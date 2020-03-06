Nic Fink Laments UGA Breast Group Getting 1-Uped by UGA 2Fly Group (Video)

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL

PSS Record: 58.86, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2017

After a quick 59.83 in the prelims, Michael Andrew had a sensational performance in tonight’s men’s 100 breast final, setting a new personal best time in 59.14. Andrew’s previous best was 59.38 set in the summer of 2018 at US Nationals, and the fastest he’d ever been at a PSS meet was 59.52 last year.

The 20-year-old opened up a big lead in the heat with a 27.48 opening 50, and then came home four-tenths better than this morning in 31.66. He moves into sixth in the world this season and is now the top American while maintaining his spot at #7 among US swimmers all-time.

It was a close race for second between Athens Bulldogs teammates Kevin Cordes, Nic Fink and Andrew Wilson. In the end it was Cordes, using a 32.00 back half, who got his hands on the wall in 1:00.45, with Fink (1:00.52) and Wilson (1:00.64) just behind. The time for Cordes is just off of what he went at the Pan Am Games last summer and the US Open in December, which is a positive sign heading into the summer.