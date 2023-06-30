Dajahnae Saddler Commits To Emmanuel College For Swimming And Track (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Dajahnae Saddler has announced her commitment to Emmanuel College, beginning with the upcoming 2023-2024 season. Saddler is from McDonough, Georgia, and recently graduated from Union Grove High School.

Saddler is committed to Emmanuel for both swimming and track & field. In the pool, she focuses on sprint freestyle and butterfly events, while out of the water she does pole vault in addition to track events.

Saddler raced at the 2023 Georgia High School State Championship (1A-5A) this past February. As the leadoff leg of her team’s 400 freestyle relay, Saddler turned in a personal best time of 1:00.05 in the 100 freestyle. She was also the team’s leadoff on the 200 freestyle relay, where she clocked a time of 27.09 in finals.

Saddler is quickly-improving across the board in her main events, and has made huge strides over the last season. She lowered both her 50 and 100 freestyle time by about two seconds over the course of the year, as well as brought her 100 fly time down by a second.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 26.83

100 free – 1:00.05

50 fly – 32.32

100 fly – 1:11.23

Emmanuel College is a Division II program located in Franklin Springs, Georgia. The team is under the direction of head coach Allen Gilchrest, who has been at the helm of the program since it began in 2013.

This year, both the men’s and women’s team defended their Conference Carolinas Championship title. Leading the way in the 50 freestyle for the women was Diana Suprun, who recorded a time of 24.36 on her way to a 5th place finish overall. Marcela Alonso raced in the B-final of the event, and took 12th in 25.09. It took a 25.39 in prelims to advance to finals this year, putting Saddler about a second outside that range.

Saddler is the only public commitment for Emmanuel’s incoming class of 2027.

