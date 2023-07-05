NISCA Announces 2022-2023 Swimming And Diving High School All-Americans

The National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association (NISCA) has released the list of the 2022-2023 All-America Swimmers and Divers.

View the complete list of recipients by each event and state statistics here.

Swimmers can automatically qualify by achieving an automatic All-America time standard. After those swimmers are listed, athletes with the consideration standard are added until there are 100 per event.

Only yards times that have been done in high school competition are counted, and schools are allowed to submit up to one relay.

Among this year’s recipients are new National High School record holders Teagan O’Dell (200 IM), Scotty Buff (100 fly), Will Modglin (100 back), and Aaron Shackell (200 free).

In addition to the individual National High School records this year, Carmel’s 200 medley relay and Santa Margarita’s 200 freestyle relay records were also recognized among the national champions.

Along with O’Dell, Erin Gemmell was the other athlete on the girls’ side to top the list in multiple events. Gemmell, who will head to Texas in the fall, hit best times of 48.19 and 1:43.45 in the 200 and 100 freestyle at the Metro Championship in February.

Maximus Williamson is the lone sophomore on the boys’ side to be crowned a national champion. Williamson’s high school best this year was 1:42.17 from the UIL State Championship, however, his overall season best stands at 1:42.07 from Winter Junior Nationals.

Absent from the list of recipients is Rex Maurer, who broke Grant Shoults‘ National High School record in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:12.70. Loyola High School’s nation-leading 400 freestyle time of 2:56.14 was also excluded from the list, as well as their #4-ranked 200 freestyle relay and #6-ranked 200 medley relay.

Loyola High School was a day-or-two late in submitting applications and NISCA chose not to make an exception.

California came in with the highest number of All-Americans on both the girls’ and boys’ side. For the boys, the state led with 119 recipients, while Texas took the 2nd spot at 99. Texas was also the next highest among girls, as they trailed California 78-127.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONS:

Girls:

Event Time School State Swimmer(s)/Diver 50 free 21.84 Arrowhead High School WI Hailey Tierney (12) 100 free 48.19 Stone Ridge School MD Erin Gemmell (12) 200 free 1:43.45 Stone Ridge School MD Erin Gemmell (12) 500 free 4:39.82 Sacred Heart Academy NY Cavan Gormsen (12) 100 back 50.96 Santa Margarita Catholic High School CA Teagan O’Dell (10) 100 breast 58.89 Brookfield East High School WI Lucy Thomas (12) 100 fly 50.89 Carmel High School IN Alex Shackell (10) 200 IM 1:53.38 Santa Margarita Catholic High School CA Teagan O’Dell (10) 200 free relay 1:29.61 Santa Margarita Catholic High School CA Teia Salvino (11), Asia Kozan (12), Gracyn Aquino (10), Teagan O’Dell (10) 200 medley relay 1:36.98 Carmel High School IN Berit Berglund (12), Molly Sweeney (9), Alex Shackell (10), Meghan Christman (12) 400 free relay 3:16.84 Santa Margarita Catholic High School CA Asia Kozan (12), Gracyn Aquino (10), Teia Salvino (11), Teagan O’Dell (10) 1-meter — Mater Dei High School CA Ella Roselli (12)

Boys: