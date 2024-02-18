Claire Curzan Leads All Swimmers With $78,750 in Earnings at 2024 World Championships

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 11th – February 18th, 2024
- Doha, Qatar
- LCM (50m)
300 swimmers representing 44 different countries earned money at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships. Both numbers are an increase from last year, where 299 athletes from 38 countries earned prize money.
The increase in the latter number is representative of the unusual nature of these World Championships in an Olympic year. While many of the top swimming nations, like the United States and Australia, did not send full rosters to the meet, many other nations did, using the meet as a tune-up or qualification event for the Paris Games.
The broader distributions of money is also apparent in the money-per-country table. The USA led the way in 2024 with $367,000 in aggregate earnings, which is down from the $657,000 they won at last year’s meet. Australia, which again was the #2 earner, was down from $637,000 to $292,000.
That means a lot of money redistributed to other nations.
While the same number of countries (8) cleared $100,000 in earnings, the aggregate earnings of those countries fell from $2.3 million to $1.8 million. In 2024, that represented about two-thirds of the total prize money awarded.
The total money distributed at this year’s World Championships was $270,000 less than last year’s, due to there being only 1 World Record (Pan Zhanle, 100 free, China) versus the 10 set at last year’s meet. In total, $2,760,000 were given out at the 2024 World Championships.
The individual leader was Claire Curzan of the United States, who was also the Female Swimmer of the Meet with $78,750. After a disappointing 2023 where a hospitalization prior to US Trials left her off the Worlds team, she leaves Doha with gold medals in the 50, 100, and 200 backstroke and the 400 mixed medley relay, plus silver in the 100 fly and bronze in the 400 mixed free relay. Her 50-100-200 sweep made her just the second woman and third swimmer in history to sweep the 50-100-200 of the same stroke at Worlds.
The top male earner was Pan Zhanle of China, boosted by his World Record in the 100 free on a relay leadoff. The individual 100 free was his only medal, but he was on three winning Chinese relays as well.
Four of the top five individual earners were women – which has become the norm, with more women able to medal in multiple events than men among today’s top swimmers.
Assumptions in calculations:
- Relay prize money is equally distributed among all relay participants in prelims and finals.
