SwimAtlanta’s Evan McInerny Makes Verbal Pledge to Auburn

Auburn University men’s swimming and diving team has earned its fifth verbal commitment for the class of 2024. Evan McInerny from Lawrenceville, Georgia will join Elliott Jones, Jadan Nabor, Ryan Husband, and Sam Oliver in the fall of 2020. McInerny is a junior at Peachtree Ridge High School and swims year-round for SwimAtlanta. He specializes in fly, breast, and IM and was runner-up in the 7A 100 fly (50.35) and took 3rd in the 7A 200 IM (1:50.80) at the 2019 GHSA 6-7A State Swimming & Diving Meet. McInerny competed in the 200 breast, 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM at Winter Juniors East. More recently, he swapped the 200 IM for the 100 breast and 100 fly and notched PBs in all 5 events (100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 400 IM) at Southern Premier Invitational.

Auburn’s only butterfly and IM scorers at 2019 SEC Championships were upperclassmen, all of whom will be gone by the time McInerny shows up. He’ll overlap two years with Brogan Davis and a year with Spencer Rowe. To score at the conference meet this year it took 3:50.06 in the 400 IM, 1:46.47 in the 200 IM, 1:46.96 in the 200 fly, and 1:58.15 in the 200 breast.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 50.35

200 fly – 1:48.69

100 breast – 58.47

200 breast – 2:04.44

200 IM – 1:50.80

400 IM – 3:55.09

