS (with 105,000+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 694,000+ fans). I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 32,000+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 330,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.