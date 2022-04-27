Roster Update: Lots of Familiar Faces for 2022 World Championship Team

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- April 26-30, 2022
- Greensboro, NC
- Greensboro Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET
- Worlds Qualifying Criteria
The first swimmers have begun to claim their spots on the 2022 International Teams for this summer’s FINA World Championships and Junior World Pan Pacific Championships.
In addition to the Olympic veterans, Luca Urlando has officially made his first senior international team. He came from behind to win the men’s 200 fly in the final 15 meters to punch his ticket to Budapest. Bobby Finke won the 1500 freestyle, guaranteeing his spot on the team. Caeleb Dressel, Brooks Curry, and Ryan Held will all go to Worlds, going 1-2-3 in the 100 free. Drew Kibler and Hunter Armstrong tied for 4th.
On the women’s side, Hali Flickinger was the first person the secure a spot on the Team USA roster. She won the 200 fly with a comfortable lead over the rest of the field. Katie Ledecky won the 800 free in what can be considered her best swim since the 2018 Pan Pacs. Torri Huske, Claire Curzan, Erika Brown, and Natalie Hinds are also en route to Budapest, touched first through fourth in the women’s 100 free.
As reported by James Sutherland, the top-four finishers in the 100 and 200 freestyle events, along with the top-two finishers in the other Olympic events, will qualify for the team, assuming both that they’re under the FINA ‘A’ standard and the maximum roster size isn’t exceeded.
From there, the winners of the stroke 50s and the fifth and sixth-place finishers in the 100 and 200 freestyle will qualify.
For a full breakdown of selection procedures, follow this link.
2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM AFTER DAY 1
Tentative qualifiers (who need a certain number of multi-event qualifiers to be officially added) are listed in italics.
Women:
- Hali Flickinger – 200 fly
- Torri Huske – 100 free
- Claire Curzan – 100 free
- Erika Brown – 100 free
- Natalie Hinds – 100 free
- Katie Ledecky – 800 free
- Regan Smith – 200 fly
- Kate Douglass – 100 free
- Mallory Comerford – 100 free
- Leah Smith – 800 free
Men:
- Luca Urlando – 200 fly
- Caeleb Dressel – 100 free
- Brooks Curry – 100 free
- Ryan Held – 100 free
- Bobby Finke – 1500 free
- Trenton Julian – 200 fly
- Drew Kibler – 100 free
- Hunter Armstrong – 100 free
- Justin Ress – 100 free
- Charlie Clark – 1500
The Junior Pan Pac team will consist of 20 men and 20 women. The selection criteria is similar to that of the Wold Championship. In short, first priority goes to the top finisher in each event, as well as the second-place finisher in the 100 and 200 free. The second priority will then move to the second fastest swimmer in each Olympic event until the 20 athletes have been selected on both sides.
2022 JUNIOR PAN PACS TEAM AFTER DAY 1
Tentative qualifiers (who need a certain number of multi-event qualifiers to be officially added) are listed in italics.
Women:
- Charlotte Hook – 200 fly
- Anna Moesch – 100 free
- Leah Hayes – 100 free
- Bella Sims – 800 free
- Tess Howley – 200 fly
- Kayla Wilson – 100 fly
- Katie Grimes – 800 free
Men:
- Aaron Shackell – 200 fly
- Kaii Winkler – 100 free
- Hudson Williams – 100 free
- Alec Enyeart – 1500 free
- Thomas Heilman – 200 fly
- Michael Schott – 100 free
- Giovanni Linscheer – 1500 free