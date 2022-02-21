2022 ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving Box Score

2022 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Tuesday, February 15th to Saturday, February 19th
- Where: McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta Georgia
- Champions
- Women: University of Virginia (18x)
- Full Results
First a few notes
- The Louisville sophomores were the top scoring class at the meet with 393 individual points. The Virginia freshmen were next best with 361
- NC State got 126 individual points from 5th year seniors, the most of any team
- The most points any team scored in an event was NC State’s 125 in the 200 IM
- Virginia return the most individual points with 957.5 returning. Louisville and NC State look competitive for the next spot next year with Louisville bringing back 645 and NC State returning 663.
- By Swimulator power points, the best swim of the meet was Kate Douglass‘ 21.00 50 freee.
Final Scores
1. UVA: 1418.5
2. NC State: 1347
3. Louisville: 1136.5
4. UNC: 760
5. Duke: 709
6. ND: 651
7. VT: 636
8. Florida St: 549
9. Miami: 411
10. GT: 407
11. PITT: 328
12. BC: 178
Individual Scores by Year
|
|UVA
|NC State
|Louisville
|UNC
|Duke
|ND
|VT
|Florida St
|Miami
|GT
|PITT
|BC
|FR
|361
|157
|95
|95
|130
|76
|24
|106
|61
|27
|11
|28
|SO
|257
|222
|393
|116
|141
|72
|169
|79
|32
|28
|36
|0
|JR
|339.5
|284
|157
|95
|95
|85
|65
|21
|77
|91
|22
|0
|SR
|141
|298
|190.5
|198
|105
|192
|80
|99
|26
|95
|69
|0
|5Y
|0
|126
|37
|0
|0
|0
|66
|0
|19
|0
|12
|0
|Returning
|957.5
|663
|645
|306
|366
|233
|258
|206
|170
|146
|69
|28
Score Progression
What the score was after each event
|
|UVA
|NC State
|Louisville
|UNC
|Duke
|ND
|VT
|Florida St
|Miami
|GT
|PITT
|BC
|1 mtr Diving
|32
|25
|7
|48
|61
|51
|22
|0
|79
|29
|8
|0
|800 Free Relay
|96
|81
|61
|96
|111
|95
|74
|46
|119
|63
|40
|30
|200 Free Relay
|160
|137
|115
|148
|157
|139
|124
|94
|151
|97
|80
|60
|500 Free
|232
|206
|163
|149
|195
|163
|178
|96
|167
|109
|91
|75
|200 IM
|323
|331
|219
|159
|226
|176
|183
|127
|167
|109
|91
|75
|50 Free
|421
|415
|274
|216
|232
|176
|221
|148
|167
|109
|94
|75
|200 Medley Relay
|485
|471
|324
|268
|280
|222
|255
|202
|211
|141
|134
|105
|400 IM
|562
|556
|382
|277
|301
|244
|280
|213
|211
|166
|163
|105
|100 Fly
|653
|616
|448
|300
|319
|276
|306
|253
|211
|172
|163
|105
|200 Free
|751.5
|675
|540.5
|314
|354
|303
|340
|253
|211
|174
|163
|105
|3 mtr Diving
|790.5
|690
|547.5
|365
|425
|340
|356
|268
|273
|211
|175
|105
|200 Fly
|857.5
|751
|620.5
|382
|444
|391
|379
|295
|273
|223
|176
|105
|100 Back
|912.5
|838
|653.5
|463
|484
|397
|416
|313
|278
|223
|176
|105
|100 Breast
|964.5
|937
|735.5
|499
|484
|413
|416
|353
|296
|242
|176
|105
|400 Medley Relay
|1028.5
|993
|787.5
|553
|534
|459
|460
|401
|336
|274
|210
|135
|1650 Free
|1080.5
|1065
|847.5
|553
|553
|490
|495
|408
|357
|300
|236
|148
|200 Back
|1149.5
|1130
|897.5
|593
|575
|527
|546
|418
|369
|300
|242
|148
|100 Free
|1230.5
|1197
|978.5
|639
|582
|541
|581
|446
|371
|300
|243
|148
|200 Breast
|1336.5
|1275
|1038.5
|685
|609
|563
|581
|458
|371
|311
|243
|148
|Platform Diving
|1354.5
|1291
|1082.5
|710
|665
|605
|584
|501
|371
|373
|296
|148
|400 Free Relay
|1418.5
|1347
|1136.5
|760
|709
|651
|636
|549
|411
|407
|328
|178
Points in Each Event
What each team scored in each event
|
|UVA
|NC State
|Louisville
|UNC
|Duke
|ND
|VT
|Florida St
|Miami
|GT
|PITT
|BC
|1 mtr Diving
|32
|25
|7
|48
|61
|51
|22
|0
|79
|29
|8
|0
|800 Free Relay
|64
|56
|54
|48
|50
|44
|52
|46
|40
|34
|32
|30
|200 Free Relay
|64
|56
|54
|52
|46
|44
|50
|48
|32
|34
|40
|30
|500 Free
|72
|69
|48
|1
|38
|24
|54
|2
|16
|12
|11
|15
|200 IM
|91
|125
|56
|10
|31
|13
|5
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50 Free
|98
|84
|55
|57
|6
|0
|38
|21
|0
|0
|3
|0
|200 Medley Relay
|64
|56
|50
|52
|48
|46
|34
|54
|44
|32
|40
|30
|400 IM
|77
|85
|58
|9
|21
|22
|25
|11
|0
|25
|29
|0
|100 Fly
|91
|60
|66
|23
|18
|32
|26
|40
|0
|6
|0
|0
|200 Free
|98.5
|59
|92.5
|14
|35
|27
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3 mtr Diving
|39
|15
|7
|51
|71
|37
|16
|15
|62
|37
|12
|0
|200 Fly
|67
|61
|73
|17
|19
|51
|23
|27
|0
|12
|1
|0
|100 Back
|55
|87
|33
|81
|40
|6
|37
|18
|5
|0
|0
|0
|100 Breast
|52
|99
|82
|36
|0
|16
|0
|40
|18
|19
|0
|0
|400 Medley Relay
|64
|56
|52
|54
|50
|46
|44
|48
|40
|32
|34
|30
|1650 Free
|52
|72
|60
|0
|19
|31
|35
|7
|21
|26
|26
|13
|200 Back
|69
|65
|50
|40
|22
|37
|51
|10
|12
|0
|6
|0
|100 Free
|81
|67
|81
|46
|7
|14
|35
|28
|2
|0
|1
|0
|200 Breast
|106
|78
|60
|46
|27
|22
|0
|12
|0
|11
|0
|0
|Platform Diving
|18
|16
|44
|25
|56
|42
|3
|43
|0
|62
|53
|0
|400 Free Relay
|64
|56
|54
|50
|44
|46
|52
|48
|40
|34
|32
|30
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)
|
|Florida St
|ND
|PITT
|Louisville
|GT
|UNC
|BC
|Miami
|Duke
|NC State
|VT
|UVA
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|1
|6
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|2
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|3
|6
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|0
|2
|7
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|3
|8
|0
|2
|0
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|2
|9
|1
|2
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|10
|1
|1
|0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|3
|11
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|1
|12
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1
|13
|2
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|14
|1
|6
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|15
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|16
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|17
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|18
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|19
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|20
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|21
|4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|2
|22
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|23
|3
|1
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|24
|4
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
Individual Breakdown
Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.
UVA
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Walsh, Alexandr
|SO
|96
|200 IM
|1
|1:52.38
|888
|200 Free
|1
|1:42.28
|856
|200 Breast
|1
|2:03.02
|913
|
|Douglass, Kathe
|JR
|96
|50 Free
|1
|21.0
|1025
|100 Fly
|1
|49.86
|925
|100 Free
|1
|46.81
|905
|
|Weyant, Emma J
|FR
|85
|500 Free
|1
|4:37.23
|779
|400 IM
|2
|4:04.9
|774
|1650 Free
|5
|16:15.14
|641
|
|Tiltmann, Reill
|FR
|85
|200 Free
|4
|1:44.37
|761
|100 Back
|3
|50.42
|846
|200 Back
|1
|1:50.49
|808
|
|Walsh, Gretchen
|FR
|84
|50 Free
|2
|21.04
|1014
|100 Back
|2
|50.13
|867
|100 Free
|2
|46.86
|899
|
|Nelson, Ella E
|JR
|84
|200 IM
|5
|1:55.93
|762
|400 IM
|1
|4:02.11
|821
|200 Breast
|3
|2:04.95
|851
|
|Donohoe, Madely
|JR
|69
|500 Free
|3
|4:41.61
|715
|200 Free
|12
|1:46.63
|671
|1650 Free
|3
|16:03.28
|688
|
|Harter, Abigail
|SO
|62
|200 IM
|9
|1:55.9
|763
|100 Fly
|10
|52.15
|742
|200 Fly
|5
|1:55.43
|739
|
|Cuomo, Alexa M
|JR
|61
|50 Free
|7
|21.93
|801
|100 Fly
|8
|52.79
|700
|100 Free
|11
|48.74
|720
|
|Wenger, Alexis
|SR
|57
|50 Free
|19
|22.56
|686
|100 Breast
|2
|56.76
|952
|200 Breast
|7
|2:07.87
|768
|
|Nava, Jessica L
|SR
|57
|50 Free
|17
|22.53
|691
|100 Fly
|9
|51.71
|773
|200 Fly
|2
|1:54.54
|769
|
|Bathurst, Ella
|FR
|52
|200 IM
|15
|1:57.79
|705
|200 Free
|10
|1:46.02
|695
|200 Back
|7
|1:53.42
|723
|
|Keating, Anna E
|SO
|48
|200 IM
|32
|2:01.33
|598
|100 Breast
|6
|59.6
|750
|200 Breast
|6
|2:07.86
|768
|
|Kaye, Elizabeth
|FR
|45
|1 mtr Diving
|17
|233.45
|
|3 mtr Diving
|8
|283.1
|
|Platform Diving
|13
|228.35
|
|
|Wilson, Sophia
|SO
|33
|200 IM
|23
|2:00.27
|631
|400 IM
|10
|4:11.6
|671
|200 Back
|13
|1:55.55
|665
|
|Menkhaus, Julia
|SR
|27
|500 Free
|14
|4:50.01
|599
|200 Free
|37
|1:49.52
|555
|200 Fly
|13
|1:56.55
|702
|
|Bell, Jenn A
|JR
|23
|1 mtr Diving
|9
|266.65
|
|3 mtr Diving
|22
|266.05
|
|
|Grosz, Maddy L
|SO
|18
|1 mtr Diving
|25
|225.0
|
|3 mtr Diving
|13
|284.4
|
|Platform Diving
|21
|209.35
|
|
|Morris, Katheri
|FR
|10
|50 Free
|27
|22.96
|616
|200 Free
|20
|1:47.18
|650
|100 Free
|20
|49.62
|648
|
|Collins, Ella F
|JR
|3.5
|500 Free
|38
|4:55.86
|509
|200 Free
|21
|1:47.31
|645
|200 Fly
|32
|2:01.06
|554
|
|Bowen, Charlott
|JR
|3
|1 mtr Diving
|22
|227.05
|
|3 mtr Diving
|32
|242.5
|
|Platform Diving
|31
|160.8
|
|
NC State
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Berkoff, Kathar
|JR
|85
|50 Free
|4
|21.66
|859
|100 Back
|1
|49.41
|923
|100 Free
|3
|46.89
|896
|
|Arens, Abigail
|SO
|84
|200 IM
|3
|1:55.16
|787
|100 Fly
|5
|51.62
|780
|200 Fly
|1
|1:54.11
|784
|
|Hansson, Sophie
|SR
|80
|50 Free
|9
|22.15
|759
|100 Breast
|1
|56.72
|956
|200 Breast
|2
|2:03.75
|889
|
|Alons, Kylee J
|SR
|79
|50 Free
|5
|21.71
|848
|100 Fly
|2
|50.82
|841
|100 Back
|4
|51.16
|795
|
|Sheble, Grace E
|FR
|74
|200 IM
|7
|1:56.08
|757
|400 IM
|3
|4:05.61
|763
|200 Fly
|6
|1:55.50
|736
|
|Moore, Kathleen
|5Y
|72
|200 IM
|6
|1:56.01
|759
|400 IM
|4
|4:06.66
|746
|200 Back
|8
|1:53.88
|710
|
|Muzzy, Emma E
|SR
|62
|200 IM
|13
|1:57.00
|728
|100 Back
|9
|51.82
|753
|200 Back
|2
|1:50.62
|804
|
|Crush, Annabel
|FR
|62
|200 IM
|12
|1:56.85
|733
|200 Free
|6
|1:44.99
|735
|100 Free
|7
|48.44
|745
|
|Travis, Brooke
|JR
|61
|500 Free
|8
|4:45.29
|665
|400 IM
|14
|4:15.69
|609
|1650 Free
|4
|16:11.88
|654
|
|Maccausland, He
|JR
|60
|50 Free
|14
|22.55
|687
|100 Breast
|5
|59.47
|758
|200 Breast
|8
|2:12.22
|659
|
|Podmanikova, An
|SR
|59
|100 Fly
|18
|52.81
|698
|100 Breast
|3
|57.9
|863
|200 Breast
|5
|2:06.78
|798
|
|Poole, Julia T
|5Y
|54
|200 IM
|8
|1:56.27
|751
|200 Free
|15
|1:46.71
|668
|200 Breast
|9
|2:09.46
|727
|
|Foley, Katharin
|JR
|50
|500 Free
|7
|4:44.84
|671
|400 IM
|22
|4:19.99
|538
|1650 Free
|6
|16:17.05
|634
|
|Hierath, Yara S
|SO
|46
|500 Free
|6
|4:44.61
|674
|1650 Free
|8
|16:26.84
|593
|
|Webb, Abbey C
|SO
|40
|50 Free
|25
|22.93
|622
|200 Free
|7
|1:45.04
|733
|100 Free
|10
|48.64
|728
|
|Zuburg, Ashton
|SO
|28
|1 mtr Diving
|13
|245.25
|
|3 mtr Diving
|17
|276.25
|
|Platform Diving
|20
|209.65
|
|
|Synnott, Helene
|JR
|28
|1 mtr Diving
|16
|233.6
|
|3 mtr Diving
|19
|274.35
|
|Platform Diving
|16
|220.85
|
|
|Lewicki, Katey
|SO
|24
|50 Free
|58
|23.67
|480
|100 Back
|17
|52.87
|690
|200 Back
|12
|1:55.48
|667
|
|Sheble, Carolin
|FR
|21
|500 Free
|36
|4:55.18
|520
|400 IM
|11
|4:13.05
|650
|200 Fly
|20
|1:58.24
|649
|
|Smith, Madelain
|SR
|18
|50 Free
|60
|23.68
|478
|100 Breast
|12
|1:00.61
|691
|200 Breast
|22
|2:14.05
|613
|
|Tate, Clara L
|SO
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|27
|222.1
|
|3 mtr Diving
|34
|239.15
|
|Platform Diving
|30
|167.2
|
|
Louisville
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Albiero, Gabrie
|SO
|77
|50 Free
|6
|21.77
|835
|100 Fly
|3
|50.9
|835
|100 Free
|4
|47.67
|815
|
|Hay, Abigail E
|JR
|76
|200 IM
|4
|1:55.25
|784
|400 IM
|7
|4:09.85
|697
|200 Fly
|3
|1:54.77
|761
|
|Ulett, Tristen
|SO
|69
|200 IM
|10
|1:56.36
|748
|100 Fly
|4
|51.39
|797
|200 Fly
|4
|1:55.14
|748
|
|Williams, Liber
|SO
|69
|500 Free
|2
|4:38.82
|755
|200 Free
|17
|1:46.51
|676
|1650 Free
|1
|15:43.21
|770
|
|Ulett, Ryenne D
|FR
|66
|400 IM
|6
|4:09.27
|706
|100 Back
|11
|52.26
|726
|200 Back
|4
|1:52.58
|746
|
|Hetrick, Paige
|SO
|66
|200 Free
|5
|1:44.80
|743
|100 Back
|10
|52.22
|728
|200 Back
|6
|1:52.84
|739
|
|Openysheva, Ari
|SR
|58
|50 Free
|13
|22.47
|701
|200 Free
|9
|1:45.76
|705
|100 Free
|6
|48.26
|761
|
|Regenauer, Chri
|JR
|52
|50 Free
|10
|22.24
|742
|100 Fly
|14
|52.76
|702
|100 Free
|8
|48.6
|732
|
|Astashkina, Mar
|SR
|49
|200 IM
|19
|1:59.08
|666
|100 Breast
|7
|59.74
|741
|200 Breast
|9
|2:08.74
|745
|
|Prassterink, El
|SO
|42
|1 mtr Diving
|18
|230.75
|
|3 mtr Diving
|18
|275.9
|
|Platform Diving
|2
|321.45
|
|
|Kraus, Alena I
|SR
|42
|200 Free
|14
|1:46.69
|669
|200 Fly
|9
|1:55.08
|750
|100 Free
|17
|49.11
|689
|
|Friesen, Morgan
|5Y
|37
|200 IM
|46
|2:03.88
|512
|100 Breast
|9
|59.64
|747
|200 Breast
|10
|2:10.56
|700
|
|Farrington, Ade
|SO
|31
|200 IM
|49
|2:04.9
|474
|100 Breast
|8
|59.86
|734
|200 Breast
|17
|2:12.63
|649
|
|McCormick, Paig
|SO
|30
|500 Free
|13
|4:49.27
|610
|400 IM
|16
|4:18.61
|562
|1650 Free
|20
|16:45.48
|508
|
|Luther, Madison
|JR
|29
|500 Free
|19
|4:48.49
|621
|200 Free
|28
|1:48.27
|607
|1650 Free
|7
|16:24.26
|604
|
|Dunn, Diana G
|SR
|24.5
|200 IM
|18
|1:58.9
|672
|200 Free
|21
|1:47.31
|645
|200 Breast
|13
|2:13.39
|630
|
|Nevmovenko, Pol
|FR
|22
|500 Free
|30
|4:53.00
|555
|200 Free
|8
|1:47.03
|656
|100 Free
|45
|50.98
|531
|
|Wheeler, Kaylee
|SR
|17
|50 Free
|40
|23.26
|562
|100 Breast
|10
|59.84
|735
|200 Breast
|34
|2:17.55
|516
|
|Bullock, Riley
|SO
|9
|1 mtr Diving
|32
|214.75
|
|3 mtr Diving
|38
|219.2
|
|Platform Diving
|17
|218.35
|
|
|Leonard, Grace
|FR
|7
|Platform Diving
|18
|214.4
|
|
UNC
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Vazquez, Aranza
|SO
|78
|1 mtr Diving
|4
|338.65
|
|3 mtr Diving
|3
|377.2
|
|Platform Diving
|5
|275.7
|
|
|Countie, Grace
|SR
|77
|50 Free
|3
|21.45
|907
|100 Back
|5
|51.95
|745
|100 Free
|5
|47.77
|806
|
|Lindner, Sophie
|SR
|63
|200 Free
|13
|1:46.64
|671
|100 Back
|6
|51.97
|743
|200 Back
|5
|1:52.67
|743
|
|Vannote, Elizab
|JR
|49
|200 IM
|17
|1:58.45
|685
|100 Fly
|7
|52.16
|742
|200 Fly
|10
|1:55.43
|739
|
|Burrell, Paige
|JR
|46
|1 mtr Diving
|8
|270.65
|
|3 mtr Diving
|6
|348.55
|
|
|Pattison, Greer
|FR
|46
|50 Free
|16
|22.65
|670
|100 Back
|8
|52.29
|724
|200 Back
|14
|1:55.84
|657
|
|Higgs, Lillian
|SR
|32
|200 IM
|33
|2:01.43
|595
|100 Breast
|11
|1:00.29
|709
|200 Breast
|11
|2:12.12
|661
|
|Lowe, Heidi D
|SR
|26
|50 Free
|18
|22.54
|689
|100 Back
|18
|53.24
|669
|100 Free
|15
|49.4
|666
|
|Rudolph, Alexan
|SO
|23
|200 IM
|24
|2:00.82
|614
|100 Breast
|18
|1:00.92
|673
|200 Breast
|12
|2:12.28
|657
|
|Nel, Olivia
|FR
|21
|50 Free
|15
|22.56
|686
|100 Back
|22
|53.76
|639
|100 Free
|19
|49.37
|668
|
|Ward, Katharine
|SO
|15
|200 IM
|41
|2:02.65
|555
|100 Breast
|21
|1:01.24
|655
|200 Breast
|16
|2:13.81
|619
|
|Duus, Mia S
|FR
|13
|500 Free
|45
|4:59.7
|442
|400 IM
|17
|4:15.06
