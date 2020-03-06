2020 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Day three from the Pro Swim Series stop in Des Moines will feature the 200 free, 200 back, 400 IM and 100 fly.

Coming off of her 200 fly 17-18 NAG Record last night, Regan Smith is set up for a double today with entries in both the 200 back and 100 fly. Hali Flickinger, who won that 200 fly in a blistering 2:06.11, will also have a double with the 200 free and 100 fly.

Caeleb Dressel, who missed the A-final in Thursday’s 100 free, is slated to swim the 100 fly and 200 free on day three, while Katie Ledecky highlights the field in the women’s 200 free. Ledecky has had back-to-back victories on the first two nights of competition in the 400 and 1500 free.

Kelsi Dahlia (women’s 100 fly) and Ryan Murphy (men’s 200 back) will get into some of their best events after both swimming the 100 free on day two, and another thing to watch for is Ryan Lochte in the men’s 400 IM. Lochte swam his fastest 400 free since 2011 during Thursday’s prelims.

Women’s 200 Free Prelims

PSS Record: 1:54.43, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016

Katie Ledecky pulled away from Simone Manuel on the back half of the last heat in the women’s 200 free, soaring to the top time of the morning in 1:56.19. Ledecky has been slightly faster this season, going 1:55.68 at the PSS in Greensboro in November, which has her ranked third in the world.

Hali Flickinger moved past Manuel on the last 50 of the heat to take second in 1:59.16, giving her the #2 qualifying time for tonight’s final, while Manuel’s 1:59.27 is good for fifth. Manuel was 1:57.21 at the US Open in December, while Flickinger edges her previous season-best of 1:59.24 from Knoxville.

Club Wolverine’s Siobhan Haughey won the penultimate heat in 1:59.18, and Allison Schmitt claimed the first circle-seeded heat in 1:59.21 as they advance in third and fourth. They currently rank second and fourth in the world this season with times of 1:55.21 and 1:56.01, respectively.

Olivia Smoliga notably was just over a second off her lifetime best to narrowly miss the A-final in ninth, clocking 2:00.21. Melanie Margalis was among the athletes who declared a false start for the race.

Men’s 200 Free Prelims

PSS Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang (CHN), 2016

In the final heat of the men’s 200 free, Caeleb Dressel made a push on the last 50 to try and run down Townley Haas, but once caught, the two ultimately cruised into the wall together to claim the top-two seeds. Haas touched first in 1:48.71, while Dressel, who closed in 27.04, was 1:48.83. The two have been 1:45.92 and 1:47.58 this season, respectively.

Alex Kunert from Queens was in the thick of the race with the two big guns all the way to the finish, finishing in 1:49.25 which qualifies him third for the final. Kunert set his best time at this meet last year in 1:47.93.

Jeff Newkirk of Longhorn Aquatics won heat four in 1:49.29, qualifying him fourth, and Blake Pieroni claimed the first circle-seeded heat in 1:49.61 for sixth. The time for Newkirk marks his fastest at a non-taper meet.

Women’s 200 Back Prelims

PSS Record: 2:05.94, Regan Smith (USA), 2020

Lisa Bratton of the Aggie Swim Club emerges with the top time from the women’s 200 back prelims, claiming the first circle-seeded heat in 2:10.81. Bratton, 23, ranks ninth in the world this season after going 2:09.16 at the US Open.

Team Elite’s Kathleen Baker and Riptide’s Regan Smith easily won the final two heats in 2:11.85 and 2:12.11, respectively, advancing them second and third overall. Baker ranks third in the world with her 2:07.22 showing from February in Nice, while Smith sits second with a 2:05.94 from the Knoxville PSS in January. At that meet, Smith went 2:10.12 in the prelims (it’s worth noting that she won her heat by well over three seconds here, so we should still expect a fast swim tonight, especially after her 200 fly on Thursday).

