Ryan Held Breaks Through, Makes 1st LCM International Team Since 2016 Olympics

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

MEN’S 100 METER FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 46.91 – Cesar Cielo Filho (2009)

American Record: 46.96 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)

(2019) U.S. Open Record: 47.39 – Ryan Held / Caeleb Dressel (2019)

/ (2019) Jr World Record: 47.57 – Andrei Minakov (2020)

FINA “A” Cut: 48.77

SwimSwam Preview – M100 Free

Podium:

Caeleb Dressel threw down the fastest time in the world for the season, winning the men’s 100 free in 47.79. He was out in an explosive 22.62, three-tenths faster than in morning heats. Ryan Held and Brooks Curry flipped together, about .3 behind Dressel in second and third place.

Dressel came home with 25.17, the third-fastest second 50 behind Hunter Armstrong (24.90) and Kieran Smith (25.05). Dressel’s 47.79 was the top time by .25, and he now leads the world rankings by .09. Curry got to the wall just ahead of Held, while Armstrong moved from seventh place to tie Drew Kibler for fourth place.

The entire championship final made the FINA “A” cut in the 100 free.