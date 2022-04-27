Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 U.S. World Championship Trials: Night 1 Photo Vault

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Here are the top shots from Night 1 of the 2022 World Championship Trials.

Will Galants Fans (photo: Jack Spitser)

NB1
3 minutes ago

great job, fun pics as always!

Donna Childs
15 minutes ago

Love the photo of Will Gallant’s fans!!!

There's no doubt that he's tightening up
30 minutes ago

Comerford’s smile is heart-melting

Ghost
46 minutes ago

Caleb better in and out of the pool with NO mustache!

About Jack Spitser

Jack Spitser

Jack Spitser is a San Diego based photographer and entrepreneur who swam for UC San Diego under Olympic coach David Marsh and current coach Marko Djordjevic. He graduated in 2020, and ended his collegiate swimming career at the NCAA D2 Championships in March. Working for years as both a businessman …

