Overreacting to Day 3 Prelims of the 2023 World Champs: Haiyang Closing in on Breast WRs

The day 3 prelims session at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka is in the books. Given that, it’s time to overreact to what we saw this morning. I’ll be honest…there were only four events this morning and it was a fairly relaxed session with the exception of the men’s 800 free prelims. That being said, I can still find it in myself to overreact to a few things.

Following his victory in the men’s 100 breast last night, China’s Qin Haiyang told media in an interview that he has his eyes on Adam Peaty‘s World Record. While my initial reaction to his quote was more along the lines of “yeah, maybe he could get there,” after watching Haiyang throw down an Asian Record of 26.34 in prelims of the men’s 50 breast this morning, I’m now beginning to think Haiyang will take down Peaty’s marks.

Of course, if Haiyang is to break the 100 breast WR, it won’t be at this meet, since the event has already taken place. That being said, Haiyang is now just 0.39 seconds off Peaty’s World Record of 25.95 in the 50 breast. Given how he improved steadily through prelims, semifinals, and finals in the 100 breast over the past two days, I think there’s a good chance Haiyang gets really close to the WR this week.

I’m not predicting that he’ll break the World Record at this meet, however, I do think it’s very likely that Haiyang gets very close to getting under 26 seconds, either in semis or finals. That would set him up within striking distance of the record moving forward.

One thing is for sure: there is no denying Qin Haiyang has the hottest hand in men’s sprint breaststroke in the world right now.

CLAIRE WEINSTEIN AND BELLA SIMS ARE IN DANGER IN THE 200 FREE

I don’t want to keep beating a dead horse, but the U.S. really just hasn’t been overly impressive in Fukuoka so far this week. The latest installment in this saga is the two Americans in the women’s 200 free, Bella Sims and Claire Weinstein, taking 11th and 12th in prelims of the women’s 200 free this morning.

While I can’t overreact too hard because they did advance to the semifinals, I just don’t feel amazing about their chances tonight. They both have the ability to make the final, absolutely, but at the same time, they’ll both probably have to be at least a second faster tonight than they were this morning to make it. That’s a tall order for anyone, so we’ll see how they fare.

This was Weinstein’s first race of the meet, so I’m comfortable granting her that maybe she needed to just get that first swim out of the way, then she’ll be fine. Sims, on the other, hand, has been so-so thus far in Fukuoka. She made the women’s 400 free final on day 1, which was a great accomplishment, but she didn’t swim great in that final, finishing 8th with a 4:05.37.

If they are locked out of the final tonight, it will be the second year in a row the U.S. has failed to get a swimmer into the women’s 200 free final at the World Championships. Weinstein competed in the event for Team USA last year as well, and ended up finishing 10th in semis with a 1:56.90.

BOBBY FINKE IS COVERING UP HOLES IN U.S. MEN’S DISTANCE SWIMMING

I apologize for being a bit America-centric in this post, but this one has been eating at me for a while now. Bobby Finke is such a great distance swimmer, and he races in such an exciting way with the scorching closing speed, that I feel it’s covering up for the fact that the U.S. really isn’t producing any other world class men’s distance swimmers.

If we remove Finke from the picture, there really isn’t a whole lot to look at in terms of American men in the distance events. Ross Dant was the 2nd American in the 800 free this summer. He came in 19th this morning in prelims with a pedestrian 7:54.23. He was out in 3:53.73 on the first 400m, which is a pretty decent first half of the race. However, Dant then came home in 4:00.50. The best distance swimmers simply don’t split their 800 like that – they just don’t. We can go through the list of the top 8 from this morning and their 400 splits:

Sam Short: 3:48.71/3:52.19 (+3.48s)

Ahmed Hafnaoui: 3:50.82/3:51.15 (+0.33s)

Lukas Martens: 3:51.27/3:50.77 (-0.50s)

Daniel Wiffen: 3:51.05/3:52.76 (+1.71s)

Bobby Finke : 3:51.22/3:52.65 (+1.43s)

: 3:51.22/3:52.65 (+1.43s) Mykhailo Romanchuk: 3:51.65/3:52.42 (+0.77s)

Gregorio Paltrinieri: 3:51.44/3:53.45 (+2.01s)

Guilherme Costa: 3:51.80/3:54.00 (+2.20s)

Those split differentials from the 1st and 2nd 400s all look pretty similar, and nothing like Dant’s swim. It was Short who had the biggest gap in his 400s out of the finalists this morning, and it should be taken into account that he was in the lead the whole way through he race, so it’s possible the reason his 2nd 400 was a bit slower was because he had more to give on it that he didn’t end up needing to use.

This isn’t about Dant specifically; however, he just happens to be the latest in a trend for the U.S. It’s Dant this year, just like it was Charlie Clark last summer at the 2022 World Champs. Clark qualified for the team behind Finke, then missed the final in both the 800 and 1500. At the Tokyo Olympics two summers ago, it was Michael Brinegar. Brinegar qualified in both events behind Finke, then didn’t come close to making the final in either in Tokyo.

It’s easy to overlook because Finke is such a star in the distance events, but he really is the only thing keeping the U.S. from being a wasteland for men’s distance swimming right now.