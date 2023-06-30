Brown Gains Verbal Commitment Winter Juniors Qualifier Christopher Zhang (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Christopher Zhang of Charlotte, North Carolina, has announced his verbal commitment to Brown University. Zhang has a year remaining at Ardrey Kell High School, and will arrive in Providence for the 2024-2025 season.

“I’m super excited and honored to announce my commitment to the admissions process to further my academic and athletic journey at Brown University! I’d like to thank God, my coaches, my family, and my friends that have helped me reach this point in my journey. I’m looking forward to what the next 4 years hold! Go Bruno!!🐻”

Zhang currently trains and competes year-round with Life Time North Carolina where he focuses on sprint to mid-distance events. He recently recorded a slew of best times at the Martha McKee Open in May, highlighted by his 8th place finish in the 100m free (53.35). He also cracked the two-minute barrier for the first time in the 200m freestyle with a time of 1:57.80.

In February, Zhang represented his high school at the 2023 North Carolina High School State Championships (4A), where he contributed to his team points with two top-8 finishes. In the 50 free, Zhang hit a time of 20.70 to finish 5th, while in the 100 free he clocked a 45.33 to take 4th.

The following month, Zhang lowered his 50 freestyle event further to 20.64 at the Best of the South meet. Additionally, he hit personal bests in the 200 free (1:41.43), 100 fly (49.94), and 200 IM (1:54.54).

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 20.64

100 free – 45.25

200 free – 1:41.43

100 fly – 49.94

200 IM – 1:54.54

Brown is currently led by head coach Kevin Norman, who took over the role in the spring of 2019. The men finished 5th out of 8 teams at the 2023 Ivy League Championships, with their highest individual finisher being Jack Kelly at 2nd in the 100 (52.16) and 200 breast (1:53.18).

Zhang currently sits just outside of Ivy League scoring range, as it took a 20.44 and 45.04 to advance to finals in the 50 and 100 free. Marcus Lee was Brown’s top sprinter this season, as he won the C-final at the Ivy League Championships (20.16) and took 7th in the 100 free with a 43.68 in prelims. Tucker Peterson was the next fastest in the 50 (20.30), while Nathan DePiero posted the 2nd best time in the 100 (44.62).

Joining Zhang in Brown’s class of 2028 is Jack Maron, Erik Nadecki, Marton Nagy, and Max Moore.

