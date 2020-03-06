Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 NAIA Women’s National Championship: Day 3 Ups/Downs

2020 NAIA Women’s Swimming & Diving National Championship

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16 the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Women’s Ups/Downs – Day 3

Keiser had a strong morning but SCAD continued to perform according to expectations, leaving little room for the Seahawks to pull off an upset. Teams that outperformed the psych sheet seedings in double digits included Olivet Nazarene (+20), Bethel-Indiana (+18), Keiser (+17), SCAD (+17), Soka (+11), and Loyola (+10).

Friday morning results

Day 3 Individual Events – Up Day 3 Individual Events – Down Day 3 Relay – Up Day 3 Relay – Down
Keiser University 13 3 1 0
SCAD Savannah 10 6 1 0
University of the Cumberlands 4 5 1 0
Loyola University New Orleans 2 3 0 1
Brenau University 2 2 1 0
Indiana Wesleyan University 2 2 1 0
Life University 2 2 1 0
St. Ambrose University 2 2 0 0
Olivet Nazarene University 2 1 1 0
Asbury University 1 1 1 0
College of Saint Mary 1 1 0 0
Lincoln College 1 1 0 0
Bethel University (IN) 1 0 0 1
Lindsey Wilson College 1 0 0 1
Midland University 1 0 0 1
The Master’s University 1 0 0 0
Soka University 0 3 0 1
The College of Idaho 0 3 0 1
Milligan College 0 1 0 1
Sterling College 0 1 0 0
Thomas Moore University 0 1 0 0
Thomas University 0 1 0 0
Union College 0 1 0 0
Westmont College 0 0 0 1
46 40 8 8

200 Medley Relay

Team Ups Downs
Asbury University 1 0
Brenau University 1 0
Indiana Wesleyan University 1 0
Keiser University 1 0
Life University 1 0
Olivet Nazarene University 1 0
SCAD Savannah 1 0
University of the Cumberlands 1 0
Bethel University (IN) 0 1
Lindsey Wilson College 0 1
Loyola University New Orleans 0 1
Midland University 0 1
Milligan College 0 1
Soka University 0 1
The College of Idaho 0 1
Westmont College 0 1

400 IM

Team Ups Downs
Keiser University 3 0
SCAD Savannah 1 2
Indiana Wesleyan University 1 1
Brenau University 1 0
Loyola University New Orleans 1 0
Olivet Nazarene University 1 0
University of the Cumberlands 0 2
College of Saint Mary 0 1
Life University 0 1
St. Ambrose University 0 1

100 Fly

Team Ups Downs
Keiser University 3 1
SCAD Savannah 2 1
University of the Cumberlands 1 1
College of Saint Mary 1 0
Indiana Wesleyan University 1 0
The College of Idaho 0 2
Brenau University 0 1
Life University 0 1
Soka University 0 1

200 Free

Team Ups Downs
Keiser University 4 1
SCAD Savannah 3 1
Lindsey Wilson College 1 0
Loyola University New Orleans 0 3
Brenau University 0 1
Thomas Moore University 0 1
Thomas University 0 1

100 Breast

Team Ups Downs
SCAD Savannah 3 0
Asbury University 1 1
University of the Cumberlands 1 1
Bethel University (IN) 1 0
Keiser University 1 0
Life University 1 0
Indiana Wesleyan University 0 1
Olivet Nazarene University 0 1
Soka University 0 1
Sterling College 0 1
The College of Idaho 0 1
Union College 0 1

100 Back

Team Ups Downs
Keiser University 2 1
SCAD Savannah 1 2
University of the Cumberlands 1 1
Brenau University 1 0
Life University 1 0
Loyola University New Orleans 1 0
Midland University 1 0
Lincoln College 0 1
Milligan College 0 1
Soka University 0 1
St. Ambrose University 0 1

Projected Standings

(Includes future distance free, diving, and relays from psych sheet.)

Team Day 2 Standings Day 3 Prelims Day 4 Psych Final Projected Standings
SCAD Savannah 293.5 231 234 759
Keiser University 160 234 225 619
University of the Cumberlands 145 119 119 383
Olivet Nazarene University 137 72 59 268
Life University 98 73 63 234
Indiana Wesleyan University 102 64 38 204
Brenau University 86 60 56 202
Loyola University New Orleans 68 52 66 186
Asbury University 64 34 25 123
The College of Idaho 50 34 34 118
St. Ambrose University 57 38 0 95
Lindsey Wilson College 31 19 36 86
College of Saint Mary 24 12 23 59
Bethel University (IN) 22 32 0 54
Soka University 28 11 11 50
Midland University 8 23 16 47
Lincoln College 16.5 22 5 43.5
Thomas University 14 2 25 41
Westmont College 10 10 20 40
The Master’s University 23 13 0 36
Arizona Christian University 33 0 2 35
Thomas Moore University 9 5 14 28
Milligan College 11 11 4 26
Campbellsville University 0 0 7 7
Sterling College 0 6 0 6
Union College 0 3 3 6

 

