Claire Curzan Leads All Swimmers With $78,750 in Earnings at 2024 World Championships

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

300 swimmers representing 44 different countries earned money at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships. Both numbers are an increase from last year, where 299 athletes from 38 countries earned prize money.

The increase in the latter number is representative of the unusual nature of these World Championships in an Olympic year. While many of the top swimming nations, like the United States and Australia, did not send full rosters to the meet, many other nations did, using the meet as a tune-up or qualification event for the Paris Games.

The broader distributions of money is also apparent in the money-per-country table. The USA led the way in 2024 with $367,000 in aggregate earnings, which is down from the $657,000 they won at last year’s meet. Australia, which again was the #2 earner, was down from $637,000 to $292,000.

That means a lot of money redistributed to other nations.

While the same number of countries (8) cleared $100,000 in earnings, the aggregate earnings of those countries fell from $2.3 million to $1.8 million. In 2024, that represented about two-thirds of the total prize money awarded.

The total money distributed at this year’s World Championships was $270,000 less than last year’s, due to there being only 1 World Record (Pan Zhanle, 100 free, China) versus the 10 set at last year’s meet. In total, $2,760,000 were given out at the 2024 World Championships.

The individual leader was Claire Curzan of the United States, who was also the Female Swimmer of the Meet with $78,750. After a disappointing 2023 where a hospitalization prior to US Trials left her off the Worlds team, she leaves Doha with gold medals in the 50, 100, and 200 backstroke and the 400 mixed medley relay, plus silver in the 100 fly and bronze in the 400 mixed free relay. Her 50-100-200 sweep made her just the second woman and third swimmer in history to sweep the 50-100-200 of the same stroke at Worlds.

The top male earner was Pan Zhanle of China, boosted by his World Record in the 100 free on a relay leadoff. The individual 100 free was his only medal, but he was on three winning Chinese relays as well.

Four of the top five individual earners were women – which has become the norm, with more women able to medal in multiple events than men among today’s top swimmers.

Assumptions in calculations:

  • Relay prize money is equally distributed among all relay participants in prelims and finals.
  • Most countries by now have figured out loopholes to award prize money to NCAA athletes, but none-the-less, the below if prize money “earned” not necessarily prize money “received”.

Money Earned by Country

nation money
1 USA $367,000
2 AUS $292,000
3 CHN $259,500
4 ITA $198,500
5 GBR $162,000
6 NED $147,500
7 GER $118,500
8 CAN $115,000
9 NZL $91,000
10 POL $86,000
11 SWE $85,000
12 KOR $70,000
13 HUN $64,000
14 IRL $57,000
15 ESP $54,000
16 JPN $51,000
17 HKG $49,000
18 GRE $48,000
19 LTU $44,000
20 RSA $43,000
21 BRA $41,000
22 POR $40,000
23 FRA $37,000
24 AUT $30,000
25 UKR $27,000
26 AQU $24,000
27 ISR $21,000
27 SUI $21,000
29 DEN $15,000
29 CZE $15,000
31 SRB $13,000
32 FIN $12,000
33 EGY $10,000
33 BIH $10,000
35 ARG $7,000
36 BUL $6,000
37 TTO $5,000
37 BEL $5,000
37 EST $5,000
40 SLO $4,000
41 ARU $3,000
41 SVK $3,000
43 CHI $2,000
43 TUR $2,000

