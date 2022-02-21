Alex Walsh, Youssef Ramadan Named ACC Championship Most Valuable Swimmers

2022 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Tuesday, February 15th to Saturday, February 19th Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00 pm (Tuesday 11:00am/4:30pm)

Tuesday, February 15th to Saturday, February 19th Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00 pm (Tuesday 11:00am/4:30pm) Where: McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta Georgia (Eastern Time Zone)

McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta Georgia (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champions Women: University of Virginia (17x) (results) Men: University of Louisville (1x) (results)

Sophomores Alex Walsh and Youssef Ramadan were named the ACC Championships Most Valuable Swimmers on Saturday as the conference meet wrapped up in Atlanta.

Walsh helped lead the University of Virginia women to a third consecutive conference title, while Ramadan put up big points for the Virginia Tech men as the Hokies had an impressive third-place finish. The NC State men won the overall title for their seventh in the last eight years.

Walsh scored the maximum 96 points, as did her junior teammate Kate Douglass, with three individual event wins, while Ramadan led all men with 91 points.

The ACC’s Most Valuable Swimmer awards are decided by vote of the head coaches.

WALSH SHOWS OFF VERSATILITY

The incredible versatility of Walsh was on full display at ACCs, as the 2020 U.S. Olympic silver medalist won the women’s 200 free (1:42.28), 200 breast (2:03.02) and 200 IM (1:52.38). In the relays, she put up sensational 50, 100 and 200 free splits, plus a scorching 100 fly leg as the Cavaliers swept all five relays.

Walsh’s swims in the 200 free and 200 breast were both best times, with the 200 free marking a new UVA record and the 200 breast a new conference mark.

Walsh’s ACC Championship Swims (Finals)

800 free relay – 1st place, 6:53.37 (ACC Meet Record, 1:41.63 anchor split)

200 free relay – 1st place, 1:24.47 (ACC Record, 21.38 second split)

200 IM – 1st place, 1:52.38

200 free – 1st place, 1:42.28 (UVA Record)

400 medley relay – 1st place, 3:22.34 (US Open Record, 49.59 fly split)

200 breast – 1st place, 2:03.02 (ACC Record)

400 free relay – 1st place, 3:08.22 (ACC Record, 46.72 second split)

Douglass matched Walsh’s point total with individual wins in the 50 free (21.00), 100 free (46.81) and 100 fly (49.86), while also contributing on four winning relays.

RAMADAN DOUBLES UP, LEADS MEN WITH 91 POINTS

Ramadan successfully defended his ACC title in the men’s 100 fly with a new conference record of 44.08, and he also won the 100 free (41.76) and took third in the 50 free (18.87).

In addition to his ACC Record in the 100 fly, the 19-year-old Egyptian native set new Virginia Tech records in both the 50 free and 100 free, with his 50 free mark actually coming prior to the individual event on the 200 free relay lead-off (18.80).

The Hokies also set new school record in all four relays in which Ramadan swam on at the meet.

Ramadan’s ACC Championship Swims (Finals)

200 free relay – 4th place, 1:16.29 (VT Record, 18.80 lead-off-VT Record)

50 free – 3rd place, 18.87

200 medley relay – 2nd place, 1:22.82 (VT Record, 18.53 free anchor)

100 fly – 1st place, 44.08 (ACC Record)

400 medley relay – 3rd place, 3:02.71 (VT Record, 41.41 free anchor)

100 free – 1st place, 41.76 (VT Record)

400 free relay – 3rd, 2:48.03 (VT Record, 41.96 lead-off)

The second-highest point-getter for the men was another Virginia Tech sophomore, Carles Coll Marti, who won the 200 IM (1:40.67) and 200 breast (1:51.69) and added a sixth-place finish in the 100 breast (52.13) for 88 points. Coll Marti also set a new ACC record in the 200 IM and a VT record in the 200 breast.

DIVING AWARDS

Duke’s Margo O’Meara and Miami’s Max Flory won Diver of the Meet honors, with O’Meara putting up 90 points with wins in the women’s 1-meter (354.75) and platform (324.95) and a fourth-place finish on 3-meter (367.10). Flory scored 84 points with a win in the men’s 3-meter (448.5), a third-place finish on platform (371.80) and a fifth-place finish on 1-meter (363.75).