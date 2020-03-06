2020 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2020 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 men’s Pac-12 Championships continue this morning with prelims of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. Cal’s Daniel Carr is seeking his 2nd win as he swims the 100 back, but ASU’s Zach Poti is the defending champion and tied his lifetime best on Wednesday night’s 400 medley relay (Poti’s time stands despite the relay DQ).

The 400 IM will feature Hugo Gonzalez of Cal. He could have a big swim in store after his lifetime best in the 200 breast in Wednesday time trials. We didn’t get to see him swim last night, as he was DQed in prelims of the 200 IM. Grant Shoults of Stanford will step up for the 200 free after winning another 500 free title last night. USC’s Alexei Sancov is the top seed there. Read on for a recap of all day 3 prelims events.

MEN’S 400 IM

Pac-12 Record: Abrahm DeVine (Stanford), 2017, 3:35.29

Meet Record: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 2017, 3:38.65

NCAA Record: Chase Kalisz (Georgia), 2017, 3:33.42

2019 NCAA Invited: 3:43.42

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:39.16

2019 Champion: Mike Thomas (Cal), 3:39.83

After his big drop in the 200 IM yesterday, Cal freshman Jason Louser knocked 5 seconds off his best to lead prelims in 3:40.44. The Bears got 4 in the final. Hugo Gonzalez (3:41.31) was a tenth ahead of teammate Chris Jhong (3:41.41), who dropped nearly 3 seconds. Sean Grieshop (3:43.86).

Stanford’s Alex Liang (3:44.38) was the only other man under 3:45 to take 5th, followed by Etay Gurevich (3:46.43) of Arizona, Ben Olszewski (3:46.77) of ASU, and Jackson Cunningham (3:48.43) of Utah. Cunningham dropped a second from his best. Arizona’s Sam Iida (3:48.90) narrowly missed the final in 9th. ASU freshman Jack Edgemond clipped his best for 10th in 3:48.90, tying Iida for 9th.

MEN’S 100 FLY

Pac-12 Record: Austin Staab (Stanford), 2009, 44.18

Meet Record: Austin Staab (Stanford), 2011, 44.66

NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2018, 42.80

2019 NCAA Invited: 45.90

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 45.05

2019 Champion: Zheng Quah (Cal), 45.13

MEN’S 200 FREE

Pac-12 Record: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 2019, 1:30.14

Meet Record: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 2019, 1:31.07

NCAA Record: Dean Farris (Harvard), 2019, 1:29.15

2019 NCAA Invited: 1:34.21

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:32.05

2019 Champion: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 1:31.07

MEN’S 100 BREAST

Pac-12 Record: Kevin Cordes (Arizona), 2014, 50.04

Meet Record: Carsten Vissering (USC), 2019, 50.78

NCAA Record: Ian Finnerty (Indiana), 2018. 49.69

2019 NCAA Invited: 52.52

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.67

2019 Champion: Carsten Vissering (USC), 50.78

MEN’S 100 BACK

Pac-12 Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal), 2016, 43.49

Meet Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal), 2017, 44.76

NCAA Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal), 2016, 43.49

2019 NCAA Invited: 46.06

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.95

2019 Champion: Zach Poti (ASU), 44.93