- Most countries by now have figured out loopholes to award prize money to NCAA athletes, but none-the-less, the below if prize money “earned” not necessarily prize money “received”.
Money Earned by Country
|nation
|money
|1
|USA
|$367,000
|2
|AUS
|$292,000
|3
|CHN
|$259,500
|4
|ITA
|$198,500
|5
|GBR
|$162,000
|6
|NED
|$147,500
|7
|GER
|$118,500
|8
|CAN
|$115,000
|9
|NZL
|$91,000
|10
|POL
|$86,000
|11
|SWE
|$85,000
|12
|KOR
|$70,000
|13
|HUN
|$64,000
|14
|IRL
|$57,000
|15
|ESP
|$54,000
|16
|JPN
|$51,000
|17
|HKG
|$49,000
|18
|GRE
|$48,000
|19
|LTU
|$44,000
|20
|RSA
|$43,000
|21
|BRA
|$41,000
|22
|POR
|$40,000
|23
|FRA
|$37,000
|24
|AUT
|$30,000
|25
|UKR
|$27,000
|26
|AQU
|$24,000
|27
|ISR
|$21,000
|27
|SUI
|$21,000
|29
|DEN
|$15,000
|29
|CZE
|$15,000
|31
|SRB
|$13,000
|32
|FIN
|$12,000
|33
|EGY
|$10,000
|33
|BIH
|$10,000
|35
|ARG
|$7,000
|36
|BUL
|$6,000
|37
|TTO
|$5,000
|37
|BEL
|$5,000
|37
|EST
|$5,000
|40
|SLO
|$4,000
|41
|ARU
|$3,000
|41
|SVK
|$3,000
|43
|CHI
|$2,000
|43
|TUR
|$2,000
Full Money Rankings
|Rank
|last
|first
|club
|nation
|gender
|money
|1
|CURZAN
|Claire
|United States
|USA
|F
|$ 78,750.00
|2
|PAN
|Zhanle
|China
|CHN
|M
|$ 63,333.33
|3
|DOUGLASS
|Kate
|United States
|USA
|F
|$ 59,750.00
|4
|FAIRWEATHER
|Erika
|New Zealand
|NZL
|F
|$ 46,000.00
|5
|HAUGHEY
|Siobhan Bernadette
|Hong Kong, China
|HKG
|F
|$ 45,500.00
|6
|FINK
|Nic
|United States
|USA
|M
|$ 44,375.00
|7
|ARMSTRONG
|Hunter
|United States
|USA
|M
|$ 44,291.67
|8
|SJOESTROEM
|Sarah
|Sweden
|SWE
|F
|$ 43,000.00
|8
|WIFFEN
|Daniel
|Ireland
|IRL
|M
|$ 43,000.00
|10
|MATOS RIBEIRO
|Diogo
|Portugal
|POR
|M
|$ 40,000.00
|10
|GONZALEZ
|Hugo
|Spain
|ESP
|M
|$ 40,000.00
|10
|QUADARELLA
|Simona
|Italy
|ITA
|F
|$ 40,000.00
|13
|LI
|Bingjie
|China
|CHN
|F
|$ 37,333.33
|14
|SCHOUTEN
|Tes
|Netherlands
|NED
|F
|$ 36,250.00
|15
|TANG
|Qianting
|China
|CHN
|F
|$ 36,200.00
|16
|GOSE
|Isabel
|Germany
|GER
|F
|$ 35,000.00
|17
|ANDERSON
|Iona
|Australia
|AUS
|F
|$ 33,333.33
|18
|WINNINGTON
|Elijah
|Australia
|AUS
|M
|$ 33,000.00
|19
|JACK
|Shayna
|Australia
|AUS
|F
|$ 32,333.33
|20
|MARTINENGHI
|NicolÃ²
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|$ 31,800.00
|21
|THROSSELL
|Brianna
|Australia
|AUS
|F
|$ 31,333.33
|22
|COOPER
|Isaac
|Australia
|AUS
|M
|$ 31,000.00
|23
|STEENBERGEN
|Marrit
|Netherlands
|NED
|F
|$ 30,171.43
|24
|RAZZETTI
|Alberto
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|$ 29,500.00
|25
|BARCLAY
|Jaclyn
|Australia
|AUS
|F
|$ 29,333.33
|26
|WILLIAMSON
|Sam
|Australia
|AUS
|M
|$ 28,500.00
|27
|HWANG
|Sunwoo
|Korea
|KOR
|M
|$ 28,000.00
|28
|PICKREM
|Sydney
|Canada
|CAN
|F
|$ 26,666.67
|29
|CLAREBURT
|Lewis
|New Zealand
|NZL
|M
|$ 26,000.00
|30
|COLBERT
|Freya Constance
|Great Britain
|GBR
|F
|$ 25,750.00
|31
|MCEVOY
|Cameron
|Australia
|AUS
|M
|$ 25,000.00
|31
|KOEHLER
|Angelina
|Germany
|GER
|F
|$ 25,000.00
|33
|FOSTER
|Carson
|United States
|USA
|M
|$ 24,666.67
