Roster Update: Lots of Familiar Faces for 2022 World Championship Team

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

The first swimmers have begun to claim their spots on the 2022 International Teams for this summer’s FINA World Championships and Junior World Pan Pacific Championships.

In addition to the Olympic veterans, Luca Urlando has officially made his first senior international team. He came from behind to win the men’s 200 fly in the final 15 meters to punch his ticket to Budapest. Bobby Finke won the 1500 freestyle, guaranteeing his spot on the team. Caeleb Dressel, Brooks Curry, and Ryan Held will all go to Worlds, going 1-2-3 in the 100 free. Drew Kibler and Hunter Armstrong tied for 4th.

On the women’s side, Hali Flickinger was the first person the secure a spot on the Team USA roster. She won the 200 fly with a comfortable lead over the rest of the field. Katie Ledecky won the 800 free in what can be considered her best swim since the 2018 Pan Pacs. Torri Huske, Claire Curzan, Erika Brown, and Natalie Hinds are also en route to Budapest, touched first through fourth in the women’s 100 free.

As reported by James Sutherland, the top-four finishers in the 100 and 200 freestyle events, along with the top-two finishers in the other Olympic events, will qualify for the team, assuming both that they’re under the FINA ‘A’ standard and the maximum roster size isn’t exceeded.

From there, the winners of the stroke 50s and the fifth and sixth-place finishers in the 100 and 200 freestyle will qualify.

For a full breakdown of selection procedures, follow this link.

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM AFTER DAY 1

Tentative qualifiers (who need a certain number of multi-event qualifiers to be officially added) are listed in italics.

The Junior Pan Pac team will consist of 20 men and 20 women. The selection criteria is similar to that of the Wold Championship. In short, first priority goes to the top finisher in each event, as well as the second-place finisher in the 100 and 200 free. The second priority will then move to the second fastest swimmer in each Olympic event until the 20 athletes have been selected on both sides.

2022 JUNIOR PAN PACS TEAM AFTER DAY 1

Tentative qualifiers (who need a certain number of multi-event qualifiers to be officially added) are listed in italics.

