2020 NAIA Men’s Nationals: Live Recap Day 3 Finals

2020 NAIA Men’s Swimming & Diving National Championship
- Dates: March 4-7, 2020
- Times: Prelims 9 AM; Finals 5 PM
- Location: Allan Jones Aquatic Center – Knoxville, Tennessee (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champions: Keiser University (2x) (results)
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results: Available here
- Live Video: Available here
- Championship Central
Day Three
Men’s 200 Yard Medley Relay – Final
- Meet Record: 1:26.83 Oklahoma Baptist University, Oklahoma Baptist (D Ramirez, G Penny, G Sullivan, L Lassley) 3/6/2014
Podium:
- Keiser 1:28.66
- SCAD 1:31.55
- Midland 1:32.94
Keiser won their third 200 medley relay title in as many years, this time going 1:28.66 to beat SCAD by 2.9 seconds. Garrett Green (22.76), Lukas Macek (24.72), Marcel Nagy (21.24), and Jared Ingram (19.94) lined up in the same order that they had swum to win last night’s 400 medley relay.
SCAD held on to the second spot with swims from Gio Zachar (23.23), Dillon Hall (25.73), Miles Kredich (22.31), and Irvin Hoost (20.28).
Midland’s Hayden Robbins (24.85), Tyler Penney (25.10), Gabe Martinez (22.97), and Scott Cain (20.02) came in third with 1:33.37.
Men’s 400 Yard Individual Medley – Final
- Meet Record: 3:53.47 Pol Roch, Keiser 3/1/2019
Podium:
Men’s 100 Yard Butterfly – Final
- Meet Record: 12 Daniel Ramirez, Oklahoma Baptist 3/6/2015
Podium:
Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle – Final
- Meet Record: 1:34.89 Joel Ax, SCAD 3/3/2017
Podium:
Men’s 100 Yard Breaststroke – Final
- Meet Record: 53.06 Bryan Haile, Cal Baptist 2009
Podium:
Men’s 100 Yard Backstroke – Final
- Meet Record: 46.28 Daniel Z Ramirez, Oklahoma Baptist 3/7/2014
Podium:
Men’s 3 Meter Diving – Final
- Meet Record: 553.85 Grant Brehaut, Simon Fraser 2004
Podium:
Men’s Team Scores – Day 3
