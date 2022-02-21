Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving Box Score

by Andrew Mering 0

February 21st, 2022 ACC, College, News, Previews & Recaps

2022 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Tuesday, February 15th to Saturday, February 19th
  • Where: McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta Georgia
  • Champions
    • Women: University of Virginia (18x)
  • Full Results

First a few notes

  • The Louisville sophomores were the top scoring class at the meet with 393 individual points. The Virginia freshmen were next best with 361
  • NC State got 126 individual points from 5th year seniors, the most of any team
  • The most points any team scored in an event was NC State’s 125 in the 200 IM
  • Virginia return the most individual points with 957.5 returning. Louisville and NC State look competitive for the next spot next year with Louisville bringing back 645 and NC State returning 663.
  • By Swimulator power points, the best swim of the meet was Kate Douglass‘ 21.00 50 freee.

Final Scores

1. UVA: 1418.5
2. NC State: 1347
3. Louisville: 1136.5
4. UNC: 760
5. Duke: 709
6. ND: 651
7. VT: 636
8. Florida St: 549
9. Miami: 411
10. GT: 407
11. PITT: 328
12. BC: 178

Individual Scores by Year

UVA NC State Louisville UNC Duke ND VT Florida St Miami GT PITT BC
FR 361 157 95 95 130 76 24 106 61 27 11 28
SO 257 222 393 116 141 72 169 79 32 28 36 0
JR 339.5 284 157 95 95 85 65 21 77 91 22 0
SR 141 298 190.5 198 105 192 80 99 26 95 69 0
5Y 0 126 37 0 0 0 66 0 19 0 12 0
Returning 957.5 663 645 306 366 233 258 206 170 146 69 28

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

UVA NC State Louisville UNC Duke ND VT Florida St Miami GT PITT BC
1 mtr Diving 32 25 7 48 61 51 22 0 79 29 8 0
800 Free Relay 96 81 61 96 111 95 74 46 119 63 40 30
200 Free Relay 160 137 115 148 157 139 124 94 151 97 80 60
500 Free 232 206 163 149 195 163 178 96 167 109 91 75
200 IM 323 331 219 159 226 176 183 127 167 109 91 75
50 Free 421 415 274 216 232 176 221 148 167 109 94 75
200 Medley Relay 485 471 324 268 280 222 255 202 211 141 134 105
400 IM 562 556 382 277 301 244 280 213 211 166 163 105
100 Fly 653 616 448 300 319 276 306 253 211 172 163 105
200 Free 751.5 675 540.5 314 354 303 340 253 211 174 163 105
3 mtr Diving 790.5 690 547.5 365 425 340 356 268 273 211 175 105
200 Fly 857.5 751 620.5 382 444 391 379 295 273 223 176 105
100 Back 912.5 838 653.5 463 484 397 416 313 278 223 176 105
100 Breast 964.5 937 735.5 499 484 413 416 353 296 242 176 105
400 Medley Relay 1028.5 993 787.5 553 534 459 460 401 336 274 210 135
1650 Free 1080.5 1065 847.5 553 553 490 495 408 357 300 236 148
200 Back 1149.5 1130 897.5 593 575 527 546 418 369 300 242 148
100 Free 1230.5 1197 978.5 639 582 541 581 446 371 300 243 148
200 Breast 1336.5 1275 1038.5 685 609 563 581 458 371 311 243 148
Platform Diving 1354.5 1291 1082.5 710 665 605 584 501 371 373 296 148
400 Free Relay 1418.5 1347 1136.5 760 709 651 636 549 411 407 328 178

Points in Each Event

What each team scored in each event

UVA NC State Louisville UNC Duke ND VT Florida St Miami GT PITT BC
1 mtr Diving 32 25 7 48 61 51 22 0 79 29 8 0
800 Free Relay 64 56 54 48 50 44 52 46 40 34 32 30
200 Free Relay 64 56 54 52 46 44 50 48 32 34 40 30
500 Free 72 69 48 1 38 24 54 2 16 12 11 15
200 IM 91 125 56 10 31 13 5 31 0 0 0 0
50 Free 98 84 55 57 6 0 38 21 0 0 3 0
200 Medley Relay 64 56 50 52 48 46 34 54 44 32 40 30
400 IM 77 85 58 9 21 22 25 11 0 25 29 0
100 Fly 91 60 66 23 18 32 26 40 0 6 0 0
200 Free 98.5 59 92.5 14 35 27 34 0 0 2 0 0
3 mtr Diving 39 15 7 51 71 37 16 15 62 37 12 0
200 Fly 67 61 73 17 19 51 23 27 0 12 1 0
100 Back 55 87 33 81 40 6 37 18 5 0 0 0
100 Breast 52 99 82 36 0 16 0 40 18 19 0 0
400 Medley Relay 64 56 52 54 50 46 44 48 40 32 34 30
1650 Free 52 72 60 0 19 31 35 7 21 26 26 13
200 Back 69 65 50 40 22 37 51 10 12 0 6 0
100 Free 81 67 81 46 7 14 35 28 2 0 1 0
200 Breast 106 78 60 46 27 22 0 12 0 11 0 0
Platform Diving 18 16 44 25 56 42 3 43 0 62 53 0
400 Free Relay 64 56 54 50 44 46 52 48 40 34 32 30

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)

