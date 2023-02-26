Watch: Top Recruit Scotty Buff Crushes National High School Record in 100 Fly with 44.97

2023 OHIO HIGH SCHOOL STATE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS – DIVISION I

St. Francis senior Scotty Buff crushed a national high school record in the 100 butterfly with a time of 44.97 at the Ohio Division I Championships on Saturday.

Buff backed up his ranking as the top high school recruit in his class, shaving exactly half a second off the previous national high school record of 45.47 set by NC State sophomore Aiden Hayes while at Norman North (Okla.) High School in 2021. It’s the third national high school record of the weekend following Will Modglin’s 45.08 in the 100 back and Aaron Shackell’s 1:32.85 in the 200 free on Friday.

Split Comparison, 100 Fly National High School Records

Scotty Buff, 2023 Aiden Hayes, 2021 50 21.09 21.08 100 44.97 (23.88) 45.47 (24.39)

Buff also broke the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) record formerly held by Virginia Tech freshman Carl Bloebaum (45.68), who stole his crown last year after Buff won in 2021, as well as the independent school record of 45.52 that belonged to Olympic champion Joseph Schooling from 2013.

A University of Florida commit, Buff’s time would have placed third at the recent SEC Championships behind Jordan Crooks (44.37) and Josh Liendo (44.11). It wasn’t a personal best for Buff, who has been as fast as 44.87 at Winter Juniors, where he placed second behind Thomas Heilman‘s otherworldly 44.67. Here, he reached the wall more than three seconds ahead off second-place finisher Chase Swearingen, a Kentucky commit.

In the 100 back, Buff placed second behind future Gator teammate Jonny Marshall for the third year in a row with a 46.71. His lifetime best in the event is a 45.72 from Winter Juniors. He also helped his St. Francis squad earn a runner-up finish in the 200 medley relay with a backstroke split of 21.29. St. Francis ended up placing seventh in the team standings behind first-place finisher Cincinnati St. Xavier.