|34
|ANDREW
|Michael
|United States
|USA
|M
|$ 23,000.00
|34
|KIM
|Woomin
|Korea
|KOR
|M
|$ 23,000.00
|36
|KNOX
|Finlay
|Canada
|CAN
|M
|$ 22,750.00
|37
|WILM
|Ingrid
|Canada
|CAN
|F
|$ 21,666.67
|38
|COETZE
|Pieter
|South Africa
|RSA
|M
|$ 21,000.00
|38
|GORBENKO
|Anastasia
|Israel
|ISR
|F
|$ 21,000.00
|40
|CORBEAU
|Caspar
|Netherlands
|NED
|M
|$ 20,071.43
|41
|MIRESSI
|Alessandro
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|$ 20,000.00
|41
|BUKHOV
|Vladyslav
|Ukraine
|UKR
|M
|$ 20,000.00
|41
|STEPHENS
|Laura
|Great Britain
|GBR
|F
|$ 20,000.00
|41
|MEILUTYTE
|Ruta
|Lithuania
|LTU
|F
|$ 20,000.00
|41
|HONDA
|Tomoru
|Japan
|JPN
|M
|$ 20,000.00
|41
|DONG
|Zhihao
|China
|CHN
|M
|$ 20,000.00
|47
|PERKINS
|Alexandria
|Australia
|AUS
|F
|$ 19,333.33
|48
|MITYUKOV
|Roman
|Switzerland
|SUI
|M
|$ 19,000.00
|49
|PEATY
|Adam
|Great Britain
|GBR
|M
|$ 17,666.67
|50
|HOBSON
|Luke
|United States
|USA
|M
|$ 16,791.67
|51
|LITCHFIELD
|Max
|Great Britain
|GBR
|M
|$ 16,200.00
|52
|MAJERSKI
|Jakub
|Poland
|POL
|M
|$ 16,000.00
|52
|THOMAS
|Eve
|New Zealand
|NZL
|F
|$ 16,000.00
|52
|SETO
|Daiya
|Japan
|JPN
|M
|$ 16,000.00
|52
|MÃ„RTENS
|Lukas
|Germany
|GER
|M
|$ 16,000.00
|52
|MASIUK
|Ksawery
|Poland
|POL
|M
|$ 16,000.00
|57
|WANG
|Haoyu
|China
|CHN
|M
|$ 15,833.33
|58
|BUCHER
|Simon
|Austria
|AUT
|M
|$ 15,750.00
|58
|RAPSYS
|Danas
|Lithuania
|LTU
|M
|$ 15,750.00
|60
|HANSSON
|Louise
|Sweden
|SWE
|F
|$ 15,600.00
|61
|AIKINS
|Jack
|United States
|USA
|M
|$ 15,291.67
|62
|HENIQUE
|Melanie
|France
|FRA
|F
|$ 15,000.00
|62
|BACH
|Helena Rosendahl
|Denmark
|DEN
|F
|$ 15,000.00
|62
|WELLBROCK
|Florian
|Germany
|GER
|M
|$ 15,000.00
|65
|YU
|Yiting
|China
|CHN
|F
|$ 14,533.33
|66
|DE OLIVEIRA DA SILVA COSTA
|Maria Fernanda
|Brazil
|BRA
|F
|$ 13,500.00
|67
|HARKIN
|Abbey
|Australia
|AUS
|F
|$ 13,333.33
|67
|JI
|Xinjie
|China
|CHN
|M
|$ 13,333.33
|69
|CASAS
|Shaine
|United States
|USA
|M
|$ 12,541.67
|70
|SCOTT
|Duncan
|Great Britain
|GBR
|M
|$ 12,366.67
|71
|CHRISTOU
|Apostolos
|Greece
|GRE
|M
|$ 12,250.00
|72
|WASICK
|Katarzyna
|Poland
|POL
|F
|$ 12,200.00
|73
|YANG
|Peiqi
|China
|CHN
|F
|$ 12,000.00
|73
|ZHANG
|Zhanshuo
|China
|CHN
|M
|$ 12,000.00
|73
|MC SHARRY
|Mona
|Ireland
|IRL
|F
|$ 12,000.00
|76
|AI
|Yanhan
|China
|CHN
|F
|$ 11,283.33
|77
|NÃ‰METH
|NÃ¡ndor
|Hungary
|HUN
|M
|$ 11,250.00
|78
|COX
|Lauren
|Great Britain
|GBR
|F
|$ 11,000.00
|79
|RUCK
|Taylor
|Canada
|CAN
|F
|$ 10,833.33
|80
|TOUSSAINT
|Kira
|Netherlands
|NED
|F
|$ 10,821.43
|81
|PILATO
|Benedetta
|Italy
|ITA
|F
|$ 10,800.00
|82
|HOPKIN
|Anna
|Great Britain
|GBR
|F
|$ 10,666.67
|83
|FOSTER
|Jake
|United States
|USA
|M
|$ 10,375.00
|84
|RICHARDS
|Matthew
|Great Britain
|GBR
|M
|$ 10,366.67
|85
|KAMMINGA
|Arno
|Netherlands
|NED
|M
|$ 10,000.00
|85
|PROUD
|Benjamin
|Great Britain
|GBR
|M
|$ 10,000.00
|85
|OSMAN