Florida St ND PITT Louisville GT UNC BC Miami Duke NC State VT UVA
1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 3 0 9
2 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 2 3 1 6
3 0 1 0 2 0 2 0 1 0 4 2 4
4 1 0 1 5 0 1 0 0 2 4 1 1
5 0 0 0 1 2 4 0 0 0 4 2 3
6 0 1 0 4 0 2 0 1 1 5 0 2
7 1 1 0 3 1 1 0 0 1 4 1 3
8 0 2 0 3 1 2 0 0 0 5 1 2
9 1 2 0 4 2 0 0 0 0 3 2 3
10 1 1 0 5 0 1 0 0 3 1 1 3
11 2 3 0 1 1 2 0 0 3 1 2 1
12 3 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 3 3 1
13 2 2 0 3 0 1 0 0 1 2 1 4
14 1 6 1 2 0 1 1 0 1 2 0 1
15 1 0 3 0 2 2 0 2 4 1 0 1
16 2 2 2 1 1 2 0 1 1 2 1 0
17 1 1 0 4 1 3 0 2 0 2 0 2
18 1 1 0 4 0 3 0 1 4 1 1 0
19 2 1 2 2 3 1 0 1 0 1 2 1
20 2 1 0 1 2 0 0 1 3 2 2 2
21 4 2 0 1 2 2 0 0 3 0 1 2
22 1 2 1 0 1 2 0 0 2 2 2 2
23 3 1 3 0 2 1 0 2 2 0 1 1
24 4 1 2 0 3 2 0 1 2 0 1 0

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

UVA

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Walsh, Alexandr SO 96 200 IM 1 1:52.38 888 200 Free 1 1:42.28 856 200 Breast 1 2:03.02 913
Douglass, Kathe JR 96 50 Free 1 21.0 1025 100 Fly 1 49.86 925 100 Free 1 46.81 905
Weyant, Emma J FR 85 500 Free 1 4:37.23 779 400 IM 2 4:04.9 774 1650 Free 5 16:15.14 641
Tiltmann, Reill FR 85 200 Free 4 1:44.37 761 100 Back 3 50.42 846 200 Back 1 1:50.49 808
Walsh, Gretchen FR 84 50 Free 2 21.04 1014 100 Back 2 50.13 867 100 Free 2 46.86 899
Nelson, Ella E JR 84 200 IM 5 1:55.93 762 400 IM 1 4:02.11 821 200 Breast 3 2:04.95 851
Donohoe, Madely JR 69 500 Free 3 4:41.61 715 200 Free 12 1:46.63 671 1650 Free 3 16:03.28 688
Harter, Abigail SO 62 200 IM 9 1:55.9 763 100 Fly 10 52.15 742 200 Fly 5 1:55.43 739
Cuomo, Alexa M JR 61 50 Free 7 21.93 801 100 Fly 8 52.79 700 100 Free 11 48.74 720
Wenger, Alexis SR 57 50 Free 19 22.56 686 100 Breast 2 56.76 952 200 Breast 7 2:07.87 768
Nava, Jessica L SR 57 50 Free 17 22.53 691 100 Fly 9 51.71 773 200 Fly 2 1:54.54 769
Bathurst, Ella FR 52 200 IM 15 1:57.79 705 200 Free 10 1:46.02 695 200 Back 7 1:53.42 723
Keating, Anna E SO 48 200 IM 32 2:01.33 598 100 Breast 6 59.6 750 200 Breast 6 2:07.86 768
Kaye, Elizabeth FR 45 1 mtr Diving 17 233.45 3 mtr Diving 8 283.1 Platform Diving 13 228.35
Wilson, Sophia SO 33 200 IM 23 2:00.27 631 400 IM 10 4:11.6 671 200 Back 13 1:55.55 665
Menkhaus, Julia SR 27 500 Free 14 4:50.01 599 200 Free 37 1:49.52 555 200 Fly 13 1:56.55 702
Bell, Jenn A JR 23 1 mtr Diving 9 266.65 3 mtr Diving 22 266.05
Grosz, Maddy L SO 18 1 mtr Diving 25 225.0 3 mtr Diving 13 284.4 Platform Diving 21 209.35
Morris, Katheri FR 10 50 Free 27 22.96 616 200 Free 20 1:47.18 650 100 Free 20 49.62 648
Collins, Ella F JR 3.5 500 Free 38 4:55.86 509 200 Free 21 1:47.31 645 200 Fly 32 2:01.06 554
Bowen, Charlott JR 3 1 mtr Diving 22 227.05 3 mtr Diving 32 242.5 Platform Diving 31 160.8

NC State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Berkoff, Kathar JR 85 50 Free 4 21.66 859 100 Back 1 49.41 923 100 Free 3 46.89 896
Arens, Abigail SO 84 200 IM 3 1:55.16 787 100 Fly 5 51.62 780 200 Fly 1 1:54.11 784
Hansson, Sophie SR 80 50 Free 9 22.15 759 100 Breast 1 56.72 956 200 Breast 2 2:03.75 889
Alons, Kylee J SR 79 50 Free 5 21.71 848 100 Fly 2 50.82 841 100 Back 4 51.16 795
Sheble, Grace E FR 74 200 IM 7 1:56.08 757 400 IM 3 4:05.61 763 200 Fly 6 1:55.50 736
Moore, Kathleen 5Y 72 200 IM 6 1:56.01 759 400 IM 4 4:06.66 746 200 Back 8 1:53.88 710
Muzzy, Emma E SR 62 200 IM 13 1:57.00 728 100 Back 9 51.82 753 200 Back 2 1:50.62 804
Crush, Annabel FR 62 200 IM 12 1:56.85 733 200 Free 6 1:44.99 735 100 Free 7 48.44 745
Travis, Brooke JR 61 500 Free 8 4:45.29 665 400 IM 14 4:15.69 609 1650 Free 4 16:11.88 654
Maccausland, He JR 60 50 Free 14 22.55 687 100 Breast 5 59.47 758 200 Breast 8 2:12.22 659
Podmanikova, An SR 59 100 Fly 18 52.81 698 100 Breast 3 57.9 863 200 Breast 5 2:06.78 798
Poole, Julia T 5Y 54 200 IM 8 1:56.27 751 200 Free 15 1:46.71 668 200 Breast 9 2:09.46 727
Foley, Katharin JR 50 500 Free 7 4:44.84 671 400 IM 22 4:19.99 538 1650 Free 6 16:17.05 634
Hierath, Yara S SO 46 500 Free 6 4:44.61 674 1650 Free 8 16:26.84 593
Webb, Abbey C SO 40 50 Free 25 22.93 622 200 Free 7 1:45.04 733 100 Free 10 48.64 728
Zuburg, Ashton SO 28 1 mtr Diving 13 245.25 3 mtr Diving 17 276.25 Platform Diving 20 209.65
Synnott, Helene JR 28 1 mtr Diving 16 233.6 3 mtr Diving 19 274.35 Platform Diving 16 220.85
Lewicki, Katey SO 24 50 Free 58 23.67 480 100 Back 17 52.87 690 200 Back 12 1:55.48 667
Sheble, Carolin FR 21 500 Free 36 4:55.18 520 400 IM 11 4:13.05 650 200 Fly 20 1:58.24 649
Smith, Madelain SR 18 50 Free 60 23.68 478 100 Breast 12 1:00.61 691 200 Breast 22 2:14.05 613
Tate, Clara L SO 0 1 mtr Diving 27 222.1 3 mtr Diving 34 239.15 Platform Diving 30 167.2

Louisville

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Albiero, Gabrie SO 77 50 Free 6 21.77 835 100 Fly 3 50.9 835 100 Free 4 47.67 815
Hay, Abigail E JR 76 200 IM 4 1:55.25 784 400 IM 7 4:09.85 697 200 Fly 3 1:54.77 761
Ulett, Tristen SO 69 200 IM 10 1:56.36 748 100 Fly 4 51.39 797 200 Fly 4 1:55.14 748
Williams, Liber SO 69 500 Free 2 4:38.82 755 200 Free 17 1:46.51 676 1650 Free 1 15:43.21 770
Ulett, Ryenne D FR 66 400 IM 6 4:09.27 706 100 Back 11 52.26 726 200 Back 4 1:52.58 746
Hetrick, Paige SO 66 200 Free 5 1:44.80 743 100 Back 10 52.22 728 200 Back 6 1:52.84 739
Openysheva, Ari SR 58 50 Free 13 22.47 701 200 Free 9 1:45.76 705 100 Free 6 48.26 761
Regenauer, Chri JR 52 50 Free 10 22.24 742 100 Fly 14 52.76 702 100 Free 8 48.6 732
Astashkina, Mar SR 49 200 IM 19 1:59.08 666 100 Breast 7 59.74 741 200 Breast 9 2:08.74 745
Prassterink, El SO 42 1 mtr Diving 18 230.75 3 mtr Diving 18 275.9 Platform Diving 2 321.45
Kraus, Alena I SR 42 200 Free 14 1:46.69 669 200 Fly 9 1:55.08 750 100 Free 17 49.11 689
Friesen, Morgan 5Y 37 200 IM 46 2:03.88 512 100 Breast 9 59.64 747 200 Breast 10 2:10.56 700
Farrington, Ade SO 31 200 IM 49 2:04.9 474 100 Breast 8 59.86 734 200 Breast 17 2:12.63 649
McCormick, Paig SO 30 500 Free 13 4:49.27 610 400 IM 16 4:18.61 562 1650 Free 20 16:45.48 508
Luther, Madison JR 29 500 Free 19 4:48.49 621 200 Free 28 1:48.27 607 1650 Free 7 16:24.26 604
Dunn, Diana G SR 24.5 200 IM 18 1:58.9 672 200 Free 21 1:47.31 645 200 Breast 13 2:13.39 630
Nevmovenko, Pol FR 22 500 Free 30 4:53.00 555 200 Free 8 1:47.03 656 100 Free 45 50.98 531
Wheeler, Kaylee SR 17 50 Free 40 23.26 562 100 Breast 10 59.84 735 200 Breast 34 2:17.55 516
Bullock, Riley SO 9 1 mtr Diving 32 214.75 3 mtr Diving 38 219.2 Platform Diving 17 218.35
Leonard, Grace FR 7 Platform Diving 18 214.4

UNC

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Vazquez, Aranza SO 78 1 mtr Diving 4 338.65 3 mtr Diving 3 377.2 Platform Diving 5 275.7
Countie, Grace SR 77 50 Free 3 21.45 907 100 Back 5 51.95 745 100 Free 5 47.77 806
Lindner, Sophie SR 63 200 Free 13 1:46.64 671 100 Back 6 51.97 743 200 Back 5 1:52.67 743
Vannote, Elizab JR 49 200 IM 17 1:58.45 685 100 Fly 7 52.16 742 200 Fly 10 1:55.43 739
Burrell, Paige JR 46 1 mtr Diving 8 270.65 3 mtr Diving 6 348.55
Pattison, Greer FR 46 50 Free 16 22.65 670 100 Back 8 52.29 724 200 Back 14 1:55.84 657
Higgs, Lillian SR 32 200 IM 33 2:01.43 595 100 Breast 11 1:00.29 709 200 Breast 11 2:12.12 661
Lowe, Heidi D SR 26 50 Free 18 22.54 689 100 Back 18 53.24 669 100 Free 15 49.4 666
Rudolph, Alexan SO 23 200 IM 24 2:00.82 614 100 Breast 18 1:00.92 673 200 Breast 12 2:12.28 657
Nel, Olivia FR 21 50 Free 15 22.56 686 100 Back 22 53.76 639 100 Free 19 49.37 668
Ward, Katharine SO 15 200 IM 41 2:02.65 555 100 Breast 21 1:01.24 655 200 Breast 16 2:13.81 619
Duus, Mia S FR 13 500 Free 45 4:59.7 442 400 IM 17 4:15.06 619 200 Breast 21 2:13.98 615
Smith, Skyler A FR 9 50 Free 37 23.22 569 100 Breast 17 1:00.74 683 200 Breast 38 2:18.66 482
Rauch, Katie I FR 3 500 Free 24 4:52.86 557 200 Free 45 1:50.89 493 200 Back 23 1:57.89 600
Nel, Georgia FR 3 200 IM 36 2:02.16 571 200 Free 34 1:49.04 575 100 Free 22 49.83 631
Sowards, Elizab FR 0 200 IM 34 2:01.71 586 100 Fly 27 54.24 604 100 Back 26 54.25 610
Dragelin, Amy G JR 0 200 IM 25 2:00.57 621 200 Free 31 1:48.61 593 100 Free 26 49.97 620
Paul, Jess J FR 0 1 mtr Diving 38 198.2 3 mtr Diving 39 218.3 Platform Diving 26 200.4
Isley, Courtney SO 0 50 Free 46 23.35 544 200 Free 44 1:50.88 493 100 Free 31 50.28 594
Gschwind, Olivi FR 0 50 Free 57 23.6 494 200 Free 46 1:51.24 476 100 Free 44 50.97 532
Smith, Addison JR 0 500 Free 40 4:58.52 463 200 Free 26 1:48.03 616 200 Fly 31 2:00.8 563

Duke

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Omeara, Margo E FR 90 1 mtr Diving 1 354.75 3 mtr Diving 4 367.1 Platform Diving 1 324.95
Foley, Sarah E SO 82 200 IM 2 1:54.47 811 200 Free 2 1:44.1 772 200 Breast 4 2:06.63 802
Watson, Aliyah JR 63 1 mtr Diving 11 254.05 3 mtr Diving 7 286.4 Platform Diving 6 271.2
Chang, Yi Xuan FR 40 500 Free 10 4:45.05 668 200 Free 18 1:46.70 668 1650 Free 11 16:32.86 567
Lee, Easop SR 31 100 Fly 23 53.75 637 100 Back 15 53.1 677 200 Back 10 1:54.35 697
Purnell, Cather SO 30 500 Free 11 4:47.62 633 400 IM 13 4:15.61 611
Hollander, Shay SR 22 50 Free 23 22.82 641 100 Back 14 52.9 688 100 Free 18 49.34 671
Whitlow, Cabell SR 19 200 IM 26 2:00.74 616 400 IM 18 4:15.4 614 200 Fly 15 1:57.85 661
Pullinger, Madd SR 18 1 mtr Diving 24 225.7 3 mtr Diving 10 289.4
Mullin, Kate P JR 17 1 mtr Diving 15 235.35 3 mtr Diving 20 273.2
Callard, Lucy H SR 15 500 Free 20 4:49.51 607 200 Fly 18 1:57.28 679 1650 Free 22 16:50.41 483
Lenihan, Emily SO 13 100 Fly 21 53.57 649 100 Back 21 53.72 641 200 Back 20 1:57.03 625
Ozkan, Aleyna SO 12 50 Free 63 24.05 400 100 Fly 15 52.88 694 100 Free 53 52.41 390
Shuppert, Emma JR 11 100 Back 16 53.4 660 200 Back 27 2:00.35 524
Snyder, Sarah J JR 4 50 Free 21 22.65 670 100 Fly 26 54.12 612 100 Free 30 50.27 594
Belyakov, Cathe SO 4 200 IM 22 1:59.94 641 100 Breast 25 1:02.15 603 200 Breast 24 2:14.89 592
Truong, Kyanh FR 0 50 Free 43 23.29 556 100 Fly 27 54.24 604 100 Free 37 50.59 567
Lusk, Zoe M SR 0 200 IM 45 2:03.37 530 100 Back 30 54.58 589 200 Breast 28 2:16.41 550
Peroni, Rachel SR 0 50 Free 48 23.36 542 100 Fly 25 54.04 618 100 Back 28 54.32 605
Smith, Mckenna FR 0 50 Free 28 22.98 613 100 Free 25 49.97 620
Tighe, Olivia L JR 0 500 Free 49 5:04.96 348 200 Free 36 1:49.48 556 100 Free 35 50.47 577