|619
|200 Breast
|21
|2:13.98
|615
|
|Smith, Skyler A
|FR
|9
|50 Free
|37
|23.22
|569
|100 Breast
|17
|1:00.74
|683
|200 Breast
|38
|2:18.66
|482
|
|Rauch, Katie I
|FR
|3
|500 Free
|24
|4:52.86
|557
|200 Free
|45
|1:50.89
|493
|200 Back
|23
|1:57.89
|600
|
|Nel, Georgia
|FR
|3
|200 IM
|36
|2:02.16
|571
|200 Free
|34
|1:49.04
|575
|100 Free
|22
|49.83
|631
|
|Sowards, Elizab
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|34
|2:01.71
|586
|100 Fly
|27
|54.24
|604
|100 Back
|26
|54.25
|610
|
|Dragelin, Amy G
|JR
|0
|200 IM
|25
|2:00.57
|621
|200 Free
|31
|1:48.61
|593
|100 Free
|26
|49.97
|620
|
|Paul, Jess J
|FR
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|38
|198.2
|
|3 mtr Diving
|39
|218.3
|
|Platform Diving
|26
|200.4
|
|
|Isley, Courtney
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|46
|23.35
|544
|200 Free
|44
|1:50.88
|493
|100 Free
|31
|50.28
|594
|
|Gschwind, Olivi
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|57
|23.6
|494
|200 Free
|46
|1:51.24
|476
|100 Free
|44
|50.97
|532
|
|Smith, Addison
|JR
|0
|500 Free
|40
|4:58.52
|463
|200 Free
|26
|1:48.03
|616
|200 Fly
|31
|2:00.8
|563
|
Duke
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Omeara, Margo E
|FR
|90
|1 mtr Diving
|1
|354.75
|
|3 mtr Diving
|4
|367.1
|
|Platform Diving
|1
|324.95
|
|
|Foley, Sarah E
|SO
|82
|200 IM
|2
|1:54.47
|811
|200 Free
|2
|1:44.1
|772
|200 Breast
|4
|2:06.63
|802
|
|Watson, Aliyah
|JR
|63
|1 mtr Diving
|11
|254.05
|
|3 mtr Diving
|7
|286.4
|
|Platform Diving
|6
|271.2
|
|
|Chang, Yi Xuan
|FR
|40
|500 Free
|10
|4:45.05
|668
|200 Free
|18
|1:46.70
|668
|1650 Free
|11
|16:32.86
|567
|
|Lee, Easop
|SR
|31
|100 Fly
|23
|53.75
|637
|100 Back
|15
|53.1
|677
|200 Back
|10
|1:54.35
|697
|
|Purnell, Cather
|SO
|30
|500 Free
|11
|4:47.62
|633
|400 IM
|13
|4:15.61
|611
|
|Hollander, Shay
|SR
|22
|50 Free
|23
|22.82
|641
|100 Back
|14
|52.9
|688
|100 Free
|18
|49.34
|671
|
|Whitlow, Cabell
|SR
|19
|200 IM
|26
|2:00.74
|616
|400 IM
|18
|4:15.4
|614
|200 Fly
|15
|1:57.85
|661
|
|Pullinger, Madd
|SR
|18
|1 mtr Diving
|24
|225.7
|
|3 mtr Diving
|10
|289.4
|
|
|Mullin, Kate P
|JR
|17
|1 mtr Diving
|15
|235.35
|
|3 mtr Diving
|20
|273.2
|
|
|Callard, Lucy H
|SR
|15
|500 Free
|20
|4:49.51
|607
|200 Fly
|18
|1:57.28
|679
|1650 Free
|22
|16:50.41
|483
|
|Lenihan, Emily
|SO
|13
|100 Fly
|21
|53.57
|649
|100 Back
|21
|53.72
|641
|200 Back
|20
|1:57.03
|625
|
|Ozkan, Aleyna
|SO
|12
|50 Free
|63
|24.05
|400
|100 Fly
|15
|52.88
|694
|100 Free
|53
|52.41
|390
|
|Shuppert, Emma
|JR
|11
|100 Back
|16
|53.4
|660
|200 Back
|27
|2:00.35
|524
|
|Snyder, Sarah J
|JR
|4
|50 Free
|21
|22.65
|670
|100 Fly
|26
|54.12
|612
|100 Free
|30
|50.27
|594
|
|Belyakov, Cathe
|SO
|4
|200 IM
|22
|1:59.94
|641
|100 Breast
|25
|1:02.15
|603
|200 Breast
|24
|2:14.89
|592
|
|Truong, Kyanh
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|43
|23.29
|556
|100 Fly
|27
|54.24
|604
|100 Free
|37
|50.59
|567
|
|Lusk, Zoe M
|SR
|0
|200 IM
|45
|2:03.37
|530
|100 Back
|30
|54.58
|589
|200 Breast
|28
|2:16.41
|550
|
|Peroni, Rachel
|SR
|0
|50 Free
|48
|23.36
|542
|100 Fly
|25
|54.04
|618
|100 Back
|28
|54.32
|605
|
|Smith, Mckenna
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|28
|22.98
|613
|100 Free
|25
|49.97
|620
|
|Tighe, Olivia L
|JR
|0
|500 Free
|49
|5:04.96
|348
|200 Free
|36
|1:49.48
|556
|100 Free
|35
|50.47
|577
|
ND
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Straub, Kelly M
|SR
|70
|1 mtr Diving
|7
|286.55
|
|3 mtr Diving
|9
|305.75
|
|Platform Diving
|3
|287.65
|
|
|Gillilan, Colee
|JR
|59
|200 IM
|14
|1:57.24
|721
|100 Fly
|6
|52.13
|744
|200 Fly
|8
|1:55.85
|725
|
|Thomas, Luciana
|SR
|58
|500 Free
|9
|4:44.96
|670
|400 IM
|8
|4:13.16
|648
|200 Fly
|11
|1:55.83
|725
|
|Wiese, Annie B
|SR
|43
|1 mtr Diving
|12
|251.3
|
|3 mtr Diving
|14
|283.95
|
|Platform Diving
|12
|231.85
|
|
|Whiting, Sydney
|SO
|25
|50 Free
|51
|23.43
|529
|200 Free
|16
|1:47.08
|654
|100 Free
|13
|49.35
|670
|
|Eyolfson, Saman
|SR
|21
|500 Free
|21
|4:49.57
