Japanese Olympic Trials May Proceed Without Spectators

In the aftermath of the Chinese Olympic Trials having been moved due to COVID-19 virus (coronavirus) outbreak, along with Singapore’s National Age Group Championships and several Italian swim meets, there is a change to the 2020 Japan Swim currently under consideration for the same reason.

The Japan Swim, slated for April 1st through the 8th at Tokyo Aquatics Center, represents the nation’s sole qualifying competition for his summer’s home-hosted Olympic Games.

Due to the COVID-19 cases reported, which total over 80,000 worldwide, the Japanese Swimming Federation has announced that the Japan Swim may be a closed competition, meaning no spectators will be allowed in the facility during racing. (Yahoo)

“We will consider the situation as we watch things,” says Japanese Swimming Federation Senior Managing Director Kaname Sakamoto.

Seven countries have restricted entry to Japanese nationals and those traveling from Japan in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus. The U.S. State Department has called for ‘increased caution’ when traveling to Japan.

However, Japan has just 160 reported cases of COVID-19 out of a population topping out at around 126 million people.

RUN-DMC

This is a better option than postponing the meet.

Ultimately, the Olympics will be held on schedule because of TV. They will find a way to broadcast it.

19 minutes ago