ND

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Straub, Kelly M SR 70 1 mtr Diving 7 286.55 3 mtr Diving 9 305.75 Platform Diving 3 287.65
Gillilan, Colee JR 59 200 IM 14 1:57.24 721 100 Fly 6 52.13 744 200 Fly 8 1:55.85 725
Thomas, Luciana SR 58 500 Free 9 4:44.96 670 400 IM 8 4:13.16 648 200 Fly 11 1:55.83 725
Wiese, Annie B SR 43 1 mtr Diving 12 251.3 3 mtr Diving 14 283.95 Platform Diving 12 231.85
Whiting, Sydney SO 25 50 Free 51 23.43 529 200 Free 16 1:47.08 654 100 Free 13 49.35 670
Eyolfson, Saman SR 21 500 Free 21 4:49.57 606 400 IM 30 4:23.28 477 1650 Free 10 16:30.12 579
Jew, Eleanor S JR 20 200 IM 40 2:02.63 555 100 Breast 14 1:00.68 687 200 Breast 18 2:13.07 638
Deuel, Megan G SO 18 200 IM 48 2:04.50 489 100 Fly 20 53.19 673 200 Fly 14 1:56.72 697
Herceg, Ana FR 17 500 Free 44 4:59.23 451 200 Free 11 1:46.46 678 200 Back 24 1:57.96 598
Brady, Calie E FR 17 1 mtr Diving 14 242.0 3 mtr Diving 21 270.1 Platform Diving 27 199.05
Chelsvig, Kalli SO 16 500 Free 35 4:54.82 526 200 Free 27 1:48.14 612 200 Back 11 1:55.16 675
Christman, Made FR 15 50 Free 29 22.99 611 100 Back 19 53.33 664 200 Back 17 1:55.08 678
Graves, Maggie FR 14 500 Free 26 4:52.23 566 200 Free 57 1:52.84 398 1650 Free 13 16:33.73 563
Bender, Sarah N SO 13 200 IM 39 2:02.47 561 400 IM 26 4:21.08 518 200 Breast 14 2:13.54 626
Behm, Ann E FR 11 200 Free 39 1:49.73 545 100 Back 31 54.72 581 200 Back 16 1:56.78 631
Potter, Madison JR 3 50 Free 35 23.09 593 100 Fly 22 53.59 647 100 Free 36 50.51 574
Fry, Elizabeth JR 3 200 IM 43 2:03.03 542 100 Breast 22 1:01.33 650 200 Breast 31 2:16.97 533
Lugbill, Reese FR 2 400 IM 25 4:20.58 527 100 Breast 31 1:03.26 535 200 Breast 23 2:14.12 611
Scannell, Quinn 5Y 0 50 Free 32 23.05 600 100 Fly 35 55.11 542 100 Free 28 50.13 606
Geriane, Jessic FR 0 50 Free 44 23.31 552 100 Back 25 54.22 611 100 Free 41 50.78 550
Gleason, Emma K SO 0 100 Fly 31 54.5 586 200 Fly 25 1:59.75 599

VT

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Atkinson, Emma SO 77 200 Free 3 1:44.32 763 100 Back 7 52.28 725 200 Back 3 1:50.64 803
Gyorgy, Reka 5Y 66 500 Free 4 4:42.7 700 400 IM 5 4:08.12 723 200 Fly 12 1:56.47 705
Travis, Chase C SO 53 500 Free 5 4:43.12 695 1650 Free 2 16:00.54 699
Shackelford, Sa JR 42 50 Free 11 22.31 729 200 Free 19 1:47.07 654 100 Free 9 48.55 736
Bentz, Caroline SO 39 200 IM 20 1:59.74 647 100 Back 13 52.81 694 200 Back 9 1:54.28 699
Landon, Anna G SR 37 50 Free 8 22.22 746 100 Breast 28 1:02.48 583 100 Free 12 49.04 695
Moravek, Teagan SR 20 1 mtr Diving 10 260.2 3 mtr Diving 28 251.6 Platform Diving 22 209.0
Mroz, Izzi M SR 16 1 mtr Diving 26 224.4 3 mtr Diving 11 288.6 Platform Diving 25 200.65
Alonso, Luana FR 15 50 Free 46 23.35 544 100 Fly 12 52.53 717 200 Fly 28 2:00.39 578
Franz, Karisa B JR 13 100 Fly 16 53.0 686 200 Fly 23 2:00.18 585 100 Free 32 50.35 588
Miller, Morgan JR 9 500 Free 22 4:49.62 605 200 Free 32 1:48.77 586 200 Fly 19 1:57.74 664
Vos, Loulou SR 7 500 Free 29 4:52.97 555 200 Free 43 1:50.24 523 1650 Free 18 16:43.35 518
Fisher, Miah FR 5 1 mtr Diving 20 228.7 3 mtr Diving 35 231.75 Platform Diving 32 154.8
Eastmond, Alexa FR 4 200 IM 56 2:06.13 427 400 IM 37 4:29.92 342 200 Back 21 1:57.21 619
Pouch, Rose E JR 1 200 IM 30 2:00.94 610 200 Free 24 1:47.84 624 100 Free 42 50.84 544
Larson, Abigail SR 0 50 Free 38 23.24 565 100 Fly 43 57.7 331 100 Free 47 51.16 514
Ryan, Sophia A JR 0 500 Free 34 4:54.15 537 1650 Free 27 16:59.24 437 200 Back 32 2:02.8 439
Rigg, Charlotte FR 0 400 IM 35 4:26.43 413 100 Breast 32 1:03.35 529 200 Breast 32 2:17.16 528
Judge, Megan E JR 0 50 Free 49 23.38 538 200 Free 35 1:49.05 575 100 Free 40 50.76 551
Perezous, Janik FR 0 200 IM 52 2:05.66 445 100 Back 34 55.58 524 200 Back 28 2:00.75 511
Slayton, Alexan SR 0 50 Free 52 23.47 521 100 Back 33 55.55 526 100 Free 57 52.8 351