|606
|400 IM
|30
|4:23.28
|477
|1650 Free
|10
|16:30.12
|579
|
|Jew, Eleanor S
|JR
|20
|200 IM
|40
|2:02.63
|555
|100 Breast
|14
|1:00.68
|687
|200 Breast
|18
|2:13.07
|638
|
|Deuel, Megan G
|SO
|18
|200 IM
|48
|2:04.50
|489
|100 Fly
|20
|53.19
|673
|200 Fly
|14
|1:56.72
|697
|
|Herceg, Ana
|FR
|17
|500 Free
|44
|4:59.23
|451
|200 Free
|11
|1:46.46
|678
|200 Back
|24
|1:57.96
|598
|
|Brady, Calie E
|FR
|17
|1 mtr Diving
|14
|242.0
|
|3 mtr Diving
|21
|270.1
|
|Platform Diving
|27
|199.05
|
|
|Chelsvig, Kalli
|SO
|16
|500 Free
|35
|4:54.82
|526
|200 Free
|27
|1:48.14
|612
|200 Back
|11
|1:55.16
|675
|
|Christman, Made
|FR
|15
|50 Free
|29
|22.99
|611
|100 Back
|19
|53.33
|664
|200 Back
|17
|1:55.08
|678
|
|Graves, Maggie
|FR
|14
|500 Free
|26
|4:52.23
|566
|200 Free
|57
|1:52.84
|398
|1650 Free
|13
|16:33.73
|563
|
|Bender, Sarah N
|SO
|13
|200 IM
|39
|2:02.47
|561
|400 IM
|26
|4:21.08
|518
|200 Breast
|14
|2:13.54
|626
|
|Behm, Ann E
|FR
|11
|200 Free
|39
|1:49.73
|545
|100 Back
|31
|54.72
|581
|200 Back
|16
|1:56.78
|631
|
|Potter, Madison
|JR
|3
|50 Free
|35
|23.09
|593
|100 Fly
|22
|53.59
|647
|100 Free
|36
|50.51
|574
|
|Fry, Elizabeth
|JR
|3
|200 IM
|43
|2:03.03
|542
|100 Breast
|22
|1:01.33
|650
|200 Breast
|31
|2:16.97
|533
|
|Lugbill, Reese
|FR
|2
|400 IM
|25
|4:20.58
|527
|100 Breast
|31
|1:03.26
|535
|200 Breast
|23
|2:14.12
|611
|
|Scannell, Quinn
|5Y
|0
|50 Free
|32
|23.05
|600
|100 Fly
|35
|55.11
|542
|100 Free
|28
|50.13
|606
|
|Geriane, Jessic
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|44
|23.31
|552
|100 Back
|25
|54.22
|611
|100 Free
|41
|50.78
|550
|
|Gleason, Emma K
|SO
|0
|100 Fly
|31
|54.5
|586
|200 Fly
|25
|1:59.75
|599
|
VT
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Atkinson, Emma
|SO
|77
|200 Free
|3
|1:44.32
|763
|100 Back
|7
|52.28
|725
|200 Back
|3
|1:50.64
|803
|
|Gyorgy, Reka
|5Y
|66
|500 Free
|4
|4:42.7
|700
|400 IM
|5
|4:08.12
|723
|200 Fly
|12
|1:56.47
|705
|
|Travis, Chase C
|SO
|53
|500 Free
|5
|4:43.12
|695
|1650 Free
|2
|16:00.54
|699
|
|Shackelford, Sa
|JR
|42
|50 Free
|11
|22.31
|729
|200 Free
|19
|1:47.07
|654
|100 Free
|9
|48.55
|736
|
|Bentz, Caroline
|SO
|39
|200 IM
|20
|1:59.74
|647
|100 Back
|13
|52.81
|694
|200 Back
|9
|1:54.28
|699
|
|Landon, Anna G
|SR
|37
|50 Free
|8
|22.22
|746
|100 Breast
|28
|1:02.48
|583
|100 Free
|12
|49.04
|695
|
|Moravek, Teagan
|SR
|20
|1 mtr Diving
|10
|260.2
|
|3 mtr Diving
|28
|251.6
|
|Platform Diving
|22
|209.0
|
|
|Mroz, Izzi M
|SR
|16
|1 mtr Diving
|26
|224.4
|
|3 mtr Diving
|11
|288.6
|
|Platform Diving
|25
|200.65
|
|
|Alonso, Luana
|FR
|15
|50 Free
|46
|23.35
|544
|100 Fly
|12
|52.53
|717
|200 Fly
|28
|2:00.39
|578
|
|Franz, Karisa B
|JR
|13
|100 Fly
|16
|53.0
|686
|200 Fly
|23
|2:00.18
|585
|100 Free
|32
|50.35
|588
|
|Miller, Morgan
|JR
|9
|500 Free
|22
|4:49.62
|605
|200 Free
|32
|1:48.77
|586
|200 Fly
|19
|1:57.74
|664
|
|Vos, Loulou
|SR
|7
|500 Free
|29
|4:52.97
|555
|200 Free
|43
|1:50.24
|523
|1650 Free
|18
|16:43.35
|518
|
|Fisher, Miah
|FR
|5
|1 mtr Diving
|20
|228.7
|
|3 mtr Diving
|35
|231.75
|
|Platform Diving
|32
|154.8
|
|
|Eastmond, Alexa
|FR
|4
|200 IM
|56
|2:06.13
|427
|400 IM
|37
|4:29.92
|342
|200 Back
|21
|1:57.21
|619
|
|Pouch, Rose E
|JR
|1
|200 IM
|30
|2:00.94
|610
|200 Free
|24
|1:47.84
|624
|100 Free
|42
|50.84
|544
|
|Larson, Abigail
|SR
|0
|50 Free
|38
|23.24
|565
|100 Fly
|43
|57.7
|331
|100 Free
|47
|51.16
|514
|
|Ryan, Sophia A
|JR
|0
|500 Free
|34
|4:54.15
|537
|1650 Free
|27
|16:59.24
|437
|200 Back
|32
|2:02.8
|439
|
|Rigg, Charlotte
|FR
|0
|400 IM
|35
|4:26.43
|413
|100 Breast
|32
|1:03.35
|529
|200 Breast
|32
|2:17.16
|528
|
|Judge, Megan E
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|49
|23.38
|538
|200 Free
|35
|1:49.05
|575
|100 Free
|40
|50.76
|551
|
|Perezous, Janik
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|52
|2:05.66
|445
|100 Back
|34
|55.58
|524
|200 Back
|28
|2:00.75
|511
|
|Slayton, Alexan
|SR
|0
|50 Free
|52
|23.47
|521
|100 Back
|33
|55.55
|526
|100 Free