|Farida
|Egypt
|EGY
|F
|$ 10,000.00
|85
|ZMUSHKA
|Alina
|NIA
|AQU
|F
|$ 10,000.00
|85
|PUDAR
|Lana
|Bosnia & Herzegovina
|BIH
|F
|$ 10,000.00
|85
|FRANCESCHI
|Sara
|Italy
|ITA
|F
|$ 10,000.00
|85
|PALTRINIERI
|Gregorio
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|$ 10,000.00
|85
|SCHWARZ
|Sven
|Germany
|GER
|M
|$ 10,000.00
|85
|SHKURDAI
|Anastasiya
|NIA
|AQU
|F
|$ 10,000.00
|85
|ESPERNBERGER
|Martin
|Austria
|AUT
|M
|$ 10,000.00
|85
|AUBRY
|David
|France
|FRA
|M
|$ 10,000.00
|96
|MA
|Yonghui
|China
|CHN
|F
|$ 9,750.00
|97
|NTOUNTOUNAKI
|Anna
|Greece
|GRE
|F
|$ 9,250.00
|98
|GALLAGHER
|Erin
|South Africa
|RSA
|F
|$ 9,000.00
|98
|KAPAS
|Boglarka
|Hungary
|HUN
|F
|$ 9,000.00
|100
|FIEDKIEWICZ
|Kornelia
|Poland
|POL
|F
|$ 8,950.00
|101
|MOLLA YANES
|Mario
|Spain
|ESP
|M
|$ 8,800.00
|102
|KLINKER
|Rachel
|United States
|USA
|F
|$ 8,500.00
|103
|KORSTANJE
|Nyls
|Netherlands
|NED
|M
|$ 8,000.00
|103
|SEEMANOVA
|Barbora
|Czechia
|CZE
|F
|$ 8,000.00
|103
|COSTA
|Guilherme
|Brazil
|BRA
|M
|$ 8,000.00
|103
|JOHANSSON
|Victor
|Sweden
|SWE
|M
|$ 8,000.00
|107
|WOOD-
|Abbie
|Great Britain
|GBR
|F
|$ 7,750.00
|108
|MATZERATH
|Lucas
|Germany
|GER
|M
|$ 7,500.00
|109
|KING
|Matt
|United States
|USA
|M
|$ 7,291.67
|110
|HEIN
|Agostina
|Argentina
|ARG
|F
|$ 7,000.00
|110
|ROMANCHUK
|Mykhailo
|Ukraine
|UKR
|M
|$ 7,000.00
|112
|BALDUCCINI
|Stephanie
|Brazil
|BRA
|F
|$ 6,500.00
|112
|RONCATTO
|Gabrielle
|Brazil
|BRA
|F
|$ 6,500.00
|112
|JOHNSTON
|David
|United States
|USA
|M
|$ 6,500.00
|115
|DRAKOU
|Theodora
|Greece
|GRE
|F
|$ 6,250.00
|116
|VAN NIEKERK
|Lara
|South Africa
|RSA
|F
|$ 6,000.00
|116
|TETEREVKOVA
|Kotryna
|Lithuania
|LTU
|F
|$ 6,000.00
|116
|MAKRYGIANNIS
|Evangelos
|Greece
|GRE
|M
|$ 6,000.00
|116
|CREVAR
|Anja
|Serbia
|SRB
|F
|$ 6,000.00
|116
|KAJIMOTO
|Ichika
|Japan
|JPN
|F
|$ 6,000.00
|116
|SZABO-FELTOTHY
|Eszter
|Hungary
|HUN
|F
|$ 6,000.00
|116
|CHMIELEWSKI
|MichaÅ‚
|Poland
|POL
|M
|$ 6,000.00
|116
|BETLEHEM
|DÃ¡vid
|Hungary
|HUN
|M
|$ 6,000.00
|124
|HARTING
|Zach
|United States
|USA
|M
|$ 5,875.00
|125
|SMITH
|Rebecca
|Canada
|CAN
|F
|$ 5,833.33
|126
|HIROSHIMA
|Ikuru
|Japan
|JPN
|M
|$ 5,500.00
|127
|HARRIS
|Medi Eira
|Great Britain
|GBR
|F
|$ 5,416.67
|128
|BUSCH
|Kim
|Netherlands
|NED
|F
|$ 5,250.00
|129
|VAN KOOTEN
|Janna
|Netherlands
|NED
|F
|$ 5,171.43
|130
|LE CLOS
|Chad
|South Africa
|RSA
|M
|$ 5,000.00
|130
|CARTER
|Dylan
|Trinidad and Tobago
|TTO
|M
|$ 5,000.00
|130
|COLEMAN
|Michelle
|Sweden
|SWE
|F
|$ 5,000.00
|130
|MIROSLAW
|Rafael
|Germany
|GER
|M
|$ 5,000.00
|130
|HULKKO
|Ida
|Finland
|FIN
|F
|$ 5,000.00
|130
|BRAUNSCHWEIG
|Ole
|Germany
|GER
|M
|$ 5,000.00
|130
|MELVERTON
|Kiah
|Australia
|AUS
|F
|$ 5,000.00
|130
|KIRPICHNIKOVA
|Anastasiia
|France
|FRA
|F
|$ 5,000.00
|130
|LEE
|Juho
|Korea
|KOR
|M
|$ 5,000.00
|130
|HENVEAUX
|Lucas Pierre A.
