IOC President Assures Athletes Coronavirus Will Not Impact Olympic Timeline

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach addressed potential Olympic athletes today that the committee is doing all it can to proceed with this year’s Games.

In an email sent as part of the IOC’s Athlete365 program on Friday, Bach said that the 2019 Novel Coronavirus has been the subject of the IOC Executive Board meetings the past couple days. Bach talks about the many consulting parties involved in preparation such as WHO (World Health Organization) and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee as well as the Tokyo Government.

Bach also talked about the challenges the outbreak has presented for Olympic qualifications, which have been going in the countries of Japan, China and Italy.

“Rest assured that the IOC continues to work hard with the NOCs (National Olympic Committees) and the IFs (International Federations) to find solutions for these challenges and to ensure a fair Olympic qualification under these circumstances,” says Bach.

Major swim meets and aquatic activities have already been cancelled in Italy due to COVID-19

China already had to move their Olympic Trials and Olympic host country Japan cancelled a major meet in Nagaoka City along with their Paralympic qualification meet.

Japan is also considering running the Japanese Olympic Swimming Trials in early April with no spectators.

Bach concludes the letter with encouragement for athletes to keep training in preparations for the Olympics. Athletes should use all benefits given to them and stay in close contact with their representatives.

“This is what makes the Olympic Games so unique and you, as the main actors of this Olympic community, will inspire billions of people around the globe,” says Bach, referring to the athletes.

The 2019 Novel Coronavirus has reached an estimated 90,000 cases and 3,000 deaths worldwide. The most impacted countries so far have been China, Japan, Italy, Iran and South Korea. In the United States, there are 18 states with confirmed cases and 11 deaths overall.