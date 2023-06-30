2023 U.S. Trials: No Worries About 12 Relay-Only Swimmers Cap After Day 3 Doubles

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
Mark Wild contributed to this report.
This week’s U.S. National Championships also serves as a selection meet for four different international teams: the World Aquatics Championships, World Junior Aquatic Championships, the Pan American Games, and the LEN U-23 Championships.
With so many spots on international teams on the line, we’re doing our best this week to to provide daily updates of how those rosters appear to be shaping up. You can read more about the selection procedures at the bottom of the article.
Here’s how the potential Worlds roster look after three days. Swimmers who are not yet guaranteed a roster spot appear in italics. Tonight’s new qualifiers are noted in bold.
Men
- Carson Foster – 200 fly, 400 IM
- Jack Alexy – 100 free
- Chris Guiliano – 100 free
- Matt King – 4×100 free
- Destin Lasco – 4×100 free, 200 back
- Bobby Finke – 1500 free
- Luke Hobson – 200 free
- Kieran Smith – 200 free
- Drew Kibler – 4×200 free
- Jake Mitchell – 4×200 free
- Matt Fallon – 200 breast
- Ryan Murphy – 200 back
- Dare Rose – 100 fly
- Thomas Heilman – 200 fly, 100 fly
- Charlie Clark – 1500 free
- Josh Matheny – 200 breast
- Chase Kalisz – 400 IM
- Ryan Held – 4×100 free
- Justin Ress – 4×100 free, 50 back
- Baylor Nelson – 4×200 free
- Henry McFadden – 4×200 free
- Michael Andrew – 50 fly
- Nic Fink – 50 breast
Women
- Regan Smith – 200 fly, 200 back
- Kate Douglass – 100 free, 200 breast
- Abbey Weitzeil – 100 free
- Gretchen Walsh – 4×100 free, 50 fly, 100 fly
- Olivia Smoliga – 4×100 free
- Katie Ledecky – 800 free, 200 free
- Claire Weinstein – 200 free
- Bella Sims – 4×200 free
- Erin Gemmell – 4×200 free
- Lilly King – 200 breast, 50 breast
- Katie Grimes – 400 IM
- Torri Huske – 100 Fly, 4×100 free
- Rhyan White – 200 back
- Lindsay Looney – 200 fly
- Jillian Cox – 800 free
- Alex Walsh – 400 IM
- Alex Schackell – 4×200 free
- Maxine Parker – 4×100 free
- Leah Smith – 4×200 free
- Katharine Berkoff – 50 back
Doubles
Here’s an overly-simplified version of the U.S. World Championships selection process: the team can have a maximum of 26 men and 26 women. Swimmers are added to the roster in these priorities until the roster cap is hit:
- Top 4 in 100/200 frees, Winner of all other events
- 2nd-place finisher in all events (besides 100/200 free)
- 5th-place finisher in 100/200 free
- 6th-place finisher in 100/200 free
- 1st-place finisher in the stroke 50s
We track ‘doubles’ as a way of knowing when the next priority of swimmers can be officially added to the team. A ‘double’ is effectively a swimmer qualifying in more than one event. One swimmer qualifying in three events counts as two ‘doubles’ for our purposes.
The Magic Numbers:
- 6 doubles on either the men’s or women’s side means all priority 2 athletes (2nd-place finishers) can be added for that gender
- 8 doubles on either the men’s or women’s side means all priority 3 athletes (5th-place in 100/200 free) can be added for that gender
- 10 doubles on either the men’s or women’s side means all priority 4 athletes (6th-place in 100/200 free) can be added for that gender
- 13 doubles on either the men’s or women’s side means all priority 5 athletes (1st-place in the stroke 50s) can be added for that gender
The US women are now up to 7 doubles, meaning that they can take all priority 2 athletes. 2nd-place finishers Lindsay Looney (200 fly), Jillian Cox (800 free), Rhyan White (200 back), and Alex Walsh (400 IM) are all essentially assured spots on the team.
Meanwhile, the men only have 3 doubles, and have 23 men who have potentially qualified in one of the five priorities. In other words, if more than 3 different men qualify over the remaining 6 events, the US will be forced to leave some potential qualifiers at home, most likely relay-only swimmers and stroke 50 championships (priorities 3-5).