|Belgium
|BEL
|M
|$ 5,000.00
|130
|RASOVSZKY
|Kristof
|Hungary
|HUN
|M
|$ 5,000.00
|130
|BERNAT
|Laura
|Poland
|POL
|F
|$ 5,000.00
|130
|KALUSOWSKI
|Jan
|Poland
|POL
|M
|$ 5,000.00
|130
|SIERADZKI
|Kamil
|Poland
|POL
|M
|$ 5,000.00
|130
|ZIRK
|Kregor
|Estonia
|EST
|M
|$ 5,000.00
|145
|LAMBERTI
|Michele
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|$ 4,800.00
|146
|BARNA
|Andrej
|Serbia
|SRB
|M
|$ 4,750.00
|146
|PISKORSKA
|Adela
|Poland
|POL
|F
|$ 4,750.00
|146
|GONG
|Zhenqi
|China
|CHN
|F
|$ 4,750.00
|149
|VAN WIJK
|Milou
|Netherlands
|NED
|F
|$ 4,571.43
|150
|PÃDÃR
|Nikolett
|Hungary
|HUN
|F
|$ 4,500.00
|151
|SAVARD
|Katerine
|Canada
|CAN
|F
|$ 4,333.33
|152
|DE WAARD
|Maaike
|Netherlands
|NED
|F
|$ 4,250.00
|153
|YANG
|Chang
|China
|CHN
|F
|$ 4,200.00
|154
|SHYMANOVICH
|Ilya
|NIA
|AQU
|M
|$ 4,000.00
|154
|CERASUOLO
|Simone
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|$ 4,000.00
|154
|SIMONS
|Kenzo
|Netherlands
|NED
|M
|$ 4,000.00
|154
|HORSKA
|Kristyna
|Czechia
|CZE
|F
|$ 4,000.00
|154
|ENGE
|Piper
|United States
|USA
|F
|$ 4,000.00
|154
|DAWSON
|Kathleen
|Great Britain
|GBR
|F
|$ 4,000.00
|154
|DUHAMEL
|Cyrielle
|France
|FRA
|F
|$ 4,000.00
|154
|FRIGO
|Manuel
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|$ 4,000.00
|154
|ZAZZERI
|Lorenzo
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|$ 4,000.00
|154
|SISKOS
|Apostolos
|Greece
|GRE
|M
|$ 4,000.00
|154
|VAN WESTERING
|Kai
|Netherlands
|NED
|M
|$ 4,000.00
|154
|GEORGIEVA
|Gabriela
|Bulgaria
|BUL
|F
|$ 4,000.00
|154
|MARTON
|Richard
|Hungary
|HUN
|M
|$ 4,000.00
|154
|MATTSSON
|Matti
|Finland
|FIN
|M
|$ 4,000.00
|168
|TARANTINO
|Chiara
|Italy
|ITA
|F
|$ 3,850.00
|169
|SAUICKIE
|Addison
|United States
|USA
|F
|$ 3,750.00
|169
|HOPE
|Lucy
|Great Britain
|GBR
|F
|$ 3,750.00
|171
|ANGUS
|Sophie
|Canada
|CAN
|F
|$ 3,666.67
|172
|SEELIGER
|Bjoern
|Sweden
|SWE
|M
|$ 3,600.00
|172
|ROSVALL
|Hanna
|Sweden
|SWE
|F
|$ 3,600.00
|174
|MOLNÃR
|DÃ³ra
|Hungary
|HUN
|F
|$ 3,500.00
|175
|SCHREUDERS
|Mikel
|Aruba
|ARU
|M
|$ 3,000.00
|175
|BAEK
|Inchul
|Korea
|KOR
|M
|$ 3,000.00
|175
|GKOLOMEEV
|Kristian
|Greece
|GRE
|M
|$ 3,000.00
|175
|WIGGINTON
|Lorne
|Canada
|CAN
|M
|$ 3,000.00
|175
|SILVA
|Gabrielle
|Brazil
|BRA
|F
|$ 3,000.00
|175
|SEBESTYEN
|Dalma
|Hungary
|HUN
|F
|$ 3,000.00
|175
|KIVIRINTA
|Veera
|Finland
|FIN
|F
|$ 3,000.00
