Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach – University of the South

Assist Head Swimming and Diving coach with planning, organizing, and directing one of the University-sponsored athletic programs.

Assistant Coach – University of Alabama Swimming and Diving

The Assistant Coach aids in the development and overall strategy of the assigned sport. Analyzes and interprets data from the performance system to provide targeted programs to improve the performance of competitive athletes. Evaluates, recruits, instructs, supervises, disciplines, and coaches student-athletes to prepare them to compete successfully against major college competition.

Graduate Assistant Coach – Swimming

RESPONSIBILITIES: Conducting practices, coaching at meets, and any other items designated by the head coach. Assist student-athletes with individual athlete development and pre-season and conditioning programs.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

HAC is a non-profit swim club that has a 90-year history in Hamilton, and between 450-500 swimmers across our Swim School, Junior Competitive, and Competitive Programs. HAC is looking for a Head Age Group Coach who will foster the love of the sport, bring positive energy, and focus on engaging our swimmers.

Head Women’s Swimming & Diving Coach

At IWU we are committed to disciple-making – to influencing each other to become more like Jesus in every area of life. Disciple-making leaders are Kingdom seekers committed to Christ, compassionate friends committed to their peers, and world changers committed to the broken world around them.

Head Age Group Coach

The Head Age Group Coach will help grow the base of our program, developing our swimmers’ skills and athleticism while continuing to take Virginia Gators to new levels of success. The coach will lead and/or assist with approximately 12-16 practices a week in addition to about 8-10 scheduled away swim meets per year.

11-12 AGE GROUP COACH

SCOTTSDALE AQUATIC CLUB is seeking a highly motivated and energetic coach to fill the role 11-12 Age Group Coach. The ideal candidate will have high energy and passion for swimming, be charismatic and personable, be knowledgeable about technique and stroke mechanics of the sport and be willing to help drive club growth.

LEAD GROUP COACH (DEVELOPMENTAL)

Rockwood Swim Club (RSCA) has been a staple in St. Louis county for over 30 years. During that time we have introduced thousands of kids to the fun, exciting environment of competitive swimming. Swimmers of all ages and abilities have a home in the Rockwood Swim Club family.

SWIMMING/HOUSING GRADUATE ASSISTANT

This part-time position will assist the Head Swimming Coach and Housing Department with day-to-day operations working 27.5 hours a week. Position located on the Emmetsburg Campus. Applicant must be expected to enroll in a Masters’ Degree Program at their own expense.

HEAD ASSISTANT COACH FOR PARK CITY SWIMMING

Park City Swimming (PCS) is looking for a unique individual who is outgoing and highly motivated. Candidates should possess excellent communication skills, organizational skills, and computer skills, be detail-oriented, and have the willingness to go the extra mile to become an integral member of one of Utah’s premier swim clubs.

SUMMER MASTERS COACH

We are looking for a head coach to oversee our Master’s group practice three to four days a week from 6:00-7:30am and the ability to put together creative workouts ranging from 2500-4000 meter per practice.

HEAD COACH ABERDEEN SWIM CLUB

The Aberdeen Swim Club (ASC), a USA Swimming club in Aberdeen, SD, is seeking an inspiring, energetic full time Head Coach with excellent leadership, communication and team building skills as well as technical expertise to coach and mentor our year-round team of approximately 120 athletes.

DIVING COACH

Liberty aims to identify a coach who demonstrates a strong commitment to the Christian faith and to the mission and values of Liberty University.

PRCA MANAGER – AQUATICS

The Aquatics Manager works under the direction of the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Recreation Superintendent and performs professional supervisory skills necessary to direct the overall operation of the Kettering Recreation Complex aquatic facilities, programs and staff for the maximum safety and benefit of the community at large.

HEAD AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

The Head Age Group Swim Coach promotes and ensures a positive swim team experience for all Darien YMCA Piranha team members. The HAGSC is responsible for coaching the program’s 6–12-year-old age group in competitive swim techniques and developing and improving their skills.

