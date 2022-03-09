2022 Zone D: Texas Men, Women Add Two Divers Apiece To NCAA Lineups

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.

2022 NCAA ZONE DIVING

Zone A: US Naval Academy / Annapolis, Md. Monday, March 7 – Wednesday, March 9 Live Results

US Naval Academy / Annapolis, Md. Zone B: Georgia Tech Aquatic Center / Atlanta, Ga. Sunday, March 6 – Wednesday, March 9 Live Results

Georgia Tech Aquatic Center / Atlanta, Ga. Zone C: Canham Natatorium / Ann Arbor, Mich. Monday, March 7 – Wednesday, March 9 Live Results

Canham Natatorium / Ann Arbor, Mich. Zone D: Soderholm Aquatic Center / Madison, Wisc. Monday, March 7 – Wednesday, March 9 Live Results

Soderholm Aquatic Center / Madison, Wisc. Zone E: Wall Aquatic Center / Flagstaff, Ariz. Monday, March 7 – Wednesday, March 9 Live Results

Wall Aquatic Center / Flagstaff, Ariz.

WOMEN’S 3-METER

Minnesota’s Sarah Bacon picked up her second win of the competition in the women’s 3-meter, with the Texas’ Paola Pineda and Hailey Hernandez taking second and third.

The Longhorns had Pineda, Hernandez and Bridget O’Neil qualify on Monday, and then on Tuesday, they added two more for NCAAs with Jordan Skilken placing seventh and Morgan Menninger taking 10th on 3-meter.

The other new qualifier on the day was Texas A&M’s Alyssa Clairmont, who was eighth.

MEN’S 1-METER

Texas A&M’s Kurtis Mathews secured the victory in the men’s 1-meter event, with 3-meter winner Juan Hernandez of LSU finishing in the runner-up position.

There were 10 NCAA spots up for grabs in the event, with four men qualifying for the first time.

Texas A&M’s Victor Povzner punched his ticket to nationals after placing third, while TCU’s David Ekdahl and the Texas duo of Brendan McCourt and Andrew Harness also qualified.

Along with Noah Duperre and Manuel Borowski, the Longhorns now have four divers qualified for NCAAs.

QUALIFIERS LIST

Reimbursed divers are in bold and designated with a star*, with invited-but-not-reimbursed divers in non-bold. You can read more about the distinction below. Note that we’re covering which divers are currently in position to earn reimbursement, and that could change depending on results later in the competition.

SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES

You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here.

Effectively, each zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet.

The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.