Florida St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Jernstedt, Edit FR 43 200 IM 21 1:59.83 644 100 Fly 11 52.46 721 200 Fly 7 1:55.80 726
Kucheran, Nina SR 42 200 IM 11 1:56.78 735 100 Breast 4 59.02 786
Johnson, Vivian SO 35 1 mtr Diving 36 203.5 3 mtr Diving 12 287.4 Platform Diving 9 239.7
Moynihan, Rebec SR 28 50 Free 12 22.44 706 100 Free 14 49.39 667
Huggins, Madeli FR 26 200 IM 47 2:04.38 494 100 Breast 13 1:00.64 689 200 Breast 15 2:13.65 623
Halden, Jenny SO 19 50 Free 20 22.62 675 100 Fly 13 52.7 705 100 Free 50 51.38 493
Gregersen, Isab FR 17 1 mtr Diving 30 218.55 3 mtr Diving 30 247.05 Platform Diving 10 238.2
Quaglieri, Tani JR 15 50 Free 26 22.93 622 100 Back 12 52.45 715 100 Free 27 50.08 610
Fernandes, Arya SR 13 200 IM 27 2:00.81 614 100 Fly 17 52.68 707 200 Fly 21 1:58.62 636
Womer, Hannah C SR 12 200 IM 16 2:01.88 580 100 Fly 24 54.01 620 200 Fly 27 2:00.24 583
Kurdi, Zsofia SO 12 50 Free 24 22.99 611 100 Breast 26 1:02.32 593 100 Free 16 49.58 652
Murray, Pia J SO 9 100 Fly 27 54.24 604 100 Back 23 53.96 627 200 Back 18 1:55.80 658
Boals, Sydney E FR 8 500 Free 23 4:51.13 583 400 IM 20 4:19.38 548 1650 Free 24 16:55.19 459
Cervantes Milan FR 6 1 mtr Diving 41 182.3 3 mtr Diving 31 243.7 Platform Diving 19 210.1
VanOvermeiren, JR 6 200 IM 44 2:03.3 532 400 IM 19 4:17.11 587 200 Breast 37 2:18.21 496
McDonald, Madel SR 4 50 Free 33 23.06 598 100 Back 24 54.2 613 200 Back 22 1:57.37 615
Muzito, Gloria FR 4 50 Free 34 23.08 595 200 Free 51 1:51.99 440 100 Free 21 49.82 632
Griffiths, Phoe SO 4 500 Free 28 4:52.45 563 200 Free 30 1:48.47 599 1650 Free 21 16:49.98 485
Trieschmann, Em FR 2 500 Free 32 4:53.06 554 200 Free 40 1:49.97 535 1650 Free 23 16:53.00 470
Emary, Magdalen SR 0 500 Free 46 5:00.42 429 400 IM 32 4:24.84 446 1650 Free 29 17:09.31 383
Herbet, Jaden H SO 0 100 Fly 33 54.88 559 100 Back 27 54.25 610 200 Back 25 1:59.15 563

