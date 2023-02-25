2023 Northeast Conference Champs: Howard Men, CCSU Women Deepen Leads On Day 4

2023 NORTHEAST CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP

DAY 1 RESULTS

DAY 2 RESULTS

DAY 3 RESULTS

DAY 4 RESULTS

Team Scores Men:

Howard — 644 Long Island — 567 St. Francis College — 445 Wagner — 369

Team Scores Women:

Central Connecticut State — 513 Wagner — 446.5 Howard — 395 Long Island — 381.5 Sacred Heart — 301 Saint Francis University — 273 St. Francis College — 205 Merrimack — 109 Stonehill — 95

The fourth night of finals kicked off with the women’s 200-yard butterfly final with Long Island’s Ella Johnson winning the title in 2:01.41. There was over a four-second spread between the top three with Saint Francis University’s Sara Turner hitting the wall second in 2:03.97, and Howard’s Alana Josey picked up third in 2:05.91.

Long Island men loaded the podium in the 200-yard butterfly final, with only 0.3 tenths separating first through third place. Benny Karlsson led the way in 1:51.31, 2021 champion Marcell Matyiko was second in 1:51.50, and yesterday’s 400-yard IM champion Daniel Chicano Fernandez was third in 1:51.62.

The Long Island women took up half of the final in the women’s 100-yard backstroke final, with Maaike Broersma picking up her second individual win of the meet in 54.38. Broersma’s teammate Aidan Condit tied Wagner’s Shamiya Guirre for second in 55.72. Long Island also picked up 4th and 6th place with Rea Shehu touching in 56.66 and Alycia Weber in 57.31.

Howard’s Miles Simon continued an excellent meet following up his 200-yard IM individual win from two nights ago with another title in the 100-yard backstroke final. His time of 47.80 broke the NEC Conference record by 0.3 tenths, and was nearly a second ahead of second place Kaan Nalcaci’s 48.62. Simon’s teammate Tristan Stevens was third in 49.33.

Venna Andersen won another event for the Long Island Sharks in the 100-yard breaststroke, topping the field by over a second in 1:02.27. Central Connecticut State’s Cassidy Stotler picked up her second silver of the meet, out-touching Howard’s Zaylie-Elizabeth Thompson by 0.02, 1:03.65 to 1:03.67.

The Howard University men took up half the A-final for the men’s 100-yard breaststroke, playing 1st, 3rd, 6th, and 8th. Darin Johnson won the event in 55.32, just ahead of Long Island’s Giannis Venetos in 55.44, and Howard teammate Mark-Anthony Thompson was third in 55.58. The entire A-final field touched within a second of one another, with 8th place Langston Weddington swimming a 56.17.

The women’s 400-yard medley relay was a nail bitter, with the Long Island women missing the NEC Conference record by 0.01, but still winning the title in 3:43.19. There was also a tight race for second between Central Connecticut State and Wagner, with Central Connecticut coming out on top in 3:48.30, to Wagner’s 3:48.70.

The Howard men broke the second NEC record of the night in the 400-yard medley relay, winning in 3:16.55. Long Island was second in 3:17.13, and Wagner picked up third in 3:21.29.

The Sacred Heart women had four A-finalists in the 1-meter diving event, with Lola Barrett placing third, 3-meter champion Olivia McNicholas in fourth, Regan Santoro in fifth, and Natalie Carbone in eighth. Central Connecticut State’s Jewelle Maziarz won the event and Wagner’s Meliti Efthimiou was second.