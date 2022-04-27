2022 U.S. Trials: Big Swims You Might Have Missed on Day One

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

With the focus on World Championships qualification at these Trials, we want to highlight some of the great swims you might have missed or overlooked during the first day of the meet. One such swim came from Gabriel Jett, who just finished his freshman season at Cal. Jett swam two lifetime bests in the men’s 200 fly on day 1, first posting 1:56.77 in prelims, which took 1.05 seconds off his previous best of 1:57.82. It’s possible you overlooked Jett in the final, since he finished 6th, but he dropped even more time, getting down to 1:56.58. Jett also excelled in the SCY 200 fly this year with Cal, getting down to 1:40.22 at NCAAs.

La Mirada Armada 13-year-old Kayla Han finished 10th in the women’s 800 free yesterday, clocking a new personal best of 8:41.02. The swim was her best time by a second, and lifts her to the #4 13-year-old all-time in the event, behind only Claire Tuggle (8:37.27), Katie Grimes (8:37.46), and Bella Rongione (8:39.09). At 13, she’s also now risen to #26 all-time in the 13-14 girls age group, sitting 12.48 seconds off Becca Mann‘s NAG of 8:28.54.

17-year-old Tess Howley out of Long Island Aquatic Club had a massive swim to win the ‘B’ final of the women’s 200 fly, clocking a 2:09.25. Not only was the swim good enough to win the ‘B’ final by nearly a full second, it marked Howley’s personal best by nearly a second, and her first time under 2:10 in the event. It’s a barrier Howley has been trying to break for a while now, as she’s gone 2:10-point in the LCM 200 fly 9 times in her career before finally breaking through that mark last night. Also in the ‘B’ final was Carmel Swim Club’s Alex Shackell, who at 15 took 2nd with a 2:10.21. Shackell dropped 1.77 seconds from her previous best yesterday, rising to #17 all-time in the 15-16 girls rankings, and #6 all-time among 15-year-olds.