2022 ACC Swimming Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2022 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2022 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships conclude tonight with the fastest heats of the 1650s, finals of the 200 breast, 100 free, 200 back, and women’s platform diving, and timed finals of the 400 free relay.

On the women’s side, Virginia is in the lead as the Cavaliers seek to win a third-straight title. They’ve broken multiple relay records this week, but NC State is only back by about 35 points. Every race could be a battle tonight. Louisville’s Liberty Williams will be in lane for in the fastest heats 1650 while UVA will have two swimmers and NC State one. in The 200 back will feature defending champion Emma Muzzy of NC State racing against UVA’s Reilly Tiltmann, who had the fastest time in prelims. In the 100 free, Kate Douglass be aiming for her third individual title of the meet against teammate Gretchen Walsh and NC State’s Katharine Berkoff. NC State’s Sophie Hansson will be swimming for another breaststroke title in the 200 breast, she’ll face stiff competition from a UVA squad that includes Alex Walsh and Ella Nelson.

The NC State men, meanwhile, have a commanding lead, but there should be plenty of thrilling racing. 2021 runner-up Ross Dant of NC State will be next to top-seeded Mert Kilavuz info Georgia Tech in the 1650. Louisville’s Nick Albiero holds the top seed in the 200 back, an event he’s racing for the first time at ACCs. It’s anyone’s game in the 100 free, where Virginia Tech’s Youssef Ramadan had the fastest time this morning, but defending champion Matt Brownstead of UVA will be looking to hold his title. The 200 breast features an almost all new A-final, and Georgia Tech’s Caio Pumputis will be in lane 4, looking to reclaim the title after missing out on it last year.

The night will wrap will with the 400 free relays, where records could be on alert, capping off what’s been a spectacular week of racing.

SCORES AFTER DAY 4

WOMEN

Virginia – 1028.5 NC State – 993 Louisville – 787.5 UNC – 553 Duke – 534 Virginia Tech – 460 Notre Dame – 459 Florida State – 401 Miami (FL) – 336 Georgia Tech – 274 Pitt – 210 Boston College – 135

MEN

NC State – 1128.5 Louisville – 935.5 Virginia Tech – 790 Virginia – 715 Georgia Tech – 592.5 Florida State – 504 UNC – 432 Pitt – 361 Notre Dame – 326 Duke – 275 Boston College – 150.5 Miami (FL) – 116

Women’s 1650 – Timed Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 15:52.41

2021 NCAA Invite Time – 16:25.47

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 16:30.59

Meet Record – 15:25.30, Leah Smith (Virginia), 2016

Conference Record – 15:25.30, Leah Smith (Virginia), 2016

Top 3:

Louisville sophomore Liberty Williams absolutely crushed this swim, apparently by humming a song by Peach Pit throughout much of the race, according to her post-race interview. Last year, she took 2nd in 16:05.56. Tonight, she won in 15:43.21, over two seconds faster than the winning time by Paige Madden last year. Williams currently has the 2nd-fastest time in the nation this season, just behind the 15:42.37 Kristen Stege of Tennessee swam earlier this evening at the SEC Championships.

That’s the first ACC title in this event for Louisville, and it’s the first time in ten years that a school other than Virginia or NC State claimed this title.

Virgina Tech’s Chase Travis took 2nd in 16:00.54, improving both in place and time after going 16:14.41 for 4th last year. UVA’s Maddie Donohoe earned 3rd for the second year in a row. She improved from 16:10.32 last year to 16:03.28 tonight.

Early Heats Recap: NC State got the job done as best as they could, as Brooke Travis (16:11.88) and Katharine Foley (16:17.05) have the top two times heading into the fastest heat. Louisville’s Maddie Luther (16:24.26) was also under last year’s invite time.

Brooke Travis and Foley’s times held on to place 4th and 6th. UVA’s Emma Weyant added nearly 13 seconds to her seed time, taking 5th in 16:15.14

After that swim, NC State is now just 15.5 points behind UVA.

Men’s 1650 – Timed Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 14:27.93

2021 NCAA Invite Time – 15:01.33

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 15:01.33

Meet Record – 14:27.93, Zach Yeadon (Notre Dame), 2020

Conference Record – 14:24.43, Anton Ipsen (NC State), 2018

Top 3:

Indiana transfer Will Gallant stormed to an individual title in his first ACC 1650 as a member of the NC State Wolfpack. His time of 14:33.40 moves him up to #2 in the nation, behind only Florida’s Bobby Finke.

Gallant’s teammate Ross Dant repeated as the runner-up, swimming in 14:36.72, just about a second off of his time from last year. Georgia Tech freshman Mert Kilavuz added just a bit to his seed time, easily taking 3rd with a time of 14:43.26.