Miami

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Vallee, Mia J JR 60 1 mtr Diving 2 353.85 3 mtr Diving 1 412.15
Gullstrand, Emm FR 55 1 mtr Diving 3 344.65 3 mtr Diving 2 403.0
Haffety, Millie SR 26 1 mtr Diving 6 287.35 3 mtr Diving 23 264.75
Cera, Adrianna SO 21 500 Free 17 4:47.36 637 200 Free 33 1:48.79 586 1650 Free 15 16:36.85 549
Huizinga, Danik 5Y 17 100 Back 20 53.38 661 200 Back 15 1:56.75 632
Otava, Aino E JR 16 500 Free 18 4:48.28 624 200 Fly 26 1:59.95 593 1650 Free 17 16:41.67 526
Sundstrand, Emm SO 11 200 IM 35 2:01.72 585 100 Breast 16 1:01.1 663 200 Breast 30 2:16.77 539
Carvalho, Giuli FR 6 100 Fly 32 54.54 583 100 Breast 19 1:01.15 660 200 Breast 29 2:16.55 546
San Nicolas Mar 5Y 2 50 Free 56 23.59 496 200 Free 25 1:47.84 624 100 Free 23 50.06 612
Mason, Zorryonn JR 1 200 IM 31 2:01.00 608 100 Breast 24 1:01.88 619 200 Breast 26 2:15.56 573
Forsythe, Una L JR 0 200 IM 60 2:10.88 247 400 IM 39 4:38.23 187 200 Fly 44 2:06.96 323
Bitting, Kaitly FR 0 200 IM 59 2:08.16 347 400 IM 38 4:30.16 337 200 Fly 42 2:05.4 385
McGinnis, Grace SR 0 500 Free 47 5:02.33 395 200 Free 48 1:51.69 454 100 Free 56 52.76 355
Hinton, Jacey L FR 0 50 Free 41 23.28 558 200 Free 47 1:51.46 466 100 Free 34 50.45 579
Ho, Lucy Y SO 0 50 Free 64 24.13 383 100 Back 40 57.11 413 100 Free 60 53.26 307
Brattoli, Arian FR 0 200 IM 53 2:05.79 440 100 Breast 36 1:04.52 450 200 Breast 41 2:20.48 424
Knapp, Sydney E 5Y 0 50 Free 36 23.15 582 200 Free 38 1:49.62 550 100 Free 33 50.42 582
Traba, Isabel F JR 0 200 IM 51 2:05.16 464 400 IM 29 4:22.75 487 200 Fly 33 2:01.29 546
Miller, Lucia C FR 0 50 Free 61 23.97 417 100 Breast 34 1:03.83 497 100 Free 55 52.51 380
Sowell, Nicole JR 0 500 Free 50 5:05.36 341 200 Free 60 1:54.71 308 100 Free 58 53.01 331
Lauther, Madeli SR 0 50 Free 66 24.64 281 100 Fly 42 56.91 396 200 Fly 45 2:11.04 184

GT

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Hidalgo, Cami M SR 72 1 mtr Diving 5 314.35 3 mtr Diving 5 350.5 Platform Diving 8 260.05
Campbell, Mcken JR 41 500 Free 15 4:50.4 594 400 IM 9 4:11.23 677 200 Fly 17 1:56.29 711
Woodruff, Carme JR 38 1 mtr Diving 21 227.35 3 mtr Diving 16 277.9 Platform Diving 7 268.8
Johnson, Morgan SR 20 500 Free 33 4:54.1 537 200 Free 41 1:50.05 531 1650 Free 9 16:29.88 580
Sabin, Clarissa FR 18 200 IM 38 2:02.3 566 100 Breast 15 1:01.05 666 200 Breast 19 2:13.25 633
Bradescu, Anna SO 17 1 mtr Diving 39 191.85 3 mtr Diving 24 260.2 Platform Diving 11 236.2
Butterfield, Cl SO 10 100 Fly 38 56.05 468 100 Breast 20 1:01.22 656 200 Breast 20 2:13.29 632
Schramm Seifer, JR 6 500 Free 27 4:52.25 566 200 Free 59 1:53.48 367 1650 Free 19 16:44.39 513
Ripkova, Zora FR 6 100 Fly 19 53.09 680 200 Fly 28 2:00.39 578
Cohen, Abigail JR 4 500 Free 39 4:57.99 472 400 IM 21 4:19.48 547 200 Fly 34 2:02.12 515
Tacyildiz, Defn FR 3 400 IM 27 4:22.52 491 200 Fly 22 1:58.89 628 1650 Free 25 16:55.46 457
Williams, Nicol SR 2 200 IM 55 2:05.89 436 100 Breast 23 1:01.64 633 200 Breast 36 2:17.86 507
Switzer, Brooke JR 2 500 Free 31 4:53.05 554 200 Free 23 1:47.48 638 100 Free 38 50.63 563
Kuramoto, Rei SO 1 200 IM 29 2:00.87 612 400 IM 24 4:26.68 408 200 Fly 39 2:03.74 452
Dekshenieks, Ke SR 1 1 mtr Diving 29 218.7 3 mtr Diving 27 255.75 Platform Diving 24 201.05
Dirkzwager, Ast SO 0 200 IM 54 2:05.87 437 100 Back 36 55.84 506 200 Back 30 2:02.39 454
Merk, Lindsey M SO 0 50 Free 62 24.0 411 100 Fly 36 55.49 513 200 Fly 35 2:02.81 489
Fulton, Rachel FR 0 50 Free 38 23.24 565 100 Back 41 57.22 405 100 Free 46 51.12 518
Graham, Emily M SR 0 50 Free 58 23.67 480 100 Breast 30 1:02.85 561 200 Breast 35 2:17.73 511
Davis, Lauren SO 0 1 mtr Diving 35 204.0 3 mtr Diving 25 256.45 Platform Diving 28 197.65
Murphy, Sophie FR 0 50 Free 54 23.52 511 200 Free 42 1:50.22 524 100 Back 39 56.72 442

