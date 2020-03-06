Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2020 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 men’s Pac-12 Championships continue this morning with prelims of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. Cal’s Daniel Carr is seeking his 2nd win as he swims the 100 back, but ASU’s Zach Poti is the defending champion and tied his lifetime best on Wednesday night’s 400 medley relay (Poti’s time stands despite the relay DQ).

The 400 IM will feature Hugo Gonzalez of Cal. He could have a big swim in store after his lifetime best in the 200 breast in Wednesday time trials. We didn’t get to see him swim last night, as he was DQed in prelims of the 200 IM. Grant Shoults of Stanford will step up for the 200 free after winning another 500 free title last night. USC’s Alexei Sancov is the top seed there. Read on for a recap of all day 3 prelims events.

MEN’S 400 IM

  • Pac-12 Record: Abrahm DeVine (Stanford), 2017, 3:35.29
  • Meet Record: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 2017, 3:38.65
  • NCAA Record: Chase Kalisz (Georgia), 2017, 3:33.42
  • 2019 NCAA Invited: 3:43.42
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:39.16
  • 2019 Champion: Mike Thomas (Cal), 3:39.83

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS

  1. Jason Louser, Cal, 3:40.44
  2. Hugo Gonzalez, Cal, 3:41.31
  3. Chris Jhong, Cal, 3:41.41
  4. Sean Grieshop, Cal, 3:43.86
  5. Alex Liang, Stanford, 3:44.38
  6. Etay Gurevich, Arizona, 3:46.43
  7. Ben Olszewski, ASU, 3:46.77
  8. Jackson Cunningham, Utah, 3:48.43

After his big drop in the 200 IM yesterday, Cal freshman Jason Louser knocked 5 seconds off his best to lead prelims in 3:40.44. The Bears got 4 in the final. Hugo Gonzalez (3:41.31) was a tenth ahead of teammate Chris Jhong (3:41.41), who dropped nearly 3 seconds. Sean Grieshop (3:43.86).

Stanford’s Alex Liang (3:44.38) was the only other man under 3:45 to take 5th, followed by Etay Gurevich (3:46.43) of Arizona, Ben Olszewski (3:46.77) of ASU, and Jackson Cunningham (3:48.43) of Utah. Cunningham dropped a second from his best. Arizona’s Sam Iida (3:48.90) narrowly missed the final in 9th. ASU freshman Jack Edgemond clipped his best for 10th in 3:48.90, tying Iida for 9th.

MEN’S 100 FLY

  • Pac-12 Record: Austin Staab (Stanford), 2009, 44.18
  • Meet Record: Austin Staab (Stanford), 2011, 44.66
  • NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2018, 42.80
  • 2019 NCAA Invited: 45.90
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 45.05
  • 2019 Champion: Zheng Quah (Cal), 45.13

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS

  1. Cody Bybee, ASU, 45.48
  2. Ryan Hoffer, Cal, 45.54
  3. Zheng Quah, Cal, 45.83
  4. Pawel Sendyk, Cal, 45.87
  5. Ben Waterman, Utah, 46.23
  6. Noah Reid, Arizona, 46.29
  7. Evan Carlson, ASU, 46.51
  8. Nikola Miljenic, USC, 46.61

 

MEN’S 200 FREE

  • Pac-12 Record: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 2019, 1:30.14
  • Meet Record: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 2019, 1:31.07
  • NCAA Record: Dean Farris (Harvard), 2019, 1:29.15
  • 2019 NCAA Invited: 1:34.21
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:32.05
  • 2019 Champion: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 1:31.07

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS

 

MEN’S 100 BREAST

  • Pac-12 Record: Kevin Cordes (Arizona), 2014, 50.04
  • Meet Record: Carsten Vissering (USC), 2019, 50.78
  • NCAA Record: Ian Finnerty (Indiana), 2018. 49.69
  • 2019 NCAA Invited: 52.52
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.67
  • 2019 Champion: Carsten Vissering (USC), 50.78

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS

 

MEN’S 100 BACK

  • Pac-12 Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal), 2016, 43.49
  • Meet Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal), 2017, 44.76
  • NCAA Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal), 2016, 43.49
  • 2019 NCAA Invited: 46.06
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.95
  • 2019 Champion: Zach Poti (ASU), 44.93

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS

 

In This Story

5
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Joe

Any live stream for prelims?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
27 minutes ago
Hint of Lime

Not seeing any active ones, unfortunately

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
25 minutes ago
Joe

Cal stacking up the back half of their NCAA roster. Jhong’s time puts him in the top 15 of the 4 IM

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
14 minutes ago
Hint of Lime

Still no live stream?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 minutes ago
Bearly Breathing

LOUSER!

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. While her college swimming career left a bit to be desired, her Snapchat chin selfies and hot takes on Twitter do not disappoint. She is now coaching for Loggerhead Aquatics in her hometown …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!