|175
|KNEDLA
|Miroslav
|Czechia
|CZE
|M
|$ 3,000.00
|175
|CIEPLUCHA
|Tessa
|Canada
|CAN
|F
|$ 3,000.00
|175
|GOUGH
|Maddy
|Australia
|AUS
|F
|$ 3,000.00
|175
|TELEGDY
|ÃdÃ¡m
|Hungary
|HUN
|M
|$ 3,000.00
|175
|DE TULLIO
|Luca
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|$ 3,000.00
|175
|HANSSON
|Sophie
|Sweden
|SWE
|F
|$ 3,000.00
|175
|BONNET
|Charlotte
|France
|FRA
|F
|$ 3,000.00
|175
|LEE
|Yooyeon
|Korea
|KOR
|M
|$ 3,000.00
|175
|LEE
|Hojoon
|Korea
|KOR
|M
|$ 3,000.00
|175
|YANG
|Jaehoon
|Korea
|KOR
|M
|$ 3,000.00
|175
|DEPLANO
|Leonardo
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|$ 3,000.00
|175
|CONTE BONIN
|Paolo
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|$ 3,000.00
|175
|FEI
|Liwei
|China
|CHN
|M
|$ 3,000.00
|195
|ACEVEDO
|Javier
|Canada
|CAN
|M
|$ 2,750.00
|196
|JANSEN
|Ella
|Canada
|CAN
|F
|$ 2,666.67
|197
|PERSSON
|Erik
|Sweden
|SWE
|M
|$ 2,600.00
|198
|PIJNENBURG
|Stan
|Netherlands
|NED
|M
|$ 2,571.43
|199
|IITSUKA
|Chiharu
|Japan
|JPN
|F
|$ 2,500.00
|199
|KESELY
|Ajna
|Hungary
|HUN
|F
|$ 2,500.00
|199
|WOODWARD
|Bradley
|Australia
|AUS
|M
|$ 2,500.00
|199
|TAYLOR
|Kai James
|Australia
|AUS
|M
|$ 2,500.00
|199
|CARTWRIGHT
|Jack
|Australia
|AUS
|M
|$ 2,500.00
|199
|RODRIGUES
|Aline
|Brazil
|BRA
|F
|$ 2,500.00
|205
|MORINI
|Sofia
|Italy
|ITA
|F
|$ 2,250.00
|206
|COCCONCELLI
|Costanza
|Italy
|ITA
|F
|$ 2,050.00
|207
|STEVENS
|Peter
|Slovenia
|SLO
|M
|$ 2,000.00
|207
|MILADINOV
|Josif
|Bulgaria
|BUL
|M
|$ 2,000.00
|207
|HOLLO
|Balazs
|Hungary
|HUN
|M
|$ 2,000.00
|207
|MAMIE
|Lisa
|Switzerland
|SUI
|F
|$ 2,000.00
|207
|PARK
|Sujin
|Korea
|KOR
|F
|$ 2,000.00
|207
|KOBRICH
|Kristel
|Chile
|CHI
|F
|$ 2,000.00
|207
|AUBOECK
|Felix
|Austria
|AUT
|M
|$ 2,000.00
|207
|FOURNIER
|Sarah
|Canada
|CAN
|F
|$ 2,000.00
|207
|SATES
|Matthew
|South Africa
|RSA
|M
|$ 2,000.00
|207
|MCMILLAN
|Ashley
|Canada
|CAN
|F
|$ 2,000.00
|207
|VAZAIOS
|Andreas
|Greece
|GRE
|M
|$ 2,000.00
|207
|TUNÃ‡ELLÄ°
|Kuzey
|TÃ¼rkiye
|TUR
|M
|$ 2,000.00
|219
|VIBERTI
|Ludovico Blu Art
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|$ 1,800.00
|219
|DE CELIS MONTALBAN
|Sergio
|Spain
|ESP
|M
|$ 1,800.00
|221
|SZTANDERA
|Dominika
|Poland
|POL
|F
|$ 1,750.00
|222
|WILBY
|James
|Great Britain
|GBR
|M
|$ 1,666.67
|223
|DEAN
|Tom
|Great Britain
|GBR
|M
|$ 1,500.00
|223
|WHITTLE
|Jacob Henry
