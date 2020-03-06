2020 NAIA Women’s National Championship: Day 3 Ups/Downs

2020 NAIA Women’s Swimming & Diving National Championship

Dates: March 4-7, 2020

Times: Prelims 9 AM; Finals 5 PM

Location: Allan Jones Aquatic Center – Knoxville, Tennessee (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champions: SCAD Savannah (2x) (results)

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16 the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Women’s Ups/Downs – Day 3

Keiser had a strong morning but SCAD continued to perform according to expectations, leaving little room for the Seahawks to pull off an upset. Teams that outperformed the psych sheet seedings in double digits included Olivet Nazarene (+20), Bethel-Indiana (+18), Keiser (+17), SCAD (+17), Soka (+11), and Loyola (+10).

Friday morning results

Day 3 Individual Events – Up Day 3 Individual Events – Down Day 3 Relay – Up Day 3 Relay – Down Keiser University 13 3 1 0 SCAD Savannah 10 6 1 0 University of the Cumberlands 4 5 1 0 Loyola University New Orleans 2 3 0 1 Brenau University 2 2 1 0 Indiana Wesleyan University 2 2 1 0 Life University 2 2 1 0 St. Ambrose University 2 2 0 0 Olivet Nazarene University 2 1 1 0 Asbury University 1 1 1 0 College of Saint Mary 1 1 0 0 Lincoln College 1 1 0 0 Bethel University (IN) 1 0 0 1 Lindsey Wilson College 1 0 0 1 Midland University 1 0 0 1 The Master’s University 1 0 0 0 Soka University 0 3 0 1 The College of Idaho 0 3 0 1 Milligan College 0 1 0 1 Sterling College 0 1 0 0 Thomas Moore University 0 1 0 0 Thomas University 0 1 0 0 Union College 0 1 0 0 Westmont College 0 0 0 1 46 40 8 8

200 Medley Relay

Team Ups Downs Asbury University 1 0 Brenau University 1 0 Indiana Wesleyan University 1 0 Keiser University 1 0 Life University 1 0 Olivet Nazarene University 1 0 SCAD Savannah 1 0 University of the Cumberlands 1 0 Bethel University (IN) 0 1 Lindsey Wilson College 0 1 Loyola University New Orleans 0 1 Midland University 0 1 Milligan College 0 1 Soka University 0 1 The College of Idaho 0 1 Westmont College 0 1

400 IM

Team Ups Downs Keiser University 3 0 SCAD Savannah 1 2 Indiana Wesleyan University 1 1 Brenau University 1 0 Loyola University New Orleans 1 0 Olivet Nazarene University 1 0 University of the Cumberlands 0 2 College of Saint Mary 0 1 Life University 0 1 St. Ambrose University 0 1

100 Fly

Team Ups Downs Keiser University 3 1 SCAD Savannah 2 1 University of the Cumberlands 1 1 College of Saint Mary 1 0 Indiana Wesleyan University 1 0 The College of Idaho 0 2 Brenau University 0 1 Life University 0 1 Soka University 0 1

200 Free

Team Ups Downs Keiser University 4 1 SCAD Savannah 3 1 Lindsey Wilson College 1 0 Loyola University New Orleans 0 3 Brenau University 0 1 Thomas Moore University 0 1 Thomas University 0 1

100 Breast

Team Ups Downs SCAD Savannah 3 0 Asbury University 1 1 University of the Cumberlands 1 1 Bethel University (IN) 1 0 Keiser University 1 0 Life University 1 0 Indiana Wesleyan University 0 1 Olivet Nazarene University 0 1 Soka University 0 1 Sterling College 0 1 The College of Idaho 0 1 Union College 0 1

100 Back

Team Ups Downs Keiser University 2 1 SCAD Savannah 1 2 University of the Cumberlands 1 1 Brenau University 1 0 Life University 1 0 Loyola University New Orleans 1 0 Midland University 1 0 Lincoln College 0 1 Milligan College 0 1 Soka University 0 1 St. Ambrose University 0 1