|57
|52.8
|351
|
Florida St
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Jernstedt, Edit
|FR
|43
|200 IM
|21
|1:59.83
|644
|100 Fly
|11
|52.46
|721
|200 Fly
|7
|1:55.80
|726
|
|Kucheran, Nina
|SR
|42
|200 IM
|11
|1:56.78
|735
|100 Breast
|4
|59.02
|786
|
|Johnson, Vivian
|SO
|35
|1 mtr Diving
|36
|203.5
|
|3 mtr Diving
|12
|287.4
|
|Platform Diving
|9
|239.7
|
|
|Moynihan, Rebec
|SR
|28
|50 Free
|12
|22.44
|706
|100 Free
|14
|49.39
|667
|
|Huggins, Madeli
|FR
|26
|200 IM
|47
|2:04.38
|494
|100 Breast
|13
|1:00.64
|689
|200 Breast
|15
|2:13.65
|623
|
|Halden, Jenny
|SO
|19
|50 Free
|20
|22.62
|675
|100 Fly
|13
|52.7
|705
|100 Free
|50
|51.38
|493
|
|Gregersen, Isab
|FR
|17
|1 mtr Diving
|30
|218.55
|
|3 mtr Diving
|30
|247.05
|
|Platform Diving
|10
|238.2
|
|
|Quaglieri, Tani
|JR
|15
|50 Free
|26
|22.93
|622
|100 Back
|12
|52.45
|715
|100 Free
|27
|50.08
|610
|
|Fernandes, Arya
|SR
|13
|200 IM
|27
|2:00.81
|614
|100 Fly
|17
|52.68
|707
|200 Fly
|21
|1:58.62
|636
|
|Womer, Hannah C
|SR
|12
|200 IM
|16
|2:01.88
|580
|100 Fly
|24
|54.01
|620
|200 Fly
|27
|2:00.24
|583
|
|Kurdi, Zsofia
|SO
|12
|50 Free
|24
|22.99
|611
|100 Breast
|26
|1:02.32
|593
|100 Free
|16
|49.58
|652
|
|Murray, Pia J
|SO
|9
|100 Fly
|27
|54.24
|604
|100 Back
|23
|53.96
|627
|200 Back
|18
|1:55.80
|658
|
|Boals, Sydney E
|FR
|8
|500 Free
|23
|4:51.13
|583
|400 IM
|20
|4:19.38
|548
|1650 Free
|24
|16:55.19
|459
|
|Cervantes Milan
|FR
|6
|1 mtr Diving
|41
|182.3
|
|3 mtr Diving
|31
|243.7
|
|Platform Diving
|19
|210.1
|
|
|VanOvermeiren,
|JR
|6
|200 IM
|44
|2:03.3
|532
|400 IM
|19
|4:17.11
|587
|200 Breast
|37
|2:18.21
|496
|
|McDonald, Madel
|SR
|4
|50 Free
|33
|23.06
|598
|100 Back
|24
|54.2
|613
|200 Back
|22
|1:57.37
|615
|
|Muzito, Gloria
|FR
|4
|50 Free
|34
|23.08
|595
|200 Free
|51
|1:51.99
|440
|100 Free
|21
|49.82
|632
|
|Griffiths, Phoe
|SO
|4
|500 Free
|28
|4:52.45
|563
|200 Free
|30
|1:48.47
|599
|1650 Free
|21
|16:49.98
|485
|
|Trieschmann, Em
|FR
|2
|500 Free
|32
|4:53.06
|554
|200 Free
|40
|1:49.97
|535
|1650 Free
|23
|16:53.00
|470
|
|Emary, Magdalen
|SR
|0
|500 Free
|46
|5:00.42
|429
|400 IM
|32
|4:24.84
|446
|1650 Free
|29
|17:09.31
|383
|
|Herbet, Jaden H
|SO
|0
|100 Fly
|33
|54.88
|559
|100 Back
|27
|54.25
|610
|200 Back
|25
|1:59.15
|563
|
Miami
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Vallee, Mia J
|JR
|60
|1 mtr Diving
|2
|353.85
|
|3 mtr Diving
|1
|412.15
|
|
|Gullstrand, Emm
|FR
|55
|1 mtr Diving
|3
|344.65
|
|3 mtr Diving
|2
|403.0
|
|
|Haffety, Millie
|SR
|26
|1 mtr Diving
|6
|287.35
|
|3 mtr Diving
|23
|264.75
|
|
|Cera, Adrianna
|SO
|21
|500 Free
|17
|4:47.36
|637
|200 Free
|33
|1:48.79
|586
|1650 Free
|15
|16:36.85
|549
|
|Huizinga, Danik
|5Y
|17
|100 Back
|20
|53.38
|661
|200 Back
|15
|1:56.75
|632
|
|Otava, Aino E
|JR
|16
|500 Free
|18
|4:48.28
|624
|200 Fly
|26
|1:59.95
|593
|1650 Free
|17
|16:41.67
|526
|
|Sundstrand, Emm
|SO
|11
|200 IM
|35
|2:01.72
|585
|100 Breast
|16
|1:01.1
|663
|200 Breast
|30
|2:16.77
|539
|
|Carvalho, Giuli
|FR
|6
|100 Fly
|32
|54.54
|583
|100 Breast
|19
|1:01.15
|660
|200 Breast
|29
|2:16.55
|546
|
|San Nicolas Mar
|5Y
|2
|50 Free
|56
|23.59
|496
|200 Free
|25
|1:47.84
|624
|100 Free
|23
|50.06
|612
|
|Mason, Zorryonn
|JR
|1
|200 IM
|31
|2:01.00
|608
|100 Breast
|24
|1:01.88
|619
|200 Breast
|26
|2:15.56
|573
|
|Forsythe, Una L
|JR
|0
|200 IM
|60
|2:10.88
|247
|400 IM
|39
|4:38.23
|187
|200 Fly
|44
|2:06.96
|323
|
|Bitting, Kaitly
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|59
|2:08.16
|347
|400 IM
|38
|4:30.16
|337
|200 Fly
|42
|2:05.4
|385
|
|McGinnis, Grace
|SR
|0
|500 Free
|47
|5:02.33
|395
|200 Free
|48
|1:51.69
|454
|100 Free
|56
|52.76
|355
|
|Hinton, Jacey L
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|41
|23.28
|558
|200 Free
|47
|1:51.46
|466
|100 Free
|34
|50.45
|579
|
|Ho, Lucy Y
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|64
|24.13
|383
|100 Back
|40
|57.11
|413
|100 Free
|60
|53.26
|307
|
|Brattoli, Arian
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|53
