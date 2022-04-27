Natalie Hinds, Zach Harting & Ryan Murphy On Dealing with Big Meet Pressure

Swimming podcast feature is courtesy of Champion’s Mojo, a SwimSwam partner.

Several swimmers competing this weekend at U.S. World Championships Trials gave in-depth interviews on Champion’s Mojo, about how they deal with big meet pressure, pain in a race, negative thoughts and other unique perspectives on what makes them champions. It’s fun to hear their mindset on these topics as they pursue their shot at becoming U.S. World Team Members.

Whether you are a young swimmer, elite swimmer or masters swimmer, hearing from these champions is inspirational, motivational and educational.

Kelly Palace and Maria Parker are two World Record Setting Masters Athletes & Performance Coaches who share their experiences for the benefit of Masters Athletes who want to get better with age. They bring you conversations with champions, coaches and experts from the sport of swimming and other endurance sports, to help you overcome challenges and be your best. Podcast topics include performance, motivation, mindset, health, wellness and more. You’ll benefit from Champion’s Mojo whether you are a world champion, or brand new adult athlete. Tune in to get the Mojo and bring out your inner champion!