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

Prioritize academic achievement and recruit student-athletes who can be successful academically, strengthen ICA’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, and provide consistent education for coaches and sport administrators.

SENIOR AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Under the direction of the Executive Director and responsible to the Vice President of Aquatics Experience, the Senior Aquatics Director develops, organizes, and implements high-quality YMCA aquatic programs. Ensures the aquatics experience is safe, fun, and enjoyable for members and program participants.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

The Assistant Coach is responsible for supporting the Head Swimming & Diving Coach by coaching Cadet-athletes, recruiting, monitoring Cadet-athletes’ academic progress, scheduling, managing travel, overseeing the discipline and conduct of the Cadet-athletes.

Assistant Swim and Dive Coach

The University of Mount Union is currently seeking applicants for a Graduate Assistant Coach II position for the 2024-2025 season. This position provides the opportunity to work with both the Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving teams. Mount Union is an NCAA DIII school competing in the Ohio Athletic Conference.

Aquatics Director – Charles River

Under the supervision of the Branch Director of Operations, the Aquatics Director is responsible for the supervision and management of all facets of the Aquatics Department at the Branch. Salary: $49, 556 – $74,333

Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach/Natatorium Coordinator

This is a 12-month, full-time position responsible for assisting the head coach with all phases of the men’s and women’s swimming program in a manner compatible with department and University philosophies.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING AT THE CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF AMERICA

The Catholic University of America is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Graduate Assistant for Swimming and Diving. Catholic University is located in Washington, D.C. and competes in the Landmark Conference.

AGE GROUP COACH

The TAC TITANS are looking for two part-time Age Group coaches to work with both our Elite and Developmental track swimmers. Position can be a lead or assistant role depending on experience.

HEAD COACH- HOBART AND WILLIAM SMITH SWIMMING AND DIVING

The Head Coach of Hobart and William Smith Swimming and Diving is responsible for the organization and management of a highly competitive NCAA Division III swimming and diving program at Hobart and William Smith College, competing in the Liberty League.

ASSISTANT COACH – WOMEN’S SWIMMING

This position is responsible for assisting with all phases of the Division I Women’s Swimming program at the University of Richmond. Specific responsibilities include but are not limited to: coaching and student-athlete skill development, recruiting, administrative tasks related to the operation of the program, and providing a positive collegiate experience for student-athletes.

HEAD COACH – WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

UMass Amherst, the Commonwealth’s flagship campus, is a nationally ranked public research university offering a full range of undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees.

LEAD-ASSISTANT SWIM COACH/AQUATICS COORDINATOR

We are looking for a highly organized and communicative Lead Assistant Coach & Aquatics Coordinator to be responsible for assistant Swim and dive coaching duties as well as our Aquatics Program management. Work in key program areas, including recruiting, practice/competition planning, and administrative tasks.

HEAD SWIM COACH – SHARKS SWIM CLUB

Sharks Swim Club, located in SE Houston- 1115 Falling Leaf DR, Friendswood, Tx. is seeking an experienced, enthusiastic, and organized coach to help our growing team & its swimmers achieve their ultimate potential in skill development, preparation, and competition while promoting a creative, positive, and healthy team environment.

Katy Aquatics – Katy, Texas – Lead Age Group swimming coach/Lead Site Coach – Full Time

Katy Aquatics is currently accepting applications for a full-time age group coach to serve as a Lead age group coach. Katy Aquatics is located west of Houston, TX. Katy Aquatics is a fast-growing program with over 600 competitive swimmers and a SwimAmerica program that teaches over 2000 lessons per month. Katy Aquatics swims and trains in 6 pools in the Katy area short course and 2 long course pools in the summer. The Katy area is one of the fastest growing cities in the country with a low cost of living and great schools.

