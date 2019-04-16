Hannah Miley Aims to Earn 7th 400 IM British Championship Title

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

With the start of the British Championships just hours away, Hannah Miley will solely focus on defending her title in the 400 IM. Miley chose to scratch her entries in the 50 breast and 200 free, where she was seeded well out of the top 8.

Last year, Miley won the 400 IM in a 4:38.91, earning her 3rd-consecutive title and 6th win overall in the event. This year, Miley is seeded second with a 4:35.16. Top seed is Aimee Willmott (4:34.90), who was runner-up behind Miley’s 6 wins. Willmott won the 400 IM in 2014 with Miley sitting out of the event that year.

Opting out of the women’s 400 IM is 2015 world junior champion Rosie Rudin. Rudin was seeded 4th in the event and was not entered in another event.

More notable scratches include: