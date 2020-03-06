2020 NAIA Women’s Nationals: Live Recap Day 3 Finals

2020 NAIA Women’s Swimming & Diving National Championship

Dates: March 4-7, 2020

Times: Prelims 9 AM; Finals 5 PM

Location: Allan Jones Aquatic Center – Knoxville, Tennessee (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champions: SCAD Savannah (2x) (results)

Psych Sheet

Live Results: Available here

Live Video: Available here

Championship Central

Day Three

Friday morning results

Women’s 200 Yard Medley Relay – Final

Meet Record: 1:41.40 Fresno Pacific, Fresno Pacific (Coffman/Malthaner/Swanson/Brown) 2012

Podium:

Keiser 1:43.06 SCAD 1:43.38 Cumberlands 1:46.18

Keiser won their second straight 200 medley relay title with a 1:43.06 effort from senior backstroker Megan Abad (26.63), sophomores Ori Freibach on breast (28.50) and Anna Herbst on fly (24.62), and junior Elianna Kennon on free (23.31). Kennon held off a fast-charging Anna Kate McGinty of SCAD who anchored in 23.08. The Bees finished second with 1:43.38. McGinty was joined by sophomore classmate Allie Rassenfoss (26.65 leadoff backstroke) and freshmen Isabella Song (28.86 breast) and Thea Brandauer (24.79 fly).

Cumberlands moved from 5th to 3rd with a 1:46.18 from freshman Maria Basto on back (27.51) and juniors Julia Hnidenko (29.72 breast), Mendy De Rooi (24.55 fly), and Houston Burgoon (24.40 free).

Keiser’s quartet set a program record with their time of 1:43.06.

Women’s 400 Yard Individual Medley – Final

Meet Record: 4:24.03 Laurette Hakansson, Drury 1993

Podium:

Karla Islas, Olivet Nazarene 4:26.80 Paige Carter, Loyola 4:33.60 Anna Lofton, Keiser 4:37.01

ONU’s Karla Islas remains undefeated in the 400 IM at NAIA Nationals. After wins in her freshman (4:24.42) and sophomore (4:26.46) years, the junior notched a 4:26.80 to win her third consecutive title. Out in 1:00.2, she split 1:07.4, 1:17.0 and 1:02.0 for the win. Loyola senior Paige Carter was runner-up for the second year in a row, this time with 4:33.60. Keiser junior Anna Lofton moved from 8th in prelims to 3rd on the podium with 4:37.01. Last year she was 11th in this event.

Keiser picked up more points from Gaja Kristan and Annamaria Zombai at 6th and 7th. SCAD sophomore Kaylen Hou finished 4th, just .04 behind Lofton. Nikoletta Alvanou of Brenau was 5th with 4:37.82. Indiana Wesleyan’s Linnea Holmgren finished 8th.

Women’s 100 Yard Butterfly – Final

Meet Record: 53.70 Lisa Tixier, Biola 3/3/2017

Podium:

Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle – Final

Meet Record: Meet Record: 1:49.58 Alex Peters, Concordia 2011

Podium:

Women’s 100 Yard Breaststroke – Final

Meet Record: 1:02.09 Catherine Duquet, SCAD 2012

Podium:

Women’s 100 Yard Backstroke – Final

Meet Record 52.76 Cheyenne Coffman, Fresno Pacific 2012

Podium:

Women’s 3 Meter Diving

Meet Record: 444.81 Cynthia Miller, Wisconsin-Milwaukee 1987

Podium:

Women’s Team Scores – Day 3