While the US may not be able to take all potential relay-only swimmers due to overall roster space, several doubles tonight means that they won’t encounter the same issue that kept Ryan Held off of the Olympics roster in 2021: a FINA-mandated limit of 12 relay-only swimmers.
Tonight, Torri Huske (4×100 free) qualified individually by touching first in the 100 fly, and Justin Ress (4×100) won the 50 back. That leaves 12 remaining relay-only swimmers, meaning that if the US is able to take all the swimmers in priorities 3 and 4 based on the overall roster math, they won’t have to drop any relay-only swimmers due to the 12 relay-only swimmer cap.
The Other Rosters
The rosters for the other three meets are in a constant state of flux, since they are somewhat dependent on who qualifies for the World Championships team. The US is filling rosters in this order:
- 2023 World Aquatics Championships
- 2023 World Aquatics Junior Championships
- 2023 Pan American Games
- 2023 LEN European U23 Championships
With one exception, swimmers do not have the ability to decline a roster spot in one meet in order to swim in another. For instance, a relay-only swimmers on the senior World Championships team cannot decline their spot in order to swim multiple individual events at Junior Worlds. The lone exception is that swimmers who are eligible for the LEN U23 Championships and the Pan American Games may decline their Pan Ams spot. This means that the LEN U23 roster is incredibly tentative (and it follows an unusual selection process), so we’re only listing the top eligible swimmers at the moment.
Again, these rosters are constantly in flux, so if we’ve missed or misplaced a swimmer somewhere, please let us know in the comments.
Men’s Projected Rosters
Note: while we’ve made every effort to ensure these projected rosters are accurate as possible, there’s a lot of moving pieces, and there’s also the possibility we’ve made a mistake somewhere. Please don’t buy plane tickets to see your favorite swimmer based solely on the info below.
Women’s Projected Rosters
Here’s a summary of the relevant priorities by team, courtesy of the various USA Swimming selection documents:
World Championships – max of 26
- Priority #1. The first priority will include both (i) the four best finishing Available Swimmers based on finish order from the Finals the Qualifying Competition in each of the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles, and (ii) the best finishing Available Swimmer based on finish order from the Finals of the Qualifying Competition in each of the Individual Olympic Events other than the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyle.
- Priority #2. The second priority will include the second best finishing Available Swimmer based on finish order from the Finals of the Qualifying Competition in each of the Individual Olympic Events other than the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyle.
- Priority #3. The third priority will include the fifth best finishing Available Swimmer based on finish order from the Finals of the Qualifying Competition in each of the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles.
- Priority #4. The fourth priority will include the sixth best finishing Available Swimmer based on finish order from the Finals of the Qualifying Competition in each of the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles.
- Priority #5. The fifth priority will include the best finishing Available Swimmer based on finish order from the Finals at the Qualifying Competition in the Individual Non-Olympic Events. No more than one Available Swimmer may be selected in each Individual Non-Olympic Event. If the Available Swimmer with the fastest time at the Finals in an Individual Non-Olympic Event declines the invitation to be Selected to the Team when that invitation is offered by USA Swimming and/or declines to swim in the Event for which he/she qualifies in the Championships, USA Swimming will not Select an Available Swimmer in that Individual Non-Olympic Event via Priority #5.
World Junior Championships – max of 26
- Priority #1. The first priority will include both (i) the four best finishing Available Swimmers from the Finals at the Qualifying Competition in each of the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles, and (ii) the best finishing Available Swimmer from the Finals of the Qualifying Competition in each of the Individual Olympic Events other than the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyle.
- Priority #2. The second priority will include the second best finishing Available Swimmer from the Finals at the Qualifying Competition in each of the Individual Olympic Events, other than the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles.
- Priority #3. The third priority will include the fifth best finishing Available Swimmer from the Finals at the Qualifying Competition in the 100-meter Freestyle.
- Limitation. Before applying these Priorities, and before any Available Swimmer accepts or declines an invitation to be Selected to the Team, USA Swimming will identify the 8 best finishing Available Swimmers in the 100-meter Freestyle and 200-meter Freestyle, and the 6 best finishing Available Swimmers in all other Individual Olympic Events, at the Qualifying Competition (the “Best Finishing Swimmers”). Only those Available Swimmers who are among the Best Finishing Swimmers will be considered for Selection to the Team in that Event, and those who are not among the Best Finishing Swimmers will not be considered for Selection to the Team in that Event.