|2:05.79
|440
|100 Breast
|36
|1:04.52
|450
|200 Breast
|41
|2:20.48
|424
|
|Knapp, Sydney E
|5Y
|0
|50 Free
|36
|23.15
|582
|200 Free
|38
|1:49.62
|550
|100 Free
|33
|50.42
|582
|
|Traba, Isabel F
|JR
|0
|200 IM
|51
|2:05.16
|464
|400 IM
|29
|4:22.75
|487
|200 Fly
|33
|2:01.29
|546
|
|Miller, Lucia C
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|61
|23.97
|417
|100 Breast
|34
|1:03.83
|497
|100 Free
|55
|52.51
|380
|
|Sowell, Nicole
|JR
|0
|500 Free
|50
|5:05.36
|341
|200 Free
|60
|1:54.71
|308
|100 Free
|58
|53.01
|331
|
|Lauther, Madeli
|SR
|0
|50 Free
|66
|24.64
|281
|100 Fly
|42
|56.91
|396
|200 Fly
|45
|2:11.04
|184
|
GT
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Hidalgo, Cami M
|SR
|72
|1 mtr Diving
|5
|314.35
|
|3 mtr Diving
|5
|350.5
|
|Platform Diving
|8
|260.05
|
|
|Campbell, Mcken
|JR
|41
|500 Free
|15
|4:50.4
|594
|400 IM
|9
|4:11.23
|677
|200 Fly
|17
|1:56.29
|711
|
|Woodruff, Carme
|JR
|38
|1 mtr Diving
|21
|227.35
|
|3 mtr Diving
|16
|277.9
|
|Platform Diving
|7
|268.8
|
|
|Johnson, Morgan
|SR
|20
|500 Free
|33
|4:54.1
|537
|200 Free
|41
|1:50.05
|531
|1650 Free
|9
|16:29.88
|580
|
|Sabin, Clarissa
|FR
|18
|200 IM
|38
|2:02.3
|566
|100 Breast
|15
|1:01.05
|666
|200 Breast
|19
|2:13.25
|633
|
|Bradescu, Anna
|SO
|17
|1 mtr Diving
|39
|191.85
|
|3 mtr Diving
|24
|260.2
|
|Platform Diving
|11
|236.2
|
|
|Butterfield, Cl
|SO
|10
|100 Fly
|38
|56.05
|468
|100 Breast
|20
|1:01.22
|656
|200 Breast
|20
|2:13.29
|632
|
|Schramm Seifer,
|JR
|6
|500 Free
|27
|4:52.25
|566
|200 Free
|59
|1:53.48
|367
|1650 Free
|19
|16:44.39
|513
|
|Ripkova, Zora
|FR
|6
|100 Fly
|19
|53.09
|680
|200 Fly
|28
|2:00.39
|578
|
|Cohen, Abigail
|JR
|4
|500 Free
|39
|4:57.99
|472
|400 IM
|21
|4:19.48
|547
|200 Fly
|34
|2:02.12
|515
|
|Tacyildiz, Defn
|FR
|3
|400 IM
|27
|4:22.52
|491
|200 Fly
|22
|1:58.89
|628
|1650 Free
|25
|16:55.46
|457
|
|Williams, Nicol
|SR
|2
|200 IM
|55
|2:05.89
|436
|100 Breast
|23
|1:01.64
|633
|200 Breast
|36
|2:17.86
|507
|
|Switzer, Brooke
|JR
|2
|500 Free
|31
|4:53.05
|554
|200 Free
|23
|1:47.48
|638
|100 Free
|38
|50.63
|563
|
|Kuramoto, Rei
|SO
|1
|200 IM
|29
|2:00.87
|612
|400 IM
|24
|4:26.68
|408
|200 Fly
|39
|2:03.74
|452
|
|Dekshenieks, Ke
|SR
|1
|1 mtr Diving
|29
|218.7
|
|3 mtr Diving
|27
|255.75
|
|Platform Diving
|24
|201.05
|
|
|Dirkzwager, Ast
|SO
|0
|200 IM
|54
|2:05.87
|437
|100 Back
|36
|55.84
|506
|200 Back
|30
|2:02.39
|454
|
|Merk, Lindsey M
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|62
|24.0
|411
|100 Fly
|36
|55.49
|513
|200 Fly
|35
|2:02.81
|489
|
|Fulton, Rachel
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|38
|23.24
|565
|100 Back
|41
|57.22
|405
|100 Free
|46
|51.12
|518
|
|Graham, Emily M
|SR
|0
|50 Free
|58
|23.67
|480
|100 Breast
|30
|1:02.85
|561
|200 Breast
|35
|2:17.73
|511
|
|Davis, Lauren
|SO
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|35
|204.0
|
|3 mtr Diving
|25
|256.45
|
|Platform Diving
|28
|197.65
|
|
|Murphy, Sophie
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|54
|23.52
|511
|200 Free
|42
|1:50.22
|524
|100 Back
|39
|56.72
|442
|
PITT
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Read, Amy
|SR
|38
|1 mtr Diving
|33
|212.4
|
|3 mtr Diving
|15
|281.3
|
|Platform Diving
|4
|278.3
|
|
|Anderson, Daisy
|JR
|22
|400 IM
|12
|4:13.84
|638
|200 Fly
|24
|2:00.84
|562
|200 Back
|19
|1:56.12
|650
|
|McDaniels, Clai
|SO
|18
|1 mtr Diving
|19
|229.2
|
|3 mtr Diving
|26
|256.15
|
|Platform Diving
|15
|226.2
|
|
|Tinneny, Jacque
|SR
|15
|500 Free
|25
|4:51.99
|570
|400 IM
|33
|4:24.93
|444
|1650 Free
|12
|16:33.38
|565
|
|Gravgaard, Emma
|SO
|15
|1 mtr Diving
|23
|226.95
|
|3 mtr Diving
|37
|229.2
|
|Platform Diving
|14
|226.95
|
|
|Nalls, Madison
|SR
|12
|500 Free
|16
|4:52.99
|555
|200 Free
|29
|1:48.38
|602
|100 Free
|24
|50.14
|605
|
|Shepherd, Sarah
|5Y
|12
|200 IM
|27
|2:00.81
|614
|400 IM
|15
|4:16.23
|601
|200 Breast
|27
|2:15.7
|570
|
|Mock, Tessa J
|FR
|11
|500 Free
|37
|4:55.31
|518
|200 Free
