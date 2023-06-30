Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Katharine Berkoff: “I like the 50 back because you don’t really have to think”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Katharine Berkoff repeated as national champion in the 50 back (and nearly repeated her winning time from 2022, clocking 27.13, just .01 off of her own American record from last year). Berkoff has transitioned to shorter events over her college career, saying the sprints are easier on her mind as well as her body.