PITT

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Read, Amy SR 38 1 mtr Diving 33 212.4 3 mtr Diving 15 281.3 Platform Diving 4 278.3
Anderson, Daisy JR 22 400 IM 12 4:13.84 638 200 Fly 24 2:00.84 562 200 Back 19 1:56.12 650
McDaniels, Clai SO 18 1 mtr Diving 19 229.2 3 mtr Diving 26 256.15 Platform Diving 15 226.2
Tinneny, Jacque SR 15 500 Free 25 4:51.99 570 400 IM 33 4:24.93 444 1650 Free 12 16:33.38 565
Gravgaard, Emma SO 15 1 mtr Diving 23 226.95 3 mtr Diving 37 229.2 Platform Diving 14 226.95
Nalls, Madison SR 12 500 Free 16 4:52.99 555 200 Free 29 1:48.38 602 100 Free 24 50.14 605
Shepherd, Sarah 5Y 12 200 IM 27 2:00.81 614 400 IM 15 4:16.23 601 200 Breast 27 2:15.7 570
Mock, Tessa J FR 11 500 Free 37 4:55.31 518 200 Free 54 1:52.76 402 1650 Free 16 16:39.04 539
Yendell, Sophie SO 3 50 Free 22 22.71 660 100 Fly 30 54.43 591 100 Free 51 51.46 485
Elliott, Dakota SR 2 200 IM 37 2:02.17 571 400 IM 23 4:20.93 521 200 Fly 43 2:05.51 381
Buchwald, Seren SR 2 1 mtr Diving 34 204.3 3 mtr Diving 29 249.15 Platform Diving 23 202.3
Gould, Meredith JR 0 1 mtr Diving 40 182.7 Platform Diving 29 188.2
Sunseri, Mia G FR 0 200 IM 42 2:02.97 544 400 IM 28 4:22.53 491 200 Breast 39 2:18.83 477
Berger, Jillian FR 0 500 Free 41 4:58.6 462 200 Free 53 1:52.75 403 200 Fly 37 2:03.08 478
Schulz, Janelle FR 0 50 Free 50 23.39 536 200 Free 50 1:51.82 448 100 Free 43 50.85 543
Fuhrmann, Kate JR 0 50 Free 45 23.33 548 100 Breast 33 1:03.66 509 100 Free 29 50.18 602
Licht, Abby R SO 0 500 Free 42 4:58.72 460 200 Free 61 1:54.85 302 1650 Free 26 16:56.36 452
Detwiler, Tatum JR 0 200 IM 50 2:05.13 465 100 Breast 29 1:02.83 562 200 Breast 44 2:22.38 360
Graham, Kayla P JR 0 100 Back 29 54.52 593 200 Back 29 2:02.21 460
Knepper, Sophie FR 0 200 Free 55 1:52.78 401 100 Back 35 55.8 509 200 Back 34 2:02.96 433
Rodriguez, Sydn FR 0 400 IM 34 4:26.32 416 200 Fly 30 2:00.56 572 200 Back 26 2:00.32 525

BC

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Kramer, Megan M FR 28 500 Free 12 4:48.57 620 400 IM 31 4:23.4 474 1650 Free 14 16:36.3 551
Poulin, Olivia JR 0 1 mtr Diving 28 219.05 3 mtr Diving 33 240.45
Zinis, Sofia E JR 0 50 Free 31 23.03 604 100 Back 38 56.68 445 100 Free 49 51.3 501
Leonard, Mary K FR 0 500 Free 51 5:08.75 282 200 Free 63 1:57.87 180 1650 Free 30 17:38.74 231
Baldacci, Giova SO 0 50 Free 53 23.49 517 100 Breast 27 1:02.45 585 200 Breast 32 2:17.16 528
Gannon, Mary C JR 0 100 Fly 34 55.09 543 200 Fly 41 2:05.04 400 100 Free 54 52.5 381
Buchanan, Macke SR 0 1 mtr Diving 31 216.55 3 mtr Diving 36 230.5
Schone, Isabel SO 0 500 Free 52 5:09.27 273 200 Free 62 1:55.82 259 100 Free 59 53.08 324
Bradac, Catheri FR 0 100 Breast 35 1:04.03 484 200 Breast 42 2:21.34 395
Howard, Olivia FR 0 500 Free 43 4:58.85 457 200 Free 52 1:52.45 417 1650 Free 28 17:03.74 413
Murtagh, Liza M FR 0 200 IM 57 2:06.18 425 400 IM 36 4:28.45 372 200 Breast 40 2:19.2 465
Blaze, Isabel W SR 0 100 Fly 41 56.55 426 200 Fly 36 2:02.82 488 100 Free 61 53.68 269
Russell, Claire SO 0 50 Free 65 24.43 321 100 Back 37 56.17 482 200 Back 35 2:03.74 404
Drumm, Katie J SO 0 50 Free 41 23.28 558 100 Fly 39 56.12 462 100 Free 52 51.99 433
Scott, Ashleigh SR 0 50 Free 55 23.55 505 200 Free 49 1:51.71 453 100 Free 48 51.28 503
Ryalls, Lindsey JR 0 500 Free 48 5:04.22 361 200 Free 58 1:53.20 380 200 Fly 40 2:03.84 448
Lantin, Alexa T SR 0 200 IM 58 2:07.55 371 200 Breast 43 2:21.63 385
Sielicki, Laure SO 0 100 Fly 37 55.61 503 100 Back 32 55.2 550 200 Back 31 2:02.43 452
Smith, Samantha FR 0 100 Fly 40 56.29 448 200 Fly 38 2:03.66 455 200 Back 33 2:02.92 434
Dolan, Haley C SR 0 50 Free 30 23.01 607 200 Free 56 1:52.82 399 100 Free 39 50.75 552
King, Anna Mae SO 0 1 mtr Diving 37 202.35 3 mtr Diving 40 201.9

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!