Full Money Rankings

Rank last first club nation gender  money
1 CURZAN Claire United States USA F  $  78,750.00
2 PAN Zhanle China CHN M  $  63,333.33
3 DOUGLASS Kate United States USA F  $  59,750.00
4 FAIRWEATHER Erika New Zealand NZL F  $  46,000.00
5 HAUGHEY Siobhan Bernadette Hong Kong, China HKG F  $  45,500.00
6 FINK Nic United States USA M  $  44,375.00
7 ARMSTRONG Hunter United States USA M  $  44,291.67
8 SJOESTROEM Sarah Sweden SWE F  $  43,000.00
8 WIFFEN Daniel Ireland IRL M  $  43,000.00
10 MATOS RIBEIRO Diogo Portugal POR M  $  40,000.00
10 GONZALEZ Hugo Spain ESP M  $  40,000.00
10 QUADARELLA Simona Italy ITA F  $  40,000.00
13 LI Bingjie China CHN F  $  37,333.33
14 SCHOUTEN Tes Netherlands NED F  $  36,250.00
15 TANG Qianting China CHN F  $  36,200.00
16 GOSE Isabel Germany GER F  $  35,000.00
17 ANDERSON Iona Australia AUS F  $  33,333.33
18 WINNINGTON Elijah Australia AUS M  $  33,000.00
19 JACK Shayna Australia AUS F  $  32,333.33
20 MARTINENGHI NicolÃ² Italy ITA M  $  31,800.00
21 THROSSELL Brianna Australia AUS F  $  31,333.33
22 COOPER Isaac Australia AUS M  $  31,000.00
23 STEENBERGEN Marrit Netherlands NED F  $  30,171.43
24 RAZZETTI Alberto Italy ITA M  $  29,500.00
25 BARCLAY Jaclyn Australia AUS F  $  29,333.33
26 WILLIAMSON Sam Australia AUS M  $  28,500.00
27 HWANG Sunwoo Korea KOR M  $  28,000.00
28 PICKREM Sydney Canada CAN F  $  26,666.67
29 CLAREBURT Lewis New Zealand NZL M  $  26,000.00
30 COLBERT Freya Constance Great Britain GBR F  $  25,750.00
31 MCEVOY Cameron Australia AUS M  $  25,000.00
31 KOEHLER Angelina Germany GER F  $  25,000.00
33 FOSTER Carson United States USA M  $  24,666.67
34 ANDREW Michael United States USA M  $  23,000.00
34 KIM Woomin Korea KOR M  $  23,000.00
36 KNOX Finlay Canada CAN M  $  22,750.00
37 WILM Ingrid Canada CAN F  $  21,666.67
38 COETZE Pieter South Africa RSA M  $  21,000.00
38 GORBENKO Anastasia Israel ISR F  $  21,000.00
40 CORBEAU Caspar Netherlands NED M  $  20,071.43
41 MIRESSI Alessandro Italy ITA M  $  20,000.00
41 BUKHOV Vladyslav Ukraine UKR M  $  20,000.00
41 STEPHENS Laura Great Britain GBR F  $  20,000.00
41 MEILUTYTE Ruta Lithuania LTU F  $  20,000.00
41 HONDA Tomoru Japan JPN M  $  20,000.00
41 DONG Zhihao China CHN M  $  20,000.00
47 PERKINS Alexandria Australia AUS F  $  19,333.33
48 MITYUKOV Roman Switzerland SUI M  $  19,000.00
49 PEATY Adam Great Britain GBR M  $  17,666.67
50 HOBSON Luke United States USA M  $  16,791.67
51 LITCHFIELD Max Great Britain GBR M  $  16,200.00
52 MAJERSKI Jakub Poland POL M  $  16,000.00
52 THOMAS Eve New Zealand NZL F  $  16,000.00
52 SETO Daiya Japan JPN M  $  16,000.00
52 MÃ„RTENS Lukas Germany GER M  $  16,000.00
52 MASIUK Ksawery Poland POL M  $  16,000.00
57 WANG Haoyu China CHN M  $  15,833.33
58 BUCHER Simon Austria AUT M  $  15,750.00
58 RAPSYS Danas Lithuania LTU M  $  15,750.00
60 HANSSON Louise Sweden SWE F  $  15,600.00
61 AIKINS Jack United States USA M  $  15,291.67
62 HENIQUE Melanie France FRA F  $  15,000.00
62 BACH Helena Rosendahl Denmark DEN F  $  15,000.00
