2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships – Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

The first morning session of the 2022 NCAA Division II Championships will consist of prelims of the men’s 200 IM and 50 free, followed by 1-meter diving and the slower heats of the 1000 free.

In the 200 IM, last year’s first-, second-, and third-place finishers are all back and will jockey for position, hoping for the middle lane in tonight’s final. Less than 1.3 seconds separate the first seed (2021 runner-up Alex Kunert of Queens, 1:45.68) from the eighth (JT Amrein of Oklahoma Christian, 1:46.95). Defending champion Emanuel Fava from Delta State (1:46.83), who won this even in 2020 before the meet was canceled, and in 2021, will be seeking a three-peat.

Matej Dusa of Queens is top seed in the 50 free, but defending champion and NCAA Division II record-holder Karol Ostrowski of Drury is here to defend his title. Dusa leads the field by half a second with 19.06, which is .06 faster than Ostrowski’s winning time a year ago. McKendree’s Gregg Lichinsky, runner-up in 2020 and ninth last year, is one to watch, as is Drury’s Alex Bowen who finished second last year, one spot ahead of Dusa.

UIndy divers Julio Osuna and Cade Hammond qualified first and second for the 1-meter diving event, while Isaiah Cheeks from Colorado Mesa will be hoping to keep the Mavericks’ winning streak alive with the third qualifying slot.

It’s a rather deep field in the men’s 1000 free, whereby several afternoon swimmers will have the opportunity to steal a podium spot away from the night swimmers. Aidan Henry of Queens (9:12.96), Florida Southern’s Elder Oliveira (9:13.21), and Grand Valley’s Jon Kantzenbach (9:14.02) are the top seeds for the afternoon timed finals.

Men’s 200 Individual Medley – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 1:41.61 – Marius Kusch, Queens (NC) (2018)

2021 Champion: Emanuel Fava, Delta State – 1:43.92

Finals qualifiers:

Alex Kunert, Queens – 1:44.25 Emanuel Fava, Delta State – 1:46.19 Collyn Gagne, Simon Fraser – 1:46.38 Matheo Mateos-Mongelos, Lindenwood – 1:46.70 Balazs Berecz, Queens – 1:46.87 Andrew Rodriguez, Drury – 1:46.94 James Brown, Drury – 1:47.15 Jarryd Baxter, Nova S’eastern – 1:47.16

Men’s 50 Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 18.92 – Karol Ostrowski , Drury (2021)

, Drury (2021) 2021 Champion: Karol Ostrowski, Drury – 19.12

Finals qualifiers:

Karol Ostrowski, Drury – 19.30 Matej Dusa, Queens – 19.34 Skyler Cook-Weeks, Queens – 19.37 Luka Cvetko, Wayne State – 19.43 Kyle Micallef, Florida Southern – 19.62 Alex Brown, Drury – 19.63 Abe Townley, St. Cloud State – 19.66 Tim Stollings, Findlay – 19.69

Men’s 1-Meter Diving – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 618.70 – Dario DiFazio, Oakland (1994)

2021 Champion: Ammar Hassan, Colorado Mesa – 568.50

Finals qualifiers:

Men’s 1000 Freestyle – Slower Heats

NCAA DII Record: 8:54.10 – Fabio Dalu, McKendree (2021)

2021 Champion: Fabio Dalu, McKendree – 8:54.10

Top 8 finishers: