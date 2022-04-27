2022 U.S. World Championship Trials: Night 1 Photo Vault

2022 US Trials Day 1 Roundup: NCAA Swimmers Performing Well So Far Despite concerns about the proximity of the US International Team Trials to the NCAA season, collegiate swimmers have been posting strong performances.

Vintage Ledecky: Under 8:10 for the First Time Since 2018 Pan Pacs The cross-country move to train with the Florida group seems to be paying off, as Katie Ledecky swam her fastest 800 free since 2018 with a 8:09 tonight.

After Dust Settles at US Trials, Australia Is Still the Women’s 4×100 Favorites A personal best by Torri Huske led a slew of positive stories for the U.S. in the women’s 100 free final, but none of it seems like enough.

2022 U.S. World Championship Trials: Day 1 Finals Live Recap Trenton Julian is aiming to make his first major LCM international team after blasting a 1:54.34 in the 200 fly in prelims this morning.