The Race Club Seeks Full Time Swim Coach

The Race Club teaches the most advanced science-based swimming technique using the most advanced technology. We achieve this through our swim camps, online subscription (consultation) and private lessons. We are currently seeking a full time coaching position. This unique coaching position primarily entails teaching swimmers ages nine and up of all abilities through camps, private instruction and online coaching. The position requires basic computer skills, daily social media engagement on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Youtube with incentives for achieving channel growth goals and being a positive team player who brings creative energy to the table.

DYNAMO SWIM CLUB – FULL TIME & PART TIME COACHES NEEDED

Dynamo Swim Club located in Atlanta, GA is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Assistant Coach. We are looking for a passionate and energetic coaches that will fill a full-time position, as well as a part-time coaching positions at our Chamblee and Alpharetta locations.

NATIONAL ASSISTANT COACH

The Malaysia Swimming Federation (MAS) is on the hunt for an experienced and visionary National

Assistant Coach to support our elite high performance swimmers to global success.

HEAD COACH

The Bend Swim Club (BEND) is a year-round USA Swimming competitive swim team located in the desirable heart of the High Desert in Central Oregon.

AGE GROUP COACH

SCOTTSDALE AQUATIC CLUB is seeking a highly motivated and energetic coach to fill the role 11-12 Director. The ideal candidate will have high energy and passion for swimming, be charismatic and personable, be knowledgeable about technique and stroke mechanics of the sport and be willing to help drive club growth.

ASSISTANT COACH – MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

St. Norbert College, a nationally-ranked, private, Catholic, liberal arts college is seeking an Assistant Coach of Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING HEAD COACH

The Women’s Swimming and Diving Head Coach is responsible for the overall management of the Women’s Swimming and Diving program.

HEAD SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

Will direct all phases of the day-to-day operations of the BGSU swimming and diving program, including but not limited to: recruitment, instruction, development and competitive coaching of student-athletes.

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH

The role of the Head Coach is to develop a regionally strong competitive swim team with 120-160 swimmers while assuring growth of the team competitively and financially.

WILLISTON SEA LIONS HEAD COACH

Williston Sea Lions (WSL) is a year-round USA Swim competitive age group swim team in Williston, ND. We are a mid-size swim club with over 120 swimmers. We swim in a 50 meter pool located in the WARC. Due to our existing Head Coach relocating, we are in search of one who will take our team to the next level. WSL is a parent owned board run program.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Assist in organizing and conducting team practices to prepare the team for competition. Travel locally, regionally, and nationally for any regular or post-season events.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Come join a growing team and lead our Y-Spartaquatics Swim Club (YSSC)! In recent years, YSSC has seen exceptional growth both in and out of the water.

HEAD SENIOR COACH

Come join a growing team and lead our Y-Spartaquatics Swim Club (YSSC)! In recent years, YSSC has seen exceptional growth both in and out of the water. As a team, our successes include winning the 2023 Men’s YMCA Long Course National Championship, the 2021 Women’s YMCA Short Course National Championship, and the South Carolina Short Course Senior State Championships from 2020-2024.

Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach

The University of Southern Indiana is accepting applications for Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach. Responsible for assisting the Head Coach in the management and administration of the Swimming and Diving intercollegiate sports program.

SAN RAMON VALLEY AQUATICS HEAD COACH

San Ramon Valley Aquatics is one of the largest competitive swim clubs in the East Bay/Tri-Valley area. Founded in 1985, the club has fostered a reputation for developing championship-level swimmers with technical skills and outstanding team spirit and individual character.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Susquehanna University is the future-ready institution for today, invested in cultivating intellectual grounding, active learning and global citizenship for all students.

HEAD SWIM COACH FOR MADISON SWIMMING ASSOCIATION (MSA)

Madison Swimming Association (MSA) is seeking qualified applicants for a full-time salaried Head Swim Coach position. MSA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization overseen by a member elected Board of Directors and has been serving the North Alabama Community for over 30 years.

