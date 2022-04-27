Anna Moesch and Leah Hayes both Crack 15-16 All-Time Top 10 with 54.8 100 Frees

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Swimming in the ‘B’ final of the women’s 100 free last night in Greensboro, Greater Somerset County Y’s Anna Moesch and Fox Valley Park District Riptides’ Leah Hayes, both 16, clocked new personal bests, getting under 55 seconds for the first time in their careers. Moesch edged out Hayes at the touch, finishing in 54.84 to Hayes’ 54.89. Additionally, both swimmers have now cracked the all-time top 10 in the 15-16 girls age group in the event, with Moesch landing 7th and Hayes 9th.

Here is the all-time top 10 in the 15-16 girls LCM 100 free:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 53.55 Claire Curzan 2021 NC TAC Spring Invitational 2 53.63 Missy Franklin 2011 Summer Nationals 3 53.74 Gretchen Walsh 2019 World JR Champs 4 53.86 Simone Manuel 2013 Summer Nationals 5 54.52 Torri Huske 2019 World JR Champs 6 54.71 Amy Tang 2019 PN PNS Senior LC Championship 7 54.84 Anna Moesch 2022 International Team Trials 8 54.85 Amy Bilquist 2014 Summer Junior Nats 9 54.89 Leah Hayes 2022 International Team Trials 10 54.90 Lia Neal 2011 FINA World Junior Champs

They swam virtually identical races in finals, with Hayes splitting 26.45 on the first 50 to Moesch’s 26.46. Moesch then came home in 28.38 to Hayes’28.44.

Hayes is currently dealing with a stress fracture in her foot, which has resulted in her wearing a walking boot. She’s set to race the 200 free, 200 IM, and 400 IM at this meet as well. Moesch is also entered in the 50 free and 200 free.