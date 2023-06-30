2023 U.S. Trials: No Worries About 12 Relay-Only Swimmers Cap After Day 3 Doubles

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

This week’s U.S. National Championships also serves as a selection meet for four different international teams: the World Aquatics Championships, World Junior Aquatic Championships, the Pan American Games, and the LEN U-23 Championships.

With so many spots on international teams on the line, we’re doing our best this week to to provide daily updates of how those rosters appear to be shaping up. You can read more about the selection procedures at the bottom of the article.

Here’s how the potential Worlds roster look after three days. Swimmers who are not yet guaranteed a roster spot appear in italics. Tonight’s new qualifiers are noted in bold.

Men

Women

Doubles

Here’s an overly-simplified version of the U.S. World Championships selection process: the team can have a maximum of 26 men and 26 women. Swimmers are added to the roster in these priorities until the roster cap is hit:

Top 4 in 100/200 frees, Winner of all other events 2nd-place finisher in all events (besides 100/200 free) 5th-place finisher in 100/200 free 6th-place finisher in 100/200 free 1st-place finisher in the stroke 50s

We track ‘doubles’ as a way of knowing when the next priority of swimmers can be officially added to the team. A ‘double’ is effectively a swimmer qualifying in more than one event. One swimmer qualifying in three events counts as two ‘doubles’ for our purposes.

The Magic Numbers:

6 doubles on either the men’s or women’s side means all priority 2 athletes (2nd-place finishers) can be added for that gender

8 doubles on either the men’s or women’s side means all priority 3 athletes (5th-place in 100/200 free) can be added for that gender

10 doubles on either the men’s or women’s side means all priority 4 athletes (6th-place in 100/200 free) can be added for that gender

13 doubles on either the men’s or women’s side means all priority 5 athletes (1st-place in the stroke 50s) can be added for that gender

The US women are now up to 7 doubles, meaning that they can take all priority 2 athletes. 2nd-place finishers Lindsay Looney (200 fly), Jillian Cox (800 free), Rhyan White (200 back), and Alex Walsh (400 IM) are all essentially assured spots on the team.

Meanwhile, the men only have 3 doubles, and have 23 men who have potentially qualified in one of the five priorities. In other words, if more than 3 different men qualify over the remaining 6 events, the US will be forced to leave some potential qualifiers at home, most likely relay-only swimmers and stroke 50 championships (priorities 3-5).

While the US may not be able to take all potential relay-only swimmers due to overall roster space, several doubles tonight means that they won’t encounter the same issue that kept Ryan Held off of the Olympics roster in 2021: a FINA-mandated limit of 12 relay-only swimmers.

Tonight, Torri Huske (4×100 free) qualified individually by touching first in the 100 fly, and Justin Ress (4×100) won the 50 back. That leaves 12 remaining relay-only swimmers, meaning that if the US is able to take all the swimmers in priorities 3 and 4 based on the overall roster math, they won’t have to drop any relay-only swimmers due to the 12 relay-only swimmer cap.

The Other Rosters

The rosters for the other three meets are in a constant state of flux, since they are somewhat dependent on who qualifies for the World Championships team. The US is filling rosters in this order:

2023 World Aquatics Championships 2023 World Aquatics Junior Championships 2023 Pan American Games 2023 LEN European U23 Championships

With one exception, swimmers do not have the ability to decline a roster spot in one meet in order to swim in another. For instance, a relay-only swimmers on the senior World Championships team cannot decline their spot in order to swim multiple individual events at Junior Worlds. The lone exception is that swimmers who are eligible for the LEN U23 Championships and the Pan American Games may decline their Pan Ams spot. This means that the LEN U23 roster is incredibly tentative (and it follows an unusual selection process), so we’re only listing the top eligible swimmers at the moment.

Again, these rosters are constantly in flux, so if we’ve missed or misplaced a swimmer somewhere, please let us know in the comments.

Men’s Projected Rosters

Note: while we’ve made every effort to ensure these projected rosters are accurate as possible, there’s a lot of moving pieces, and there’s also the possibility we’ve made a mistake somewhere. Please don’t buy plane tickets to see your favorite swimmer based solely on the info below.

Women’s Projected Rosters

Here’s a summary of the relevant priorities by team, courtesy of the various USA Swimming selection documents:

World Championships – max of 26

Priority #1. The first priority will include both (i) the four best finishing Available Swimmers based on finish order from the Finals the Qualifying Competition in each of the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles, and (ii) the best finishing Available Swimmer based on finish order from the Finals of the Qualifying Competition in each of the Individual Olympic Events other than the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyle.

Priority #2. The second priority will include the second best finishing Available Swimmer based on finish order from the Finals of the Qualifying Competition in each of the Individual Olympic Events other than the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyle.

Priority #3. The third priority will include the fifth best finishing Available Swimmer based on finish order from the Finals of the Qualifying Competition in each of the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles.

Priority #4. The fourth priority will include the sixth best finishing Available Swimmer based on finish order from the Finals of the Qualifying Competition in each of the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles.

Priority #5. The fifth priority will include the best finishing Available Swimmer based on finish order from the Finals at the Qualifying Competition in the Individual Non-Olympic Events. No more than one Available Swimmer may be selected in each Individual Non-Olympic Event. If the Available Swimmer with the fastest time at the Finals in an Individual Non-Olympic Event declines the invitation to be Selected to the Team when that invitation is offered by USA Swimming and/or declines to swim in the Event for which he/she qualifies in the Championships, USA Swimming will not Select an Available Swimmer in that Individual Non-Olympic Event via Priority #5.

World Junior Championships – max of 26

Priority #1. The first priority will include both (i) the four best finishing Available Swimmers from the Finals at the Qualifying Competition in each of the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles, and (ii) the best finishing Available Swimmer from the Finals of the Qualifying Competition in each of the Individual Olympic Events other than the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyle.

Priority #2. The second priority will include the second best finishing Available Swimmer from the Finals at the Qualifying Competition in each of the Individual Olympic Events, other than the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyles.

Priority #3. The third priority will include the fifth best finishing Available Swimmer from the Finals at the Qualifying Competition in the 100-meter Freestyle.

Limitation. Before applying these Priorities, and before any Available Swimmer accepts or declines an invitation to be Selected to the Team, USA Swimming will identify the 8 best finishing Available Swimmers in the 100-meter Freestyle and 200-meter Freestyle, and the 6 best finishing Available Swimmers in all other Individual Olympic Events, at the Qualifying Competition (the “Best Finishing Swimmers”). Only those Available Swimmers who are among the Best Finishing Swimmers will be considered for Selection to the Team in that Event, and those who are not among the Best Finishing Swimmers will not be considered for Selection to the Team in that Event.

Pan American Games – max of 18

Priority #1 – The top two best-finishing Available Swimmers from Nationals in the 100 and 200-meter freestyles, plus the one best-finishing Available Swimmer in the rest of the individual events.

Priority #2 – Second-best finishing Available Swimmer in events other than the 100 and 200-meter freestyles. If this results in more than 18 for either gender, swimmers will be ranked based on percentage of “A” Time Standards, with the swimmers closest to those Time Standards being chosen.

Priority #3 – Third-best finishing Available Swimmer in the 100 and 200-meter freestyles from the qualifying competition. If not all of these swimmers are selected, they will be ranked based on their percentage of the “A” Time Standard in the event for which they qualify under this priority. Only two relay-only swimmers per gender will be nominated under this priority.

LEN U23 Championships – max of 7