Pan American Games – max of 18
- Priority #1 – The top two best-finishing Available Swimmers from Nationals in the 100 and 200-meter freestyles, plus the one best-finishing Available Swimmer in the rest of the individual events.
- Priority #2 – Second-best finishing Available Swimmer in events other than the 100 and 200-meter freestyles. If this results in more than 18 for either gender, swimmers will be ranked based on percentage of “A” Time Standards, with the swimmers closest to those Time Standards being chosen.
- Priority #3 – Third-best finishing Available Swimmer in the 100 and 200-meter freestyles from the qualifying competition. If not all of these swimmers are selected, they will be ranked based on their percentage of the “A” Time Standard in the event for which they qualify under this priority. Only two relay-only swimmers per gender will be nominated under this priority.
LEN U23 Championships – max of 7
- Priority #1 – The two best available swimmers based on the finish order from Trials in the 50, 100, and 200 freestyle events will be ranked based on proximity to the “A” time standard. The two swimmers per gender whose times are best relative to the “A” time standard will be chosen.
- Priority #2 – The one best available swimmer based on the finish order from Trials in the 400, 800, and 1500 freestyle events will be ranked based on proximity to the “A” time standard. The one swimmer per gender whose times are best relative to the “A” time standard will be chosen.
- Priority #3 – The one best available swimmer based on the finish order in the 100 and 200 butterfly will be ranked. The one swimmer per gender whose times are best relative to the “A” time standard will be chosen.
- Priority #4 – The one best available swimmer based on the finish order in the 100 and 200 backstroke will be ranked. The one swimmer per gender whose times are best relative to the “A” time standard will be chosen.
- Priority #5 – The one best available swimmer based on the finish order in the 100 and 200 breaststroke will be ranked. The one swimmer per gender whose times are best relative to the “A” time standard will be chosen.
- Priority #6 – The one best available swimmer based on the finish order in the 200 and 400 IM will be ranked. The one swimmer per gender whose times are best relative to the “A” time standard will be chosen.
- Priority #7 – If the team is not full, which would only happen if there was an overlap between swimmers chosen in the above priorities or they ran out of Available Swimmers, then all available swimmers in all individual Olympic events will be ranked based on percentage of “A” time standard, and they will be added (by gender) until the roster cap is hit.
Why are berkoff and Fink bold? They don’t have spots. Gemmel should be bold. Top 4 in 100-200 free are priority 1.
There are only 5 priority 1/2 doubles on the women’s side right now if I’m reading it right so technically, it’s not too late for one of the second place finishers to be left off. Of course, there is like a 99.9999% chance that Ledecky or Smith place top 2 in another event in the upcoming 2 days so for all intents and purposes, the second place finishers are safe
Are the women actually in the clear to add the 2nd place finishers? I know they have 7 doubles but don’t some of the doubles not help towards adding the 2nd placers since they are with placements that are lower priority (ex. Lilly King with the 50 breast, Gretchen with the 50 fly, Torri with 5th in the 100 free). I’m confident they’ll end up getting enough doubles to take everyone but technically they could add 12 new people in the next two days of competition (though that has like a .000000001% chance of happening). There are currently 16 women in priority 1 & 2. So in they very unlikely possibility that there are no more doubles in the next… Read more »
Deleted
oops yeah your comment was not here when I posted mine, but you need specifically 6 doubles within priority 1/2 events to guarantee all priority 2 swimmers, 8 within priority 1/2/3 to guarantee all priority 3 swimmers, etc. I also did not realize Torri was 5th in the 100 and thought she was top 4 so there are only 4 priority 1/2 doubles right now and if we have 0 more doubles over the rest of the meet, 2 women who finished second would be left off the team
I think you all are correct. We may have goofed in re-using some math from previous meets. I’m en route to bed, but I’ve making some changes to the article, and we’ll triple check for tomorrow’s update. The good news is that, hopefully, it’ll be a moot point.
You’re technically right, but given the remaining events it seems almost impossible that there are no doubles remaining:
100 back
100 breast
400 free
50 free
1500 free
200 IM
I could see Jacoby as the only new addition!