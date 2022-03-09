2022 Zone E: Stanford Men Qualify Third Diver for NCAAs On Day 2

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.

2022 NCAA ZONE DIVING

WOMEN’S 3-METER

Arizona’s Delaney Schnell made it two-for-two at the Zone E Championships in the women’s 3-meter event, rolling to a dominant victory with a total score of 792.30.

Stanford’s Maria Papworth Burrel and Carolina Sculti took second and third, while UCLA’s Hannah Butler was the only new qualifier on the day, placing fifth.

MEN’S PLATFORM

Arizona’s Bjorn Markentin booked the win in the men’s platform event to punch his ticket to NCAAs, as did the Utah duo of Ben Smyth and Jenner Pennock, Stanford’s Ethan Foster and Markentin’s Wildcat teammate Eric Correa.

The Cardinal now have three divers qualified, with Jack Ryan and Conor Casey solidifying their spots on yesterday’s 3-meter.

QUALIFIERS LIST

Reimbursed divers are in bold and designated with a star*, with invited-but-not-reimbursed divers in non-bold. You can read more about the distinction below. Note that we’re covering which divers are currently in position to earn reimbursement, and that could change depending on results later in the competition.

Women Diver Event(s) Delaney Schnell, Arizona* 1m, 3m Carolina Sculti, Stanford* 1m, 3m Nike Agunbiade, USC* 1m, 3m Daria Lenz, Stanford* 1m, 3m Maria Papworth Burrel, Stanford* 1m, 3m Kennedy Cribbs, BYU 1m Holly Waxman, Utah 1m, 3m Hannah Butler, UCLA* 1m, 3m Men Diver Event(s) Jack Ryan, Stanford* 3m Shangfei Wang, USC* 3m Georgii Korovin, USC* 3m, Pl Conor Casey, Stanford 3m Bjorn Markentin, Arizona* 3m, Pl Ben Smyth, Utah 3m, Pl Jenner Pennock, Utah Pl Ethan Foster, Stanford Pl Eric Correa, Arizona Pl

SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES

You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here.

Effectively, each zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet.

The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.