62 WELLBROCK Florian Germany GER M  $  15,000.00
65 YU Yiting China CHN F  $  14,533.33
66 DE OLIVEIRA DA SILVA COSTA Maria Fernanda Brazil BRA F  $  13,500.00
67 HARKIN Abbey Australia AUS F  $  13,333.33
67 JI Xinjie China CHN M  $  13,333.33
69 CASAS Shaine United States USA M  $  12,541.67
70 SCOTT Duncan Great Britain GBR M  $  12,366.67
71 CHRISTOU Apostolos Greece GRE M  $  12,250.00
72 WASICK Katarzyna Poland POL F  $  12,200.00
73 YANG Peiqi China CHN F  $  12,000.00
73 ZHANG Zhanshuo China CHN M  $  12,000.00
73 MC SHARRY Mona Ireland IRL F  $  12,000.00
76 AI Yanhan China CHN F  $  11,283.33
77 NÃ‰METH NÃ¡ndor Hungary HUN M  $  11,250.00
78 COX Lauren Great Britain GBR F  $  11,000.00
79 RUCK Taylor Canada CAN F  $  10,833.33
80 TOUSSAINT Kira Netherlands NED F  $  10,821.43
81 PILATO Benedetta Italy ITA F  $  10,800.00
82 HOPKIN Anna Great Britain GBR F  $  10,666.67
83 FOSTER Jake United States USA M  $  10,375.00
84 RICHARDS Matthew Great Britain GBR M  $  10,366.67
85 KAMMINGA Arno Netherlands NED M  $  10,000.00
85 PROUD Benjamin Great Britain GBR M  $  10,000.00
85 OSMAN Farida Egypt EGY F  $  10,000.00
85 ZMUSHKA Alina NIA AQU F  $  10,000.00
85 PUDAR Lana Bosnia & Herzegovina BIH F  $  10,000.00
85 FRANCESCHI Sara Italy ITA F  $  10,000.00
85 PALTRINIERI Gregorio Italy ITA M  $  10,000.00
85 SCHWARZ Sven Germany GER M  $  10,000.00
85 SHKURDAI Anastasiya NIA AQU F  $  10,000.00
85 ESPERNBERGER Martin Austria AUT M  $  10,000.00
85 AUBRY David France FRA M  $  10,000.00
96 MA Yonghui China CHN F  $    9,750.00
97 NTOUNTOUNAKI Anna Greece GRE F  $    9,250.00
98 GALLAGHER Erin South Africa RSA F  $    9,000.00
98 KAPAS Boglarka Hungary HUN F  $    9,000.00
100 FIEDKIEWICZ Kornelia Poland POL F  $    8,950.00
101 MOLLA YANES Mario Spain ESP M  $    8,800.00
102 KLINKER Rachel United States USA F  $    8,500.00
103 KORSTANJE Nyls Netherlands NED M  $    8,000.00
103 SEEMANOVA Barbora Czechia CZE F  $    8,000.00
103 COSTA Guilherme Brazil BRA M  $    8,000.00
103 JOHANSSON Victor Sweden SWE M  $    8,000.00
107 WOOD- Abbie Great Britain GBR F  $    7,750.00
108 MATZERATH Lucas Germany GER M  $    7,500.00
109 KING Matt United States USA M  $    7,291.67
110 HEIN Agostina Argentina ARG F  $    7,000.00
110 ROMANCHUK Mykhailo Ukraine UKR M  $    7,000.00
112 BALDUCCINI Stephanie Brazil BRA F  $    6,500.00
112 RONCATTO Gabrielle Brazil BRA F  $    6,500.00
112 JOHNSTON David United States USA M  $    6,500.00
115 DRAKOU Theodora Greece GRE F  $    6,250.00
116 VAN NIEKERK Lara South Africa RSA F  $    6,000.00
116 TETEREVKOVA Kotryna Lithuania LTU F  $    6,000.00
116 MAKRYGIANNIS Evangelos Greece GRE M  $    6,000.00
116 CREVAR Anja Serbia SRB F  $    6,000.00
116 KAJIMOTO Ichika Japan JPN F  $    6,000.00
116 SZABO-FELTOTHY Eszter Hungary HUN F  $    6,000.00
116 CHMIELEWSKI MichaÅ‚ Poland POL M  $    6,000.00
116 BETLEHEM DÃ¡vid Hungary HUN M  $    6,000.00
124 HARTING Zach United States USA M  $    5,875.00
125 SMITH Rebecca Canada CAN F  $    5,833.33
126 HIROSHIMA Ikuru Japan JPN M  $    5,500.00