|54
|1:52.76
|402
|1650 Free
|16
|16:39.04
|539
|
|Yendell, Sophie
|SO
|3
|50 Free
|22
|22.71
|660
|100 Fly
|30
|54.43
|591
|100 Free
|51
|51.46
|485
|
|Elliott, Dakota
|SR
|2
|200 IM
|37
|2:02.17
|571
|400 IM
|23
|4:20.93
|521
|200 Fly
|43
|2:05.51
|381
|
|Buchwald, Seren
|SR
|2
|1 mtr Diving
|34
|204.3
|
|3 mtr Diving
|29
|249.15
|
|Platform Diving
|23
|202.3
|
|
|Gould, Meredith
|JR
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|40
|182.7
|
|Platform Diving
|29
|188.2
|
|
|Sunseri, Mia G
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|42
|2:02.97
|544
|400 IM
|28
|4:22.53
|491
|200 Breast
|39
|2:18.83
|477
|
|Berger, Jillian
|FR
|0
|500 Free
|41
|4:58.6
|462
|200 Free
|53
|1:52.75
|403
|200 Fly
|37
|2:03.08
|478
|
|Schulz, Janelle
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|50
|23.39
|536
|200 Free
|50
|1:51.82
|448
|100 Free
|43
|50.85
|543
|
|Fuhrmann, Kate
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|45
|23.33
|548
|100 Breast
|33
|1:03.66
|509
|100 Free
|29
|50.18
|602
|
|Licht, Abby R
|SO
|0
|500 Free
|42
|4:58.72
|460
|200 Free
|61
|1:54.85
|302
|1650 Free
|26
|16:56.36
|452
|
|Detwiler, Tatum
|JR
|0
|200 IM
|50
|2:05.13
|465
|100 Breast
|29
|1:02.83
|562
|200 Breast
|44
|2:22.38
|360
|
|Graham, Kayla P
|JR
|0
|100 Back
|29
|54.52
|593
|200 Back
|29
|2:02.21
|460
|
|Knepper, Sophie
|FR
|0
|200 Free
|55
|1:52.78
|401
|100 Back
|35
|55.8
|509
|200 Back
|34
|2:02.96
|433
|
|Rodriguez, Sydn
|FR
|0
|400 IM
|34
|4:26.32
|416
|200 Fly
|30
|2:00.56
|572
|200 Back
|26
|2:00.32
|525
|
BC
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Kramer, Megan M
|FR
|28
|500 Free
|12
|4:48.57
|620
|400 IM
|31
|4:23.4
|474
|1650 Free
|14
|16:36.3
|551
|
|Poulin, Olivia
|JR
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|28
|219.05
|
|3 mtr Diving
|33
|240.45
|
|
|Zinis, Sofia E
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|31
|23.03
|604
|100 Back
|38
|56.68
|445
|100 Free
|49
|51.3
|501
|
|Leonard, Mary K
|FR
|0
|500 Free
|51
|5:08.75
|282
|200 Free
|63
|1:57.87
|180
|1650 Free
|30
|17:38.74
|231
|
|Baldacci, Giova
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|53
|23.49
|517
|100 Breast
|27
|1:02.45
|585
|200 Breast
|32
|2:17.16
|528
|
|Gannon, Mary C
|JR
|0
|100 Fly
|34
|55.09
|543
|200 Fly
|41
|2:05.04
|400
|100 Free
|54
|52.5
|381
|
|Buchanan, Macke
|SR
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|31
|216.55
|
|3 mtr Diving
|36
|230.5
|
|
|Schone, Isabel
|SO
|0
|500 Free
|52
|5:09.27
|273
|200 Free
|62
|1:55.82
|259
|100 Free
|59
|53.08
|324
|
|Bradac, Catheri
|FR
|0
|100 Breast
|35
|1:04.03
|484
|200 Breast
|42
|2:21.34
|395
|
|Howard, Olivia
|FR
|0
|500 Free
|43
|4:58.85
|457
|200 Free
|52
|1:52.45
|417
|1650 Free
|28
|17:03.74
|413
|
|Murtagh, Liza M
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|57
|2:06.18
|425
|400 IM
|36
|4:28.45
|372
|200 Breast
|40
|2:19.2
|465
|
|Blaze, Isabel W
|SR
|0
|100 Fly
|41
|56.55
|426
|200 Fly
|36
|2:02.82
|488
|100 Free
|61
|53.68
|269
|
|Russell, Claire
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|65
|24.43
|321
|100 Back
|37
|56.17
|482
|200 Back
|35
|2:03.74
|404
|
|Drumm, Katie J
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|41
|23.28
|558
|100 Fly
|39
|56.12
|462
|100 Free
|52
|51.99
|433
|
|Scott, Ashleigh
|SR
|0
|50 Free
|55
|23.55
|505
|200 Free
|49
|1:51.71
|453
|100 Free
|48
|51.28
|503
|
|Ryalls, Lindsey
|JR
|0
|500 Free
|48
|5:04.22
|361
|200 Free
|58
|1:53.20
|380
|200 Fly
|40
|2:03.84
|448
|
|Lantin, Alexa T
|SR
|0
|200 IM
|58
|2:07.55
|371
|200 Breast
|43
|2:21.63
|385
|
|Sielicki, Laure
|SO
|0
|100 Fly
|37
|55.61
|503
|100 Back
|32
|55.2
|550
|200 Back
|31
|2:02.43
|452
|
|Smith, Samantha
|FR
|0
|100 Fly
|40
|56.29
|448
|200 Fly
|38
|2:03.66
|455
|200 Back
|33
|2:02.92
|434
|
|Dolan, Haley C
|SR
|0
|50 Free
|30
|23.01
|607
|200 Free
|56
|1:52.82
|399
|100 Free
|39
|50.75
|552
|
|King, Anna Mae
|SO
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|37
|202.35
|
|3 mtr Diving
|40
|201.9
|
|