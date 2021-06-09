Backstroker Casas Enters 7 Events in Omaha, Including 100 Fly/Free & 200 IM

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

The pre-scratch Wave II psych sheets dropped this morning, and there are a lot of additional event entries that may change the game just a days before the meet begins. Among the game-changing entries is backstroker Shaine Casas of Texas A&M, who not only is seeded top three in both the 100/200 back but is also seeded No. 8 in the 100 fly/200 IM and No. 17 in the 100 free, threatening other event specialists’ semi-finals spots if Casas can out-swim them in prelims. Casas is also scheduled to put up efforts in the 200 free (No. 52, 1:50.21) and 50 free (No. 67, 23.08).

Peering at his potential schedule next week, Casas may have to make some last-minute decisions on semi-finals/finals swims, unless he’s down for a potential 18-21 swims if he swims well in the freestyle events (if he chooses to swim them). The issue for Casas’ schedule changes won’t be in the morning, but will all depend on his evening decisions to solely focus on the 100/200 back events at night to further his chances of qualifying for the Olympic team or wagering stakes if he’s having a good meet.

MORNING EVENING Day 1 (Sun. 6/13) — — Day 2 (Mon. 6/14) Men’s 200 Free (Prelims) Men’s 200 Free (SEMI) Men’s 100 Back (Prelims) Men’s 100 Back (SEMI) Day 3 (Tue. 6/15) — Men’s 200 Free (FINAL) Men’s 100 Back (FINAL) Day 4 (Wed. 6/16) Men’s 100 Free (Prelims) Men’s 100 Free (SEMI) Day 5 (Thu. 6/17) Men’s 200 Back (Prelims) Men’s 200 Back (SEMI) Men’s 200 IM (Prelims) Men’s 100 Free (FINAL) Men’s 200 IM (SEMI) Day 6 (Fri. 6/18) Men’s 100 Fly (Prelims) Men’s 200 Back (FINAL) Men’s 200 IM (FINAL) Men’s 100 fly (SEMI) Day 7 (Sat. 6/19) Men’s 50 Free (Prelims) Men’s 100 fly (FINAL) Men’s 50 free (SEMI) Day 8 (Sun. 6/20) — Men’s 50 free (FINAL)

The chances of Casas qualifying (and swimming) the 50/200 free semi-finals/final are slim with his lower seeds and higher rankings in other events. Meanwhile, the rest of his evening swims work out on paper, leaving it up to Casas on which events he will swim. Monday and Tuesday will be easiest schedules on Casas since he can shift his entire focus on all three rounds of the 100 back, where he is seeded No. 2 at 52.72 behind reigning Olympic champ Ryan Murphy (52.44).

Wednesday will be another lighter schedule on Casas, only having the potential to swim the 100 free semi-finals. Casas is currently seeded at No. 17 at 49.17, right behind multi-distance freestyler Kieran Smith (49.11). Casas will need to not only hold off Smith but also the likes of freestyle specialists Jake Magahey (49.20), Adam Chaney (49.27), Drew Kibler (49.28) and SCY beast Ryan Hoffer (49.48) to heighten his chances of making the top-16 bubble.

Pending if Casas makes the 100 free final or not will determine his Thursday finals schedule, as he has a high chance of qualifying and swimming both the 200 back and 200 IM semi-finals. Casas is the No. 3 seed in the 200 back behind Murphy (1:54.12) and 2019 U.S. National champion Austin Katz (1:55.57). Meanwhile, Casas is seeded 8th in the 200 IM at 1:58.54 and will compete for the top-8 finals spots alongside top seeds Chase Kalisz (1:56.78), Michael Andrew (1:56.83), and Carson Foster (1:57.59).

Again, if Casas qualifies for the 200 IM final, then he will need to decide between that and the 200 back final on Friday night. The last event on Friday’s line-up is the 100 fly semi-finals, which Casas also has a solid shot at qualifying.

He is the No. 8 seed at 51.73, but will need to swim sharp against world record-holder Caeleb Dressel (49.50), Maxime Rooney (50.68), Andrew (50.83), Andrew Seliskar (51.34), Jack Saunderson (51.36), and Tom Shields (51.55) to qualify for Saturday night’s 100 fly final.

Possible Finals Line-Up