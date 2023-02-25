Huske, Dobler, And Curzan Take Down Meet Records On Night 3 Of Pac-12s

2023 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

During the third night of finals at the 2023 Women’s Pac-12 Championships, three meet records fell just moments apart. Torri Huske, Kaitlyn Dobler, and Claire Curzan took down the Pac-12 Championships records in the 100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke, and 100 backstroke, respectively.

The first record to fall was in the 100 butterfly when Torri Huske swam a 49.27 to replace Louise Hansson‘s mark of 49.34. Hansson swam that time in 2019 to earn a conference title. Huske was just 0.10 seconds slower than her best time in the 100 butterfly during her swim, trailing the 49.17 she hit at NCAAs in 2022.

Huske won the event by a solid margin, touching over two seconds before silver medal recipient Mia Kragh of Cal who posted a 51.63. Julia Heimstead took bronze for Arizona with a 52.03.

After Huske’s swim, Kaitlyn Dobler took down the meet record in the 100 breaststroke, hitting a 57.10. Dobler broke her own record in the event from last year when she won the Pac-12 title in a 57.13. Dobler holds the all-meets conference record in the 100 breaststroke as well, which is the 56.73 that she swam at NCAAs in 2022.

Dobler took gold for USC, her teammate Isabelle Odgers was the second-fastest in a 58.92, and Claire Grover from UCLA swam a 59.37 for bronze.

In the final individual race of the session, Claire Curzan took out the third meet record of the night in the 100 backstroke. Curzan narrowly improved upon the 49.50 Pac-12 meet record that Regan Smith established last year with a 49.46.

Curzan’s PB in the 100 backstroke heading into this meet was a 49.52 from last year in March. She was the only swimmer under 50 seconds here, touching ahead of Isabelle Stadden’s 50.79 for silver.

