2022 Zone C: Tyler Downs Leads As Purdue Men Now Have Four NCAA Qualifiers

Soderholm Aquatic Center / Madison, Wisc. Zone E: Wall Aquatic Center / Flagstaff, Ariz. Monday, March 7 – Wednesday, March 9 Live Results

WOMEN’S 3-METER

10 spots were up for grabs in the women’s 3-meter event, but there were only two new NCAA qualifiers as Indiana’s Kristen Hayden and Anne Fowler finished 1-2 for the second straight event.

Adding their names to the NCAA qualifiers list was Notre Dame’s Jenna Sonnenberg, who finished fourth, and Kentucky’s Megan Southall, who was 10th.

MEN’S 1-METER

It was a similar story in the men’s 1-meter event with nine NCAA spots on the line and only three of them going to divers who hadn’t already earned their ticket on Day 1.

Purdue’s Tyler Downs placed first with a score of 776.45, well ahead of the field that was tightly bunched from places second through eighth.

Qualifying for NCAAs on the day was the Purdue duo of Jordan Rzepka and Gregory Duncan, who finished tied for fifth and eighth, along with ninth-place finisher Samuel Duncan of Kentucky.

QUALIFIERS LIST

Reimbursed divers are in bold and designated with a star*, with invited-but-not-reimbursed divers in non-bold. You can read more about the distinction below. Note that we’re covering which divers are currently in position to earn reimbursement, and that could change depending on results later in the competition.

Women Diver Event(s) Kristen Hayden, Indiana* 1m, 3m Anne Fowler, Indiana* 1m, 3m Kelly Straub, Notre Dame* 1m, 3m Mackenzie Crawford, Ohio State* 1m, 3m Allie Klein, Michigan* 1m, 3m Sophia McAfee, Purdue* 1m, 3m Kyndal Knight, Kentucky* 1m, 3m Tarrin Gilliland, Indiana* 1m, 3m Caroline Brady, Notre Dame* 1m Jenna Sonnenberg, Notre Dame* 3m Morgan Southall, Kentucky 1m, 3m Men Diver Event(s) Carson Tyler, Indiana* 1m, 3m Quentin Henninger, Indiana* 1m, 3m Tyler Downs, Purdue* 1m, 3m Andrew Capobianco, Indiana* 1m, 3m Lyle Yost, Ohio State* 1m, 3m Clayton Chaplin, Ohio State* 1m, 3m Sam Bennett, Purdue* 3m Jacob Siler, Ohio State* 3m Jacob Fielding, Ohio State* 1m, 3m Jordan Rzepka, Purdue* 1m, 3m Gregory Duncan, Purdue* 1m, 3m Samuel Duncan, Kentucky 1m

SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES

You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here.

Effectively, each zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet.

The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.