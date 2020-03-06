2020 NAIA Women’s Nationals: Live Recap Day 3 Finals

2020 NAIA Women’s Swimming & Diving National Championship
- Dates: March 4-7, 2020
- Times: Prelims 9 AM; Finals 5 PM
- Location: Allan Jones Aquatic Center – Knoxville, Tennessee (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champions: SCAD Savannah (2x) (results)
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results: Available here
- Live Video: Available here
- Championship Central
Day Three
Women’s 200 Yard Medley Relay – Final
- Meet Record: 1:41.40 Fresno Pacific, Fresno Pacific (Coffman/Malthaner/Swanson/Brown) 2012
Podium:
- Keiser 1:43.06
- SCAD 1:43.38
- Cumberlands 1:46.18
Keiser won their second straight 200 medley relay title with a 1:43.06 effort from senior backstroker Megan Abad (26.63), sophomores Ori Freibach on breast (28.50) and Anna Herbst on fly (24.62), and junior Elianna Kennon on free (23.31). Kennon held off a fast-charging Anna Kate McGinty of SCAD who anchored in 23.08. The Bees finished second with 1:43.38. McGinty was joined by sophomore classmate Allie Rassenfoss (26.65 leadoff backstroke) and freshmen Isabella Song (28.86 breast) and Thea Brandauer (24.79 fly).
Cumberlands moved from 5th to 3rd with a 1:46.18 from freshman Maria Basto on back (27.51) and juniors Julia Hnidenko (29.72 breast), Mendy De Rooi (24.55 fly), and Houston Burgoon (24.40 free).
Keiser’s quartet set a program record with their time of 1:43.06.
Women’s 400 Yard Individual Medley – Final
- Meet Record: 4:24.03 Laurette Hakansson, Drury 1993
Podium:
- Karla Islas, Olivet Nazarene 4:26.80
- Paige Carter, Loyola 4:33.60
- Anna Lofton, Keiser 4:37.01
ONU’s Karla Islas remains undefeated in the 400 IM at NAIA Nationals. After wins in her freshman (4:24.42) and sophomore (4:26.46) years, the junior notched a 4:26.80 to win her third consecutive title. Out in 1:00.2, she split 1:07.4, 1:17.0 and 1:02.0 for the win. Loyola senior Paige Carter was runner-up for the second year in a row, this time with 4:33.60. Keiser junior Anna Lofton moved from 8th in prelims to 3rd on the podium with 4:37.01. Last year she was 11th in this event.
Keiser picked up more points from Gaja Kristan and Annamaria Zombai at 6th and 7th. SCAD sophomore Kaylen Hou finished 4th, just .04 behind Lofton. Nikoletta Alvanou of Brenau was 5th with 4:37.82. Indiana Wesleyan’s Linnea Holmgren finished 8th.
Women’s 100 Yard Butterfly – Final
- Meet Record: 53.70 Lisa Tixier, Biola 3/3/2017
Podium:
Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle – Final
- Meet Record: Meet Record: 1:49.58 Alex Peters, Concordia 2011
Podium:
Women’s 100 Yard Breaststroke – Final
- Meet Record: 1:02.09 Catherine Duquet, SCAD 2012
Podium:
Women’s 100 Yard Backstroke – Final
- Meet Record 52.76 Cheyenne Coffman, Fresno Pacific 2012
Podium:
Women’s 3 Meter Diving
- Meet Record: 444.81 Cynthia Miller, Wisconsin-Milwaukee 1987
Podium:
Women’s Team Scores – Day 3
Leave a Reply