127 HARRIS Medi Eira Great Britain GBR F  $    5,416.67
128 BUSCH Kim Netherlands NED F  $    5,250.00
129 VAN KOOTEN Janna Netherlands NED F  $    5,171.43
130 LE CLOS Chad South Africa RSA M  $    5,000.00
130 CARTER Dylan Trinidad and Tobago TTO M  $    5,000.00
130 COLEMAN Michelle Sweden SWE F  $    5,000.00
130 MIROSLAW Rafael Germany GER M  $    5,000.00
130 HULKKO Ida Finland FIN F  $    5,000.00
130 BRAUNSCHWEIG Ole Germany GER M  $    5,000.00
130 MELVERTON Kiah Australia AUS F  $    5,000.00
130 KIRPICHNIKOVA Anastasiia France FRA F  $    5,000.00
130 LEE Juho Korea KOR M  $    5,000.00
130 HENVEAUX Lucas Pierre A. Belgium BEL M  $    5,000.00
130 RASOVSZKY Kristof Hungary HUN M  $    5,000.00
130 BERNAT Laura Poland POL F  $    5,000.00
130 KALUSOWSKI Jan Poland POL M  $    5,000.00
130 SIERADZKI Kamil Poland POL M  $    5,000.00
130 ZIRK Kregor Estonia EST M  $    5,000.00
145 LAMBERTI Michele Italy ITA M  $    4,800.00
146 BARNA Andrej Serbia SRB M  $    4,750.00
146 PISKORSKA Adela Poland POL F  $    4,750.00
146 GONG Zhenqi China CHN F  $    4,750.00
149 VAN WIJK Milou Netherlands NED F  $    4,571.43
150 PÃDÃR Nikolett Hungary HUN F  $    4,500.00
151 SAVARD Katerine Canada CAN F  $    4,333.33
152 DE WAARD Maaike Netherlands NED F  $    4,250.00
153 YANG Chang China CHN F  $    4,200.00
154 SHYMANOVICH Ilya NIA AQU M  $    4,000.00
154 CERASUOLO Simone Italy ITA M  $    4,000.00
154 SIMONS Kenzo Netherlands NED M  $    4,000.00
154 HORSKA Kristyna Czechia CZE F  $    4,000.00
154 ENGE Piper United States USA F  $    4,000.00
154 DAWSON Kathleen Great Britain GBR F  $    4,000.00
154 DUHAMEL Cyrielle France FRA F  $    4,000.00
154 FRIGO Manuel Italy ITA M  $    4,000.00
154 ZAZZERI Lorenzo Italy ITA M  $    4,000.00
154 SISKOS Apostolos Greece GRE M  $    4,000.00
154 VAN WESTERING Kai Netherlands NED M  $    4,000.00
154 GEORGIEVA Gabriela Bulgaria BUL F  $    4,000.00
154 MARTON Richard Hungary HUN M  $    4,000.00
154 MATTSSON Matti Finland FIN M  $    4,000.00
168 TARANTINO Chiara Italy ITA F  $    3,850.00
169 SAUICKIE Addison United States USA F  $    3,750.00
169 HOPE Lucy Great Britain GBR F  $    3,750.00
171 ANGUS Sophie Canada CAN F  $    3,666.67
172 SEELIGER Bjoern Sweden SWE M  $    3,600.00
172 ROSVALL Hanna Sweden SWE F  $    3,600.00
174 MOLNÃR DÃ³ra Hungary HUN F  $    3,500.00
175 SCHREUDERS Mikel Aruba ARU M  $    3,000.00
175 BAEK Inchul Korea KOR M  $    3,000.00
175 GKOLOMEEV Kristian Greece GRE M  $    3,000.00
175 WIGGINTON Lorne Canada CAN M  $    3,000.00
175 SILVA Gabrielle Brazil BRA F  $    3,000.00
175 SEBESTYEN Dalma Hungary HUN F  $    3,000.00
175 KIVIRINTA Veera Finland FIN F  $    3,000.00
175 KNEDLA Miroslav Czechia CZE M  $    3,000.00
175 CIEPLUCHA Tessa Canada CAN F  $    3,000.00
175 GOUGH Maddy Australia AUS F  $    3,000.00
175 TELEGDY ÃdÃ¡m Hungary HUN M  $    3,000.00
175 DE TULLIO Luca Italy ITA M  $    3,000.00
175 HANSSON Sophie Sweden SWE F  $    3,000.00
175 BONNET Charlotte France FRA F  $    3,000.00
175 LEE Yooyeon Korea KOR M  $    3,000.00
175 LEE Hojoon Korea KOR M  $    3,000.00
175 YANG Jaehoon Korea KOR M  $    3,000.00
175 DEPLANO Leonardo Italy ITA M  $    3,000.00
175 CONTE BONIN Paolo Italy ITA M  $    3,000.00
175 FEI Liwei China CHN M  $    3,000.00
195 ACEVEDO Javier Canada CAN M  $    2,750.00
196 JANSEN Ella Canada CAN F  $    2,666.67
197 PERSSON Erik Sweden SWE M  $    2,600.00
198 PIJNENBURG Stan Netherlands NED M  $    2,571.43
199 IITSUKA Chiharu Japan JPN F  $    2,500.00
199 KESELY Ajna Hungary HUN F  $    2,500.00
199 WOODWARD Bradley Australia AUS M  $    2,500.00
199 TAYLOR Kai James Australia AUS M  $    2,500.00
199 CARTWRIGHT Jack Australia AUS M  $    2,500.00
199 RODRIGUES Aline Brazil BRA F  $    2,500.00
205 MORINI Sofia Italy ITA F  $    2,250.00
206 COCCONCELLI Costanza Italy ITA F  $    2,050.00
207 STEVENS Peter Slovenia SLO M  $    2,000.00
207 MILADINOV Josif Bulgaria BUL M  $    2,000.00
207 HOLLO Balazs Hungary HUN M  $    2,000.00
207 MAMIE Lisa Switzerland SUI F  $    2,000.00
207 PARK Sujin Korea KOR F  $    2,000.00
207 KOBRICH Kristel Chile CHI F  $    2,000.00
207 AUBOECK Felix Austria AUT M  $    2,000.00
207 FOURNIER Sarah Canada CAN F  $    2,000.00
207 SATES Matthew South Africa RSA M  $    2,000.00
207 MCMILLAN Ashley Canada CAN F  $    2,000.00
207 VAZAIOS Andreas Greece GRE M  $    2,000.00
207 TUNÃ‡ELLÄ° Kuzey TÃ¼rkiye TUR M  $    2,000.00
219 VIBERTI Ludovico Blu Art Italy ITA M  $    1,800.00
219 DE CELIS MONTALBAN Sergio Spain ESP M  $    1,800.00
221 SZTANDERA Dominika Poland POL F  $    1,750.00
222 WILBY James Great Britain GBR M  $    1,666.67
223 DEAN Tom Great Britain GBR M  $    1,500.00
223 WHITTLE Jacob Henry Great Britain GBR M  $    1,500.00
225 COLL MARTI Carles Spain ESP M  $    1,400.00
226 ASPOUGALIS Arkadios Greece GRE M  $    1,250.00
226 HAN Kayla United States USA F  $    1,250.00
226 DERGOUSOFF James Canada CAN M  $    1,250.00
226 TIERNEY Blake Canada CAN M  $    1,250.00
226 MENICUCCI Emma Virginia Italy ITA F  $    1,250.00
226 JÃSZÃ“ ÃdÃ¡m Hungary HUN M  $    1,250.00
226 MÃ‰SZÃROS DÃ¡niel Hungary HUN M  $    1,250.00
226 SZABO Szebasztian Hungary HUN M  $    1,250.00
234 POLANSKA Aleksandra Poland POL F  $    1,200.00
234 FAMULOK Zuzanna Poland POL F  $    1,200.00
234 MAIK Julia Poland POL F  $    1,200.00
234 SUN Mingxia China CHN F  $    1,200.00
234 MCMILLAN Jack Great Britain GBR M  $    1,200.00
234 LITCHFIELD Joe Richard Great Britain GBR M  $    1,200.00
240 JAÅšKIEWICZ Adrian Poland POL M  $    1,000.00
240 CHENG Camille Lily Mei Hong Kong, China HKG F  $    1,000.00
240 SANSONE Gianmarco Italy ITA M  $    1,000.00
240 BURDISSO Federico Italy ITA M  $    1,000.00
240 VIEIRA Ana Carolina Brazil BRA F  $    1,000.00
240 DEANS Caitlin New Zealand NZL F  $    1,000.00
240 OSBORNE Summer New Zealand NZL F  $    1,000.00
240 TRANSOM Laticia-Leigh New Zealand NZL F  $    1,000.00
240 MEGLI Filippo Italy ITA M  $    1,000.00
240 CIAMPI Matteo Italy ITA M  $    1,000.00
240 DE TULLIO Marco Italy ITA M  $    1,000.00
240 RAGAINI Alessandro Italy ITA M  $    1,000.00
240 DI COLA Stefano Italy ITA M  $    1,000.00
240 ENGLEZAKIS Konstantinos Greece GRE M  $    1,000.00
240 STAMOU Konstantinos Emmanouil Greece GRE M  $    1,000.00
240 MARKOS Dimitrios Greece GRE M  $    1,000.00
240 BILAS Stergios Marios Greece GRE M  $    1,000.00
257 D’INNOCENZO Giulia Italy ITA F  $        800.00
257 CASTIGLIONI Arianna Italy ITA F  $        800.00
257 PASQUINO Francesca Italy ITA F  $        800.00
257 DOMINGUEZ Luis Spain ESP M  $        800.00
257 CASTRO CÃ©sar Spain ESP M  $        800.00
262 SLUSNA Lillian Slovakia SVK F  $        750.00
262 TIÅ Å¤AN Tibor Slovakia SVK M  $        750.00
262 DUSA Matej Slovakia SVK M  $        750.00
262 IVAN Teresa Slovakia SVK F  $        750.00
262 GIGLER Heiko Austria AUT M  $        750.00
262 REITSHAMMER Bernhard Austria AUT M  $        750.00
262 BAYER Valentin Austria AUT M  $        750.00
262 LYU Yue China CHN F  $        750.00
262 PEDA Paulina Poland POL F  $        750.00
262 LUKMINAS Tomas Lithuania LTU M  $        750.00
262 JAZDAUSKAS Rokas Lithuania LTU M  $        750.00
262 NAVIKONIS Tomas Lithuania LTU M  $        750.00
262 STJEPANOVIC Velimir Serbia SRB M  $        750.00
262 ACIN Nikola Serbia SRB M  $        750.00
262 NIKOLIC Uros Serbia SRB M  $        750.00
277 ANGOVE Sienna Canada CAN F  $        666.67
277 O’CROININ Emma Canada CAN F  $        666.67
279 HANSON Robin Sweden SWE M  $        600.00
279 DE JONG Imani Netherlands NED F  $        600.00
279 HOLKENBORG Silke Netherlands NED F  $        600.00
279 VAN KALMTHOUT Yara Netherlands NED F  $        600.00
283 DE BOER Thom Netherlands NED M  $        571.43
284 IKEMOTO Nagisa Japan JPN F  $        500.00
284 KATO Osamu Japan JPN M  $        500.00
284 HO Ian Yentou Hong Kong, China HKG M  $        500.00
284 LAU Shiu Yue Hong Kong, China HKG M  $        500.00
284 TAM Hoi Lam Hong Kong, China HKG F  $        500.00
284 RYAN Shane Ireland IRL M  $        500.00
284 FERGUSON Conor Ireland IRL M  $        500.00
284 GREENE Darragh Ireland IRL M  $        500.00
284 MC CUSKER Max Ireland IRL M  $        500.00
284 KLANCAR Neza Slovenia SLO F  $        500.00
284 SEGEL Janja Slovenia SLO F  $        500.00
284 SEKUTI Hana Slovenia SLO F  $        500.00
284 FAIN Katja Slovenia SLO F  $        500.00
284 AU Hoi Shun Stephanie Hong Kong, China HKG F  $        500.00
284 KAN Cheuk Tung Natalie Hong Kong, China HKG F  $        500.00
284 ABRAHAM Lilla Minna Hungary HUN F  $        500.00
300 QUIJADA ROLDAN Carlos Spain ESP M  $        400.00

 

 

jablo
22 minutes ago

She made more money in 8 days than I do yearly… nice.

PineappleNoMore
26 minutes ago

Great for her! I’m really interested to see how her event program shakes out for the rest of this year between fly, back, and free.

Clarifying question: are college athletes allowed to accept prize money? I knew the NIL rulings allowed them to get sponsorship money but I wasn’t aware athletes could be paid for performance in their sport and still compete in college.

