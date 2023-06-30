2023 U.S. Trials Day 4 Prelims Scratch Report: Flickinger and Cotter Scratch the 400 FR

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

FRIDAY MORNING PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

We have a very light scratch report for day four prelims of the 2023 U.S. National Championships in Indianapolis. Despite a late Thursday night due to finals delays caused by storms and power outages in the area, we only have a couple scratches within the top 24 seeds to report.

First up, veteran Hali Flickinger has once again scratched an event. Flickinger competed on the first day of the meet, ultimately taking seventh in the women’s 200 fly in finals. She then DNS (did not swim) the 200 free in prelims the following morning. At the time, we were expecting that she had done so in order to focus on the 400 IM, which is arguably her best event along with the 200 fly. However, Flickinger scratched out of the 400 IM on the third day of the meet as well. That brings us to day four, where Flickinger has now scratched the women’s 400 free. She was the eighth seed in the event, coming in with a seed time of 4:07.97. The 400 free was Flickinger’s last event on her schedule, so she’s officially done with the meet, having only competed in the 200 fly.

The men’s 400 free is facing one scratch from the top 24 seeds as well. NC State’s Michael Cotter, representing his home club TAC Titans at this meet, has pulled out of the event. Cotter was the 15th seed in the 400 free, entering with a 3:51.64. The move comes after Cotter competed in the men’s 100 and 200 freestyles earlier in the meet, qualifying for the ‘C’ final of the 200. He ended up 20th overall in the 200 free. Like Flickinger, the 400 free was Cotter’s final event he was entered in, so his meet is done now as well.

That brings us to the women’s 100 back for our final two scratches in the top 24. Catie DeLoof and Carly Novelline, the 15th and 21st seeds respectively, have both pulled out of the race. Interestingly, both swimmers have been racing well so far this week, and this leaves both with just the 50 free, which will be swum on Saturday, left on their schedules. DeLoof made waves on the first day of the meet, throwing down a huge new personal best of 53.75 in the 100 free to take eighth.