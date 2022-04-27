2022 U.S World Championship Trials: Day 2 Prelims Preview

2022 Phillips 66 International Team Trials

We’ve got a slate full of 200s on deck for Day 2 in Greensboro. This morning features heats of the 200 free, 200 breast, 200 back, and 50 fly. This morning, we’ll see a bunch of veterans who missed last year’s Olympic team start their redemption tours. At the same time, Tokyo Olympians like Zach Apple, Olivia Smoliga, and Zach Harting who didn’t qualify last night, look to bounce back.

After getting back under 8:10 in the 800 for the first time since 2018, all eyes will be on what Katie Ledecky will do in the 200.

Melanie Margalis, who missed the Olympic team, will try to follow Smith’s lead and set herself up to punch her ticket to Budapest tonight. Lurking outside the circle-seeded heats for her first swim of the week is Alex Walsh.

Kieran Smith leads the way in the men’s 200 with his 1:44.74 seed. In the mix this morning will be five men who punched their tickets to Budapest last night. That includes Caeleb Dressel, who we’ll also see in the 50 fly.

Watch for Kate Douglass in heat #2 of the women’s 200 breast to see what she’ll put up after her American record-setting 2:02.19 in the short-course pool at NCAAs. In heat #4, Olympians Annie Lazor and Lydia Jacoby will be side by side before Lilly King swims in the final heat.

For the men, this looks like it’s Fink’s race to lose. We’ll see how he plays his cards in the morning. This race also seems like Will Licon’s best shot at qualifying for his first Worlds team, so watch for him as he tries to position himself well for finals.

After missing out on an Olympic berth in the 200 back, world record holder Regan Smith looks to reassert herself here. We’ll also see Olympians Rhyan White, Phoebe Bacon, and Olivia Smoliga, who’s road to Budapest has become more difficult after missing out on both an individual and relay spot in the 100 free last night.

The men’s 200 back is a relatively small field–28 swimmers–so the race for the final could get heated, especially with the second and third place finishers from Olympic Trials absent. Behind Ryan Murphy, Shaine Casas leads the charge, beginning his bid for his first long-course Worlds team.

Kelsi Dahlia, another 2016 Olympian who missed last year’s team, seeks to bounce back in the 50 fly. She’ll have Torri Huske, Claire Curzan, and Kate Douglass to contend with though, who all beat her in Omaha and are already qualified via last night’s 100 free.

In the final event of the morning, we’ll get our first look at Michael Andrew. Coleman Stewart and Zach Harting will try to set themselves up to challenge Andrew and Dressel tonight, as both missed making the Worlds team last night.