|Great Britain
|GBR
|M
|$ 1,500.00
|225
|COLL MARTI
|Carles
|Spain
|ESP
|M
|$ 1,400.00
|226
|ASPOUGALIS
|Arkadios
|Greece
|GRE
|M
|$ 1,250.00
|226
|HAN
|Kayla
|United States
|USA
|F
|$ 1,250.00
|226
|DERGOUSOFF
|James
|Canada
|CAN
|M
|$ 1,250.00
|226
|TIERNEY
|Blake
|Canada
|CAN
|M
|$ 1,250.00
|226
|MENICUCCI
|Emma Virginia
|Italy
|ITA
|F
|$ 1,250.00
|226
|JÃSZÃ“
|ÃdÃ¡m
|Hungary
|HUN
|M
|$ 1,250.00
|226
|MÃ‰SZÃROS
|DÃ¡niel
|Hungary
|HUN
|M
|$ 1,250.00
|226
|SZABO
|Szebasztian
|Hungary
|HUN
|M
|$ 1,250.00
|234
|POLANSKA
|Aleksandra
|Poland
|POL
|F
|$ 1,200.00
|234
|FAMULOK
|Zuzanna
|Poland
|POL
|F
|$ 1,200.00
|234
|MAIK
|Julia
|Poland
|POL
|F
|$ 1,200.00
|234
|SUN
|Mingxia
|China
|CHN
|F
|$ 1,200.00
|234
|MCMILLAN
|Jack
|Great Britain
|GBR
|M
|$ 1,200.00
|234
|LITCHFIELD
|Joe Richard
|Great Britain
|GBR
|M
|$ 1,200.00
|240
|JAÅšKIEWICZ
|Adrian
|Poland
|POL
|M
|$ 1,000.00
|240
|CHENG
|Camille Lily Mei
|Hong Kong, China
|HKG
|F
|$ 1,000.00
|240
|SANSONE
|Gianmarco
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|$ 1,000.00
|240
|BURDISSO
|Federico
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|$ 1,000.00
|240
|VIEIRA
|Ana Carolina
|Brazil
|BRA
|F
|$ 1,000.00
|240
|DEANS
|Caitlin
|New Zealand
|NZL
|F
|$ 1,000.00
|240
|OSBORNE
|Summer
|New Zealand
|NZL
|F
|$ 1,000.00
|240
|TRANSOM
|Laticia-Leigh
|New Zealand
|NZL
|F
|$ 1,000.00
|240
|MEGLI
|Filippo
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|$ 1,000.00
|240
|CIAMPI
|Matteo
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|$ 1,000.00
|240
|DE TULLIO
|Marco
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|$ 1,000.00
|240
|RAGAINI
|Alessandro
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|$ 1,000.00
|240
|DI COLA
|Stefano
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|$ 1,000.00
|240
|ENGLEZAKIS
|Konstantinos
|Greece
|GRE
|M
|$ 1,000.00
|240
|STAMOU
|Konstantinos Emmanouil
|Greece
|GRE
|M
|$ 1,000.00
|240
|MARKOS
|Dimitrios
|Greece
|GRE
|M
|$ 1,000.00
|240
|BILAS
|Stergios Marios
|Greece
|GRE
|M
|$ 1,000.00
|257
|D’INNOCENZO
|Giulia
|Italy
|ITA
|F
|$ 800.00
|257
|CASTIGLIONI
|Arianna
|Italy
|ITA
|F
|$ 800.00
|257
|PASQUINO
|Francesca
|Italy
|ITA
|F
|$ 800.00
|257
|DOMINGUEZ
|Luis
|Spain
|ESP
|M
|$ 800.00
|257
|CASTRO
|CÃ©sar
|Spain
|ESP
|M
|$ 800.00
|262
|SLUSNA
|Lillian
|Slovakia
|SVK
|F
|$ 750.00
|262
|TIÅ Å¤AN
|Tibor
|Slovakia
|SVK
|M
|$ 750.00
|262
|DUSA
|Matej
|Slovakia
|SVK
|M
|$ 750.00
|262
|IVAN
|Teresa
|Slovakia
|SVK
|F
|$ 750.00
|262
|GIGLER
|Heiko
|Austria
|AUT
|M
|$ 750.00
|262
|REITSHAMMER
|Bernhard
|Austria
|AUT
|M
|$ 750.00
|262
|BAYER
|Valentin
|Austria
|AUT
|M
|$ 750.00
|262
|LYU
|Yue
|China
|CHN
|F
|$ 750.00
|262
|PEDA
|Paulina
|Poland
|POL
|F
|$ 750.00
|262
|LUKMINAS
|Tomas
|Lithuania
|LTU
|M
|$ 750.00
|262
|JAZDAUSKAS
|Rokas
|Lithuania
|LTU
|M
|$ 750.00
|262
|NAVIKONIS
|Tomas
|Lithuania
|LTU
|M
|$ 750.00
|262
|STJEPANOVIC
|Velimir
|Serbia
|SRB
|M
|$ 750.00
|262
|ACIN
|Nikola
|Serbia
|SRB
|M
|$ 750.00
|262
|NIKOLIC
|Uros
|Serbia
|SRB
|M
|$ 750.00
|277
|ANGOVE
|Sienna
|Canada
|CAN
|F
|$ 666.67
|277
|O’CROININ
|Emma
|Canada
|CAN
|F
|$ 666.67
|279
|HANSON
|Robin
|Sweden
|SWE
|M
|$ 600.00
|279
|DE JONG
|Imani
|Netherlands
|NED
|F
|$ 600.00
|279
|HOLKENBORG
|Silke
|Netherlands
|NED
|F
|$ 600.00
|279
|VAN KALMTHOUT
|Yara
|Netherlands
|NED
|F
|$ 600.00
|283
|DE BOER
|Thom
|Netherlands
|NED
|M
|$ 571.43
|284
|IKEMOTO
|Nagisa
|Japan
|JPN
|F
|$ 500.00
|284
|KATO
|Osamu
|Japan
|JPN
|M
|$ 500.00
|284
|HO
|Ian Yentou
|Hong Kong, China
|HKG
|M
|$ 500.00
|284
|LAU
|Shiu Yue
|Hong Kong, China
|HKG
|M
|$ 500.00
|284
|TAM
|Hoi Lam
|Hong Kong, China
|HKG
|F
|$ 500.00
|284
|RYAN
|Shane
|Ireland
|IRL
|M
|$ 500.00
|284
|FERGUSON
|Conor
|Ireland
|IRL
|M
|$ 500.00
|284
|GREENE
|Darragh
|Ireland
|IRL
|M
|$ 500.00
|284
|MC CUSKER
|Max
|Ireland
|IRL
|M
|$ 500.00
|284
|KLANCAR
|Neza
|Slovenia
|SLO
|F
|$ 500.00
|284
|SEGEL
|Janja
|Slovenia
|SLO
|F
|$ 500.00
|284
|SEKUTI
|Hana
|Slovenia
|SLO
|F
|$ 500.00
|284
|FAIN
|Katja
|Slovenia
|SLO
|F
|$ 500.00
|284
|AU
|Hoi Shun Stephanie
|Hong Kong, China
|HKG
|F
|$ 500.00
|284
|KAN
|Cheuk Tung Natalie
|Hong Kong, China
|HKG
|F
|$ 500.00
|284
|ABRAHAM
|Lilla Minna
|Hungary
|HUN
|F
|$ 500.00
|300
|QUIJADA ROLDAN
|Carlos
|Spain
|ESP
|M
|$ 400.00
She made more money in 8 days than I do yearly… nice.
Great for her! I’m really interested to see how her event program shakes out for the rest of this year between fly, back, and free.
Clarifying question: are college athletes allowed to accept prize money? I knew the NIL rulings allowed them to get sponsorship money but I wasn’t aware athletes could be paid for performance in their sport and still compete in college.