Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 Zone D: Texas Men, Women Add Two Divers Apiece To NCAA Lineups

Comments: 4

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.

2022 NCAA ZONE DIVING

  • Zone A: US Naval Academy / Annapolis, Md.
  • Zone B: Georgia Tech Aquatic Center / Atlanta, Ga.
  • Zone C: Canham Natatorium / Ann Arbor, Mich.
  • Zone D: Soderholm Aquatic Center / Madison, Wisc.
  • Zone E: Wall Aquatic Center / Flagstaff, Ariz.

WOMEN’S 3-METER

Minnesota’s Sarah Bacon picked up her second win of the competition in the women’s 3-meter, with the Texas’ Paola Pineda and Hailey Hernandez taking second and third.

The Longhorns had Pineda, Hernandez and Bridget O’Neil qualify on Monday, and then on Tuesday, they added two more for NCAAs with Jordan Skilken placing seventh and Morgan Menninger taking 10th on 3-meter.

The other new qualifier on the day was Texas A&M’s Alyssa Clairmont, who was eighth.

MEN’S 1-METER

Texas A&M’s Kurtis Mathews secured the victory in the men’s 1-meter event, with 3-meter winner Juan Hernandez of LSU finishing in the runner-up position.

There were 10 NCAA spots up for grabs in the event, with four men qualifying for the first time.

Texas A&M’s Victor Povzner punched his ticket to nationals after placing third, while TCU’s David Ekdahl and the Texas duo of Brendan McCourt and Andrew Harness also qualified.

Along with Noah Duperre and Manuel Borowski, the Longhorns now have four divers qualified for NCAAs.

QUALIFIERS LIST

Reimbursed divers are in bold and designated with a star*, with invited-but-not-reimbursed divers in non-bold. You can read more about the distinction below. Note that we’re covering which divers are currently in position to earn reimbursement, and that could change depending on results later in the competition.

Women
Diver Event(s)
Sarah Bacon, Minnesota* 1m, 3m
Bridget O’Neil, Texas* 1m, 3m
Hailey Hernandez, Texas* 1m, 3m
Chiara Pellacani, LSU* 1m, 3m
Paolo Pineda, Texas* 1m, 3m
Helle Tuxen, LSU* 1m, 3m
Joy Zhu, Minnesota* 1m, 3m
Montserrat Lavenant, LSU* 1m, 3m
Aimee Wilson, Texas A&M* 1m, 3m
Chloe Ceyanes, Texas A&M 1m
Jordan Skilken, Texas* 1m, 3m
Alyssa Clairmont, Texas A&M* 1m, 3m
Morgan Menninger, Texas* 3m

Men
Diver Event(s)
Juan Hernandez, LSU* 1m, 3m
Kurtis Mathews, Texas A&M* 1m, 3m
Adrian Abadia Garcia, LSU* 1m, 3m
Tazman Abramowicz, Wisconsin* 1m, 3m
Jake Butler, Minnesota* 1m, 3m
Noah Duperre, Texas* 1m, 3m
Mark Borowski, Texas 3m
Takuto Endo, Mizzou 3m
Victor Povzner, Texas A&M* 1m, 3m
David Ekdahl, TCU 1m, 3m
Brendan McCourt, Texas 1m
Andrew Harness, Texas 1m

SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES

You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here.

Effectively, each zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet.

The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Meow
1 minute ago

Does reimbursement happen on the swimming side too?

0
0
Reply
Dan
10 minutes ago

What will Texas most likely do now when they have 4 divers qualified?
Take 2 or 4 divers?

0
0
Reply
Horninco
Reply to  Dan
6 minutes ago

Most likely 4 divers as the extra two would score more than the one swimmer they would remove

0
0
Reply
Dan
10 minutes ago

What is the reason for divers having to finish Top 12 at their zone meet to be able to compete at at Nationals instead of being able to compete in any or all 3 events once they have been invited?

0
0
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!