The Wolfpack took four of the top five spots, as Eric Knowles (14:52.50) and James Plage (14:59.76) were the only two other men to get under 15:00.

Early Heats Recap: UVA freshman Peter Thompson knocked a chunk off of his lifetime best and leads the pack by over nine seconds heading into the final heat, with a time of 15:06.66. Thompson’s time would hold up 7th overall. Louisville freshman Elijah Shoyat (15:14.81), Duke’s Brendan Driscoll (15:15.71), and FSU’s Zach Smith (15:16.74) hold the next four spots.

Women’s 200 Back – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:50.50

2021 NCAA Invite Time – 1:55.05

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:57.11

Meet Record – 1:49.61, Alexia Zevnik (NC State), 2017

Conference Record – 1:49.09, Alexia Zevnik (NC State), 2017

Top 3:

Th three women who ultimately finished in the top three were side by side with about 40 yards to go, and they remained next to each other as they lunged for the wall.

UVA’s Reilly Tiltmann managed to get her hand on the wall first in 1:50.49, touching just ahead of NC State’s Emma Muzzy (1:50.62) and Virginia Tech’s Emma Atkinson (1:50.64).

Tiltmann snapped a three-year winning streak by Muzzy. A Virginia or NC State swimmers has won this event every since 2011. Last year, Atkinson finished 4th in 1:51.64, and Tiltmann took 5th in 1:52.53.

It was also a tight race for 3rd, but Louisville freshman Rye Ulett touched in 1:52.58, just ahead of UNC’s Sophie Lindner (1:52.67) and teammate Paige Hetrick (1:52.84).

UVA freshman Ella Bathurst took 7th in 1:53.42, followed by NC State’s Kate Moore (1:53.88).

The Cavaliers picked up a few points versus the Wolfpack, and now lead by 19.5 points.

Men’s 200 Back – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:39.13

2021 NCAA Invite Time – 1:41.81

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:45.04

Meet Record – 1:37.71, Coleman Stewart (NC State), 2020

Conference Record – 1:37.71, Coleman Stewart (NC State), 2020

Top 3:

Virginia Tech fifty year Samuel Törnqvist captured his first individual ACC title in his very last swim, splitting 25.29 on the last 50 to storm home and win in 1:39.20. That appears to be the fastest time in the country, surpassing Destin Lasco’s 1:39.24.

Virginia freshman Jack Aikins took 2nd in 1:39.53, just ahead of NC State’s Hunter Tapp (1:39.60).

Louisville fifth year had the fastest time this morning, and added 0.07s tonight to take 4th in 1:39.70.

The top four men were all under last year’s winning time of 1:39.98.

NC State’s Kacper Stokowski swam a 1:40.20 for 5th, after taking 4th with a 1:41.91 last year. Georgia Tech freshman took 6th in 1:40.49.

Last year’s runner up, Justin Grender of UVA took 7th in 1:40.98 after going 1:40.63 in 2021. Florida State freshman Arijus Pavlidi rounded out the top 8 with a 1:41.30.

The Hokies also won the B-final with a 1:41.00 by freshman Nicolas Garcia, who was an Olympic 200 back finalist this past summer.

Women’s 100 Free – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 47.18

2021 NCAA Invite Time – 48.76

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 49.51

Meet Record – 46.57, Mallory Comerford (Louisville), 2019

Conference Record – 46.20, Mallory Comerford (Louisville), 2018

Top 3:

Kate Douglass defended her title in this event, but it was no walk in the park.

Instead, Douglass, teammate Gretchen Walsh, and NC State’s Katharine Berkoff matched each other stroke for stroke down the stretch, and it came down to the touch.

The UVA junior got her hand on the wall first, winning in 46.81. Walsh took 2nd in 46.86, and Berkoff took 3rd in 46.89.

Louisville’s Gabi Albiero took 4th in 47.67, just ahead of UNC’s Grace Countie (47.77). Albiero’s teammates Arina Openysheva (48.26) and Christiana Regenauer (48.60) took 6th and 8th, with NC State’s Annabel Crush 7th at 48.44

Men’s 100 Free – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 41.71

2021 NCAA Invite Time – 42.88

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 43.80

Meet Record – 41.41, Ryan Held (NC State), 2018

Conference Record – 41.05, Ryan Held (NC State), 2018

Top 3:

Hokie Youssef Ramadan nailed his final to turn get ahead of Virginia’s Matt King, and the Virginia Tech sophomore hung on down the stretch to beat King, 41.76 to 41.89.

In a heartfelt interview post-race, Ramadan thanked his teammates for their support, explaining “I’m a weird dude sometimes,” a remark which probably many swimmers can relate to.

Only 0.16s separated 3rd from 8th. UVA freshman Connor Boyle led that group with a 42.09, followed by teammate Matt Brownstead, the 2021 champion, who touched in 42.14.

Louisville’s Murilo Sartori took 5th in 42.18, followed by a NC State trio of Bartosz Piszczorowicz (42.21), Nyls Korstanje (42.24), and Luke Miller (42.25).

Last year, Brownstead won in 41.87, and Ramadan took 4th in 42.50. Korstanje didn’t compete last season, but he was the 2020 champion in this event, winning with a a 42.13. In a testimony to just how fast this event has gotten in only two years, Peter Varjasi of FSU took 2nd that year with a 42.68. That time would’ve placed 12th this year, which, interestingly enough, is where Varjasi finished tonight with a 42.75.

While the Hokies have been winning a lot of heats tonight, the Cavaliers have passed them for 3rd, 928 to 917, although Virgina Tech has more A-finalists in the 200 breast.

Women’s 200 Breast – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 2:06.58

2021 NCAA Invite Time – 2:10.37

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 2:13.97

Meet Record – 2:04.34, Emma Reaney (Notre Dame), 2014

Conference Record – 2:03.14, Kate Douglass (Virginia), 2022

Top 3 –

Sheesh. Last year, Alex Walsh finished 3rd in the 200 back at ACCs. Today, starting in the slowest heat in prelims, she ended up winning this event with the 3rd-fastest swim ever, breaking the ACC record in the process.

ALL-TIME TOP PERFORMANCES, WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

Lilly King, 2018 – 2:02.60 Lilly King, 2019 – 2:02.90 Alex Walsh, 2022 – 2:03.02 Kate Douglass, 2022 – 2:03.14

Walsh’s victory ended Sophie Hansson‘s three-year streak in this event, but wasn’t as if Hansson was slacking. She was faster tonight than she was in winning this event at last year’s NCAAs.

UVA’s Ella Nelson took 3rd for the 2nd year in a row, with her time of 2:04.95 almost a second faster than her time from last year.

Duke’s Sarah Foley wrapped up a strong meet with a 4th place effort in a time of 2:06.63.

NC State’s Andrea Podmanikova faded from 2nd last year to 5th year, touching in 2:06.78. Teammate Heather Maccausland took 8th in 2:12.22.

The Cavaliers had four women in this final, and Anna Keating finished 6th with a 2:07.86 and Alexis Wenger took 7th in 2:07.87.

At this point, UVA is leading by 61.5 points, but once Elizabeth Kaye’s points from a 13th place finish in the platform diving prelims is added in, the Cavaliers will have an insurmountable lead heading into the 400 free relay.

Men’s 200 Breast – Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:52.28

2021 NCAA Invite Time – 1:54.28

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:58.43

Meet Record – 1:51.26, Evgenii Somov (Louisville), 2021

Conference Record – 1:50.79, Caio Pumputis (Georgia Tech), 2019

Top 3:

Carles Coll Marti (Virginia Tech) – 1:51.69 Denis Petrashov (Louisville) – 1:51.89 Caio Pumputis (Georgia Tech) – 1:52.19

Virgina Tech is getting used to standing on the top of the podium tonight. Sophomore Carles Coll Marti moved up from his 7th place last year to grab his second individual title of the week, winning with a 1:51.69.

Louisville’s Denis Petrashov did his best to make up for defending champion Evgenii Somov’s absence from the A-final, taking 2nd in 1:51.89.

Caio Pumputis, the ACC record holder from Georgia Tech, took 3rd in 1:52.19 after taking 2nd to Somov last year in 1:51.81.

Notre Dame’s Josh Bottelberghe finished 4th just as he did last year, touching in 1:52.61.

Hokies AJ Pouch and Keith Myburgh touched 5th and 6th, in 1:53.01 and 1:53.53, followed by NC State’s Rafal Kusto at 1:53.71.

UVA freshman Max Iida looked strong early on in lane 8, but faded down the stretch, still touching in a lifetime best of 1:53.87. His teammate Noah Nichols won the B-final in 1:53.20. Still, the Hokies moved past the Cavaliers for 3rd. With a 1000-985 lead, Virginia Tech only needs a 5th place in the 400 free finish to guarantee beating Virginia, even if the Cavaliers win.

Women’s Platform Diving – Finals

Meet Record – 364.70, Katrina Young (Florid State), 2014

Conference Record – 367,20, Britany Viola (Miami), 2008

Women’s 400 Free Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 3:14.50

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 3:16.35

Meet Record – 3:09.45, Virginia – 3:09.45

Conference Record – 3:09.45, Virginia – 3:09.45

Men’s 400 Free Relay – Timed Finals