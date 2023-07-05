“We’re So Happy, This Is Amazing” – And Other Day One European Juniors Quotes

2023 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We’re already into day two of the 2023 European Junior Championships and Italy stands atop the medal table.

Two of the golds for the nation came in relays, where the girls’ and boys’ 4x100m free relays grabbed the top spots in a night full of semi-finals.

Hungary did get on the board with a gold in the girls’ 400m IM, as Vivien Jackl clocked 4:40.66, knocking over two seconds off her previous personal best.

The young budding stars exuded excitement on their experiences under the lights on the big international stage.

Italian girls relay member Sara Curtis said on the squad’s victory, “It was amazing, we were very excited to do this relay so we’re very happy what we did in the race.”

Teammate Cristina Stevanato echoed her enthusiasm, “I’m so happy to be here and have this experience. I worked so hard for this medal and I’m so happy to be here and to know that I’m going onto the podium makes me so grateful.”

Davide Passafaro of the boy’s gold medal-winning relay said, “It’s fantastic, it’s our first gold medal in the European Championships champions and we’re so happy, this is amazing!”

The individual winner Jackl exclaimed, “I can’t believe it, I’m so shocked right now,” she told LEN. “The time is really great, that was the plan to swim a great time and with that came the gold medal. I am so happy with it, so tired right now, but so thankful to everyone who helped me achieve this.

“It was a lifetime goal for me and I’m so happy I could participate in this event because I’m so much younger than the other girls.”