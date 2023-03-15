Futures Finalist Jack Maron Announces Commitment To Brown (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Jack Maron has announced his verbal commitment to Brown University, beginning with the 2024-2025 season. Maron is currently a junior at Sharon High School, located in Sharon, Massachusetts.

“I am honored to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at Brown University. I am super excited to continue my academic and athletic career at such a great university. I’d like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for their incredible support. Go Bruno ”

Maron trains and competes year-round with the Attleboro Bluefish Swim Club, which earned Silver Medal status in 2022 under USA Swimming’s Club Excellence program. Maron’s main events include IM and mid-distance to distance freestyle. He’s seen rapid improvement this season, especially in the 400 IM and 500 free.

Many of Maron’s personal best times come from the BGSC SCY New England Seniors meet. He dropped over 8 seconds in the 400 IM, 5 seconds in the 500 free, and 3 seconds in the 200 free. Maron has also seen significant drops even in what would be considered his “off” events like the 200 breast, where he shaved 4 seconds off his previous best time.

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 1:39.78

500 free – 4:32.22

200 IM – 1:50.93

400 IM – 3:54.32

Brown is coming off of a 5th place finish at the 2023 Men’s Ivy League Championships. Maron’s best chance at scoring is likely in the 400 IM, as his current best time would have finished 12th in prelims.

This season, Brown’s 400 IM squad was led by Lukas Scheidl, who clocked a 3:48.40 at conference to finish 3rd overall. Joining him in the A-final was Max Hardart, who recorded a 3:53.60 in finals for 8th. Hardart will still be on campus when Maron arrives in Providence.

Brown was weaker in the 500 free in that they had no A-finalists. Andrew Berzolla was the highest finisher at 14th with a 4:24.63, while Scheidl took 15th (2:24.75) and Aidan Wilson finished 16th (3:25.03). Maron is currently outside of what it took to advance in this event, but if his improvement continues the way that it has this year he could definitely get into scoring range.

Maron is Brown’s first public commitment for their class of 2028. They’ve built a relatively large class for the year ahead of him, including Jack Butera, Matt Williamson, Donavan Jeng, Finn Quested, Jonathan Gim, Matthew Purcell, and Jake Lowrey.

