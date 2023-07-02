Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Lilly King Looks Back on Winning Olympic Gold 7 Years Ago

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

It was brought to Olympic champion Lilly King‘s attention this week at the World Champ Trials that her status as gold medalist was earned in Rio 7 years ago, coming up on 8 with the 2024 Olympic Games approaching quickly. King reflected on what an accomplishment it was to touch first in Brazil as well as how she has matured since then.

