Team England To Send 14 Swimmers To Commonwealth Youth Games In Trinidad And Tobago

With a month to go before the Opening Ceremony of the Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Youth Games, Team England announces its Swimming squad, among the English athletes who will be competing.

Team England’s squad of 59 athletes, made up of more females than males, will compete in four of the sports on the programme with representation in Athletics and Para Athletics, Beach Volleyball, FAST5 Netball and Swimming. Team England will be competing in 65 medal events over the six days of competition.

Having begun in Edinburgh in 2000, the seventh edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games will take place on the Islands of Trinidad and Tobago between the 4th and 11th August with more than 1,000 young athletes aged between 14 and 18 from Nations and Territories across the Commonwealth.

Team England topped the Swimming medal table at the Bahamas 2017 Youth Games with a total of 21 medals. Tobago 2023 will see four days of competition taking place from the 6th to the 9th August at the National Aquatic Centre in Trinidad with 35 gold medals contested.

Team England’s Chef de Mission, Francesca Carter-Kelly welcomed the athletes to the team: “I’m looking forward to working with such an exciting squad of athletes for what I’m sure will be a fantastic Games at Trinbago 2023. We have an extremely talented group heading out to Trinidad and Tobago who are all primed to deliver at the Commonwealth Youth Games and make it an experience to remember. This is a great opportunity to compete on the international stage and get a first experience of a multi-sport environment. I’m excited for competition to begin and I’m sure we will see many standout performances and future stars emerge.”

There are seven events on the sport programme for Trinbago 2023 including: Aquatics (Swimming) Athletics and Para Athletics, Beach Volleyball, Cycling (Road and Track), FAST5 Netball, Rugby Sevens and Triathlon.

Trinbago 2023 will be the first Commonwealth Youth Games held since the Bahamas 2017. Several high-profile athletes started their journey competing for Team England at previous Commonwealth Youth Games and have gone on to achieve great success at senior Games, including Jess Ennis-Hill, Dina Asher Smith, Jazmin Sawyers, Tom Dean, Alicia Wilson, Alex Yee and Beach Volleyball’s Bello brothers